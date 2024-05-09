atakan

Executive Summary

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) operates as a super-regional property and casualty carrier, with three main segments: personal lines, commercial lines, and excess and surplus insurance business. In 2023, Selective Insurance Group demonstrated consistent performance in its non-life insurance business, reporting post-tax earnings of $365 million, a significant increase from the approximately $225 million recorded in 2022.

Recently, the insurance carrier reported its first-quarter results and updated its FY2024 guidance to be slightly more conservative regarding its full-year post-tax income expectations. Despite the downward revisions of the FY2024 guidance, the insurer demonstrated that the efforts made to improve profitability in the loss-making segments paid off, although the insurance operations continued to suffer from claim inflation. Following the first-quarter result release and the associated conference call, both analysts and investors were in a positive mood, with the company’s stock price increasing by more than 3% over the last five market days.

Despite inflationary pressures, potential risks associated with financial market conditions, and uncertainties regarding the outcomes of remediation plans, the company appears to be well-positioned to navigate through these challenges. However, the company also appears to be priced for perfection, with little to no safety margin. Consequently, the insurance carrier's rating stands at “HOLD”

Company Performance & Outlook

The insurance industry has faced significant challenges over the past five years, marked by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a resurgence of claims inflation. Following the pandemic period from 2019 to 2021, insurers grappled with increased economic and social inflation, alongside volatility in financial markets. Despite these obstacles, Selective Insurance Group has displayed resilience and stability. On average over the past five years, the company's combined ratio stood at 94.7%.

In addition, Selective Insurance Group has demonstrated superior underwriting performance compared to many of its peers over the past decade.

This resilience primarily stems from the consistent performance of its commercial and Excess and Surplus (E&S) insurance segments. However, the personal segment has faced challenges due to recent inflationary pressures, intense market competition, and the impact of catastrophic events over the same period.

Segment-wise, the excess and surplus insurance segment has been a success story in terms of business growth. From 2014 to 2023, the segment's turnover more than tripled, while its underwriting performance entered positive territory in 2019, with the combined ratio steadily decreasing over the years.

The commercial insurance business’ performance remained steady over the last ten years, as the company focused on the underperforming areas of the portfolio, targeting renewal pure price increases in line with the expected loss trend.

Selective Insurance Group's concentration on commercial lines has been advantageous, offering more stability compared to personal lines, particularly in regions susceptible to natural disasters. However, the company encountered challenges in its personal lines segment, marked by a notable rise in claims and losses attributed to adverse weather events. In response, the company implemented price rate changes ranging from 20 to 25% to address the underperforming portfolios.

Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance the performance of homeowners' insurance by refining terms and conditions. For instance, the insurance carrier has transitioned to actual cash value instead of replacement costs for older roofs. Moreover, in states most susceptible to severe convective storms, mandatory wind and hail deductibles have been introduced.

Looking ahead, Selective Insurance Group may continue to face challenges, especially concerning inflation. Although inflationary pressures could alleviate gradually, they are expected to persist and affect both revenues and expenses in the short term. The initial effects of various components of the remediation plans were anticipated to bear fruit during the first quarter of 2024.

Unfortunately, the first quarter results have shown deteriorated figures from an underwriting perspective. The combined ratio deteriorated from 2.5 points to 98.2%, largely driven by the surge of the loss ratio, which increased from 62.9% to 67%.

Segment-wise, the commercial lines recorded a deteriorated performance, with underwriting income reducing from $38.9mn to $10.4mn.

The underwriting worsening resulted from an increase in the loss ratio, which was affected by unfavorable prior years’ claim development (5.6-point impact on the loss ratio), coupled with an inflation impact which affected the loss ratio by 0.7 points. These effects were partially offset by a lower impact from catastrophe losses and non-catastrophe property loss and loss expenses.

The deteriorating trend was also observed in the excess and surplus lines, which delivered a higher combined ratio. Year-over-year, the combined ratio increased from 85% to 87.6%.

