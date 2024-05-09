designer491

Investment Thesis

“Office properties”, the name in itself is enough to scare investors these days. We completely share the fear based on the long-term outlook of office properties, but NYSE:NLOP is a special scenario. We don’t have to hold these properties as a going concern.

NLOP’s sole objective is to liquidate these office properties while leveraging the asset management expertise of WPC as its advisor. Therefore, we don’t have to worry about the long-term earnings potential and only focus on the liquidation value of these properties.

Looking at the previous sales and the implied cap. rate in the stock, we believe the company is trading below its liquidation value and worth a look.

Analysis

W. P. Carey spun off their unwanted office properties with the goal of liquidating that portfolio under the management of NLOP. Since W. P. Carey retained some of the office properties, the general perception was that NLOP is getting the worst quality assets. The properties retained by W. P. Carey had a WALT (Weighted average Lease term) of 10.85 years, 6m sqft. and $12.83 ABR (Annualised Base Rent) per sqft.

Properties spun-off to NLOP had a WALT of 5.7 years, 8.7m sqft. and $16.2 ABR per sqft. Retained Properties clearly had a longer WALT, but it's not the only thing which affects the valuation. NLOP Properties with higher ABR per sqft. assures us that they are not as bad quality as initially expected. Because of this, since the initial fall in the stock after the spinoff, NLOP has doubled in stock price.

NLOP began trading with 59 properties under their portfolio with 97% occupancy. These are well diversified by both industry and geographically, with 54% of the tenants having investment grade rating and responsible for 66% of the ABR. Since inception, the company has parted ways with 10 properties, 7 outright sales, one undisclosed UK property sale and two transfer of mortgages. NLOP has 49 properties now with three of them being in Europe.

There was also an idea from WPC of strategically renewing certain expiring leases to increase property values. This along with the cash flows from operations is something that the investors should not overlook, NLOP’s generating $69m of cashflows each year. Since NLOP has a lot of mortgage commitments, we won’t be using this cashflow in our valuation.

The capital structure of NLOP is very expensive and that’s why the management is pursuing to pay off that first from the proceeds of the sales.

Since some of the debt has been paid for from the recent sales, below table highlights our estimate of the capital structure.

Moat Investing

NLOP has a triple net lease structure and almost all of their cost structure is variable in nature, so expenses decrease as properties are sold.

Since the only purpose of NLOP is liquidating its portfolio, the main question and point of analysis is how much that portfolio is worth in today’s market. This is very hard to answer, but NLOP’s market cap implies extremely pessimistic assumptions, which can create a margin of safety.

Moat Investing

ABR, Leasable property area, and Net debt is adjusted for the recent sale of properties. The implied cap rate in the market is 18%, with a price per sqft of $99 and a portfolio value of $723m. Although 18% implied cap rate can raise many eyebrows, this alone is not enough, we need to compare it with the recent sales of properties.

Moat Investing

The recent sales highlight that the implied assumptions in the market are very unfair and pessimistic. The seven properties sold had an average cap rate of 10% and an average price per sqft of $162.82. Now, an argument here can be that these properties were cherry-picked by the management to boost investor confidence. To some extent, this does seem to be the case when you look at the WALT and credit rating of these properties. Although there is one more argument here which can give a bit of confidence on the prices realized, JPMorgan had an average implied valuation of $163 on its mortgage portfolio which at the time represented 68% of NLOP’s total portfolio.

NLOP-Information Statement

We understand that we cannot rely on JPM’s number, or the sale price realized, but this highlights how depressed is the price implied in the market cap of $99/sqft.

To highlight how minimal the downside risk is, If we look at the previous sales of properties, the highest cap rate was on a property in Norway. Even if you use that cap rate to value the entire portfolio, you’d still have an upside of 24%.

Given the risks, we believe the cap rate of 13.5% is reasonable. At 13.5% we get an upside of 60% and an implied sales price per sqft. of $131.2. The table below will take you through the calculations.

Moat Investing

Risks

Duration risk is the most significant risk here. The longer they take to sell the properties, the more the interest expenses and decreasing WALT will eat up the liquidation value.

With 25% of the leases expiring in the next two years, there is a risk that NLOP might find it hard to sell or re-lease these properties.

Interest rate risk also impacts the valuation. If interest rate stays higher for longer, the residual value of NLOP can be impacted.

Tenant concentration also seems like a significant risk initially, with 29% of ABR coming from the top 3 tenants. But if you look at the WALT of these tenants, only McKesson was a risk which has already vacated in Q1 of this year. The second and third-lowest WALT is 2 years and 4.8 years respectively. This would have been a risk if we were valuing the company on a going concern basis.

Moat Investing

Scenario Analysis

We have performed a scenario analysis on the main value driver affecting our valuation, i.e., Different Cap rates. Different ABR’s highlight vacancy risk.

Below table helps us in understanding how NLOP’s asset value per share performs under different stress scenarios.

Moat Investing

Conclusion

We believe NLOP is a very interesting liquidation play with a potential upside of 65%. Given the risks of higher interest rates for longer, higher cap rates and delayed sales, we believe the cap rate implied in the stock price still gives us enough margin of safety, this can also be confirmed by looking at the sensitivity table.