Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 3:04 AM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.56K Followers

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marc DeBevoise - Chief Executive Officer
John Wagner - Chief Financial Officer

Marc DeBevoise

Thank you all for joining today to discuss our First Quarter Results. I am Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove’s CEO. And with me today is Brightcove’s new CFO, John Wagner. First, I’d like to say we’re thrilled to welcome John to Brightcove. He’s a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience in the technology industry, most recently as the CFO of online insurance marketplace, EverQuote. Before that, John held senior leadership roles at Carbonite, Constant Contact, NuoDB and Salesnet. John has an impressive track record delivering improvements in growth and profitability, and I’m excited to add his expertise to our leadership team. You’ll hear more on the numbers from John in a few moments, but I’ll begin with a quick overview of our high-level financial results for Q1.

Total revenue for Q1 was $50.5 million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance range and represents 3% year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue, excluding overages, which we believe is the most helpful way for investors to evaluate our performance was $49.4 million and grew even faster at 3.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $5 million at the high end of our guidance and delivered the third consecutive quarter of double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin. And finally, we ended the quarter with $22.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, up $4.3 million sequentially. This reflects better-than-expected operating cash flow performance in our typically seasonally lowest quarter, and the proceeds from a strategic decision to monetize a portion of our patent portfolio.

Going a little deeper on the strategic transaction. During the quarter, we successfully monetized a portion of our patent portfolio with a leading publicly traded firm for $6

Recommended For You

About BCOV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCOV

Trending Analysis

Trending News