Despite a 5.2% average price increase on renewals and a reduced impact from catastrophe losses, the business segment suffered from an increase in the attritional losses due to several large fires.

Finally, the personal insurance lines reduced underwriting losses from a loss of $13mn in Q1 2023 to a $5.3mn loss. The combined ratio in the quarter was 105.1%, a 10.9-point improvement from the first quarter of 2023.

The reduction in the underwriting losses was largely driven by the underwriting measures and tariff increases implemented last year. Renewal pure pricing in the quarter was 14.3%. Furthermore, Selective Insurance Group expects the personalized renewal pure pricing to be in excess of 20% on a full-year basis. Consequently, new business premiums in personal lines declined 19%, with new policy counts down 37%, as the insurance carrier took deliberate steps to curtail the production of non-target business. Hence, the company is largely focused on improving the profitability of the personal insurance segment. However, the full impact of the price increases will be seen later, depending on the renewal date of each policy.

For 2024, the company's full-year guidance initially included a combined ratio of 95.5%, with 5 adverse points attributed to catastrophe events. Additionally, the insurer expected an after-tax investment income of $360 million. Following Q1 2024 results, the insurance carrier downgraded its FY2024 guidance, with a combined ratio of 96.5%, with no changes regarding the investment income. Based on an expected full-year earned premium amount of $4.3 billion (adjusted from a 13% change in FY2023 Net Earned Premiums), a combined ratio of 96.5%, a 21% tax rate, and a $360 million post-tax investment income, the net income available to common shareholders is estimated to be approximately $409 million.

Despite the challenges presented by inflationary pressures, risks associated with financial market conditions, and uncertainties regarding the outcomes of the remediation plans, the company remains well-positioned to navigate these hurdles. Leveraging its flexible insurance rates and strong customer base, the insurer can adapt and thrive in the current environment.

Company’s Valuation

Selective Insurance Group's stock price has enjoyed a consistent upward trajectory in recent years, reflecting the company's strong performance in underwriting, premium volume growth, and stability in investment income. This success has translated into dividend growth over time, rewarding patient shareholders who have placed their trust in Selective Insurance's business strategy and underwriting discipline.

Over the past five years, the market has typically valued Selective Insurance at approximately 1.9 times its book value. With the current book value per share standing at $46.17, this suggests a fair value for the company of around $87.7 per share, or an intrinsic value of around $5.4 billion based on a weighted average share count of 61.5 million on a fully diluted basis. If the book value increases by 10% by the end of 2024, it would suggest that the company is already priced for perfection, leaving no room for a potential safety margin. Therefore, any negative news released could potentially be punished by the market.

Another method of valuing Selective Insurance involves considering its earnings and the multiple investors are willing to pay for acquiring the insurance carrier. Currently, the company is trading at approximately 17.6 times its earnings. Assuming this valuation is fair and using the expected FY 2024 net income of $409 million as a basis, Selective Insurance could be valued at around $7.2 billion by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, representing a potential upside of 18%. However, this estimate relies heavily on the company's ability to generate steady and recurring cash flows from both its investment and insurance portfolios.

Considering various valuation metrics, Selective Insurance Group's pricing may reflect either a state of perfection or a potential buffer of 18% if the FY2024 guidance is achieved. Moreover, with dividend payments increasing — as evidenced by a 17% rise announced in November 2023 — and the company's financial health remaining robust, investor confidence appears steady.

Conclusion

Selective Insurance Group remains a durable player in the P&C insurance industry, with stable revenue growth, strong underwriting margins, and a robust balance sheet. The expansion on excess and surplus segments coupled with a well-diversified and expanding footprint on commercial insurance lines will provide the necessary assets to remain a reliable insurance carrier, delivering recurring and steady cash flows, partially redistributed to loyal shareholders. Given the marginal safety margin, the company's resilience and consistent performance still present it as a promising investment option. Therefore, the current recommendation for Selective Insurance Group is to maintain a "hold" position.