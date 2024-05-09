China: Modest Recovery Of April Trade Data As Impact From NEVs And AI Race Remains Clear

May 09, 2024 4:15 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • After a disappointing March, trade data recovered modestly in April.
  • Auto exports continued to outperform, and imports were driven by demand from the AI race.
  • Considering import demand could remain resilient, but exports face a higher level of risk in coming months, we expect a smaller contribution from trade to growth starting in the second quarter.

Chinese cargo containers on map of USA. Import of chenese goods concept. 3D rendered illustration.

vchal

By Lynn Song

Recovery of trade continues to be modest

After the weak data in March, April trade data picked up slightly. Exports grew 1.5% YoY, while imports grew 8.4% YoY, leading to a trade balance of USD 72.35b.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.76K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News