simarts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) released its first-quarter earnings report earlier this week, revealing staggering results that sent its stock price flying.

Seeking Alpha

The bank's earnings report provides an excellent opportunity to debunk UBS's latest results and add transparency to the stock market. Most experienced investors will know that a bank's headline earnings are often astray from its economic reality, so careful analysis is required before committing to a final investment decision.

Although it might not cover all bases, our approach today delineates the salient features of UBS AG's Q1 earnings; let's discuss our findings.

Headline Results & Our Outlook

Income Statement

For those unaware, UBS completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse last year. Although the entity's integration has yet to be completed (the completion date is set for 31 May 2024), UBS consolidated its financial results in its Q1 report, which is something that readers should be aware of.

The following diagram shows UBS's headline results. A discussion follows below.

UBS

UBS's Q1 profit before tax rose to $2.6 billion due to higher revenue and lower costs. The bank's wider profit margin is echoed by its cost/income ratio, which decelerated by 250 basis points year over year (on a consolidated basis).

Furthermore, UBS Group's liquidity coverage and net stable funding ratios increased year-over-year, illustrating improved liquidity and solvency. Although most of UBS's key metrics improved, its CET 1 weakened by 10 basis points, possibly due to Credit Suisse's integration.

UBS

Let's dive a little deeper by doing a segmental analysis.

UBS

Global Wealth Management & Asset Management

I included Wealth and Asset Management in one sub-section as their key value drivers are similar.

UBS's wealth management division posted better numbers in Q1, partially due to a larger asset base driven by the Credit Suisse integration. This led to an 11% quarterly increase in revenue (reported), with transaction