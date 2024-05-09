Structured Product Solutions For Managing Capital And Risk

May 09, 2024 3:28 AM ETLTAFX, LTIFX
Institute for Innovation Development profile picture
Institute for Innovation Development
273 Followers

Summary

  • Structured notes are hybrid instruments that combine a bond component with an embedded derivative component, offering unique risk management and portfolio construction options.
  • Structured notes are bespoke investment instruments that can be specifically designed to take advantage of different market conditions and tailored to the needs of investors.
  • The structured note market is growing significantly, but advisors and investors need to understand the unique benefits and risks associated with each note.
  • Discussion with SCG Asset Management includes how they structured a first-of-its-kind closed-end interval fund focused on income-oriented structured notes.

Big data technology, structured data analysis on virtual screens, machine learning to extract predictions for business, finance, internet of things.

bigjom/iStock via Getty Images

[Structured notes are debt securities that are generally manufactured and distributed by banks and have been available to mainly institutional investors in the US since the late 1990s. Considered alternative investments, they are hybrid instruments that

This article was written by

Institute for Innovation Development profile picture
Institute for Innovation Development
273 Followers
Institute for Innovation Development (IID) is an educational and business development catalyst for growth-oriented financial advisors and progressive financial services executives who are determined to grow their firms in a business environment of accelerating business and cultural change. Run as a social enterprise, the Institute will be dedicated to help make business innovation best practices a vital cornerstone for members’ ongoing growth, competitive differentiation, and client/community engagement strategies. Three current IID initiatives are: 1. Integrating business innovation mindsets, processes and tools into financial services practices through the formation of Advisor Practice Management 3.0 professional development. 2. Applying business innovation as a powerful and differentiating advisor marketing/branding approach and community engagement strategy. 3. Creating a FinTech radar program to increase communication and access between the financial advisor and early stage FinTech communities. Bill Hortz, Founder and Dean, of the Institute and Institute Founding Innovator members (comprised of top cross-industry innovation experts, innovative fintech companies, and progressive minded financial advisors and industry thought leaders) will be contributing articles and hopefully sparking ideas and discourse on much needed, next-generation advisor business models and industry development. We will seek to uncover proven business innovation best practices; learn from innovative business creators; explore innovation mindsets; hear about new approaches, services and technologies; and ultimately discover how to apply these insights to a financial advisor's business. For more details about the Institute, investigate here: https://innovationdevelopment.org/annual-membership

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I wrote this article myself, and I am not receiving compensation to write this article, but I do have a business relationship with SCG Asset Management which is an Institute member. The Institute is a business innovation platform and educational effort with financial services firms to openly share their unique perspectives and activities to build awareness and stimulate open thought leadership discussions on new or evolving industry approaches and thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTAFX--
Alternative Strategies Fund Class A A
LTIFX--
Alternative Strategies Fund Class I
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News