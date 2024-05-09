A.I.-Powered High-Yield And High-Growth From These Dividend Stocks

Paper Boat Creative

Artificial Intelligence is currently Wall Street's darling, with giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Palantir delivering exceptional shareholder returns recently:

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately for income investors, these stocks typically offer little to no dividend yield, presenting a dilemma: choose between high-yield stocks or miss out on one of the most significant technological and economic revolutions in years. Fortunately, there are a few high-yielding dividend growth stocks that provide exposure to the AI boom. In this article, we will discuss two of our favorites.

Brookfield Renewable Stock (BEP)(BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Partners, a globally diversified renewable power company, owns a large and well-diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar, battery storage, and even nuclear-related assets. Although previously unaffiliated with the AI sector, the company recently signed a significant deal to power Microsoft's data centers and AI-powered cloud services, providing over 10,500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity in the US and Europe from 2026 to 2030. Moreover, this partnership may expand, with potential deals with other tech and AI giants also not a remote possibility. As management stated in its latest letter to unitholders:

There are further opportunities to partner with Microsoft...The agreement includes provisions to increase its scope to deliver additional renewable energy capacity within the U.S. and Europe, and beyond to Asia-Pacific, India, and Latin America. The partnership is a testament to our differentiated offering which is characterized by our significant access to capital and credibility to deliver scale clean power solutions from our extensive pipeline of advanced stage projects, which are well positioned from an interconnection and permitting perspective in many key data center markets globally. While this partnership is a first-of-its-kind, given the significant scale of investment required to meet the increase in energy demand, we believe we are uniquely positioned to be a key enabler of growth for the largest technology players through similar arrangements. Our access to scale capital, sizeable development pipeline, and ability to commission significant capacity concurrently to meet this demand differentiates us as a partner [emphasis added].

Combining this attractive AI growth vertical for BEP with a robust development pipeline and a projected 10%+ annual growth rate in funds from operations (FFO) per unit over the next five years before this deal was even announced, Brookfield Renewable is increasingly emerging as an attractive AI infrastructure investment. Additionally, with a 5.4% dividend yield expected over the next twelve months and prospects for continued mid-single-digit annual distribution growth, Brookfield Renewable offers compelling value, especially with its price-to-FFO ratio currently at just over 15, compared to a three-year average of nearly 21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock (BIP)(BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also provides an appealing way for income investors to participate in the AI revolution. With a next twelve-month distribution yield of 5.5% and a price-to-FFO ratio of 11.8, compared to a three-year average of 15.25, it has significant valuation multiple expansion potential. When combined with the fact that it is managed by the world's second-largest alternative asset manager in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BN) - just like BEP is - and boasting a strong track record of distribution growth with expectations of 10%+ FFO per unit growth and mid to high single-digit annualized expected distribution growth, Brookfield Infrastructure overall offers a promising risk-reward profile.

Moreover, its significant investments in data centers and Brookfield's partnership with Intel (INTC) to build a semiconductor factory give it rapidly growing exposure to the AI boom. Moreover, the vast majority of BIP's investments are going into its data and renewable energy investments, both of which should profit from the strong growth in AI. In fact, management projects that its data center investments could deliver 20%+ annualized total returns due to increasing demand driven by the AI boom. The growth potential here is enormous, with management commenting in its latest letter to unitholders:

We continue to see significant activity across our global data center platform from the major hyperscale customers...Today, we have approximately 670 megawatts of booked-but-not-built capacity that we expect to come online over the next 3 years...the combined business is experiencing strong leasing velocity that has exceeded our expectations. During the quarter, new annualized billings of over $10 million were initiated, while new bookings of $55 million annually will be installed throughout 2024 and 2025...growth in the data sector is being driven by the tailwinds created from digitalization, including advancements in AI.

Investor Takeaway

By combining attractive yields, strong balance sheets, exceptional management, well-diversified portfolios, and new AI-powered growth verticals that management is doubling down on aggressively, both Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Infrastructure not only offer attractive current income but also the potential for rapid distribution growth and outsized total returns as their valuation multiples likely expand in the coming months and years as investors factor in their ability to profit from growth in AI. Therefore, these investments are not just appealing as income options but also represent some of the most attractive risk-adjusted ways to invest in the ongoing AI revolution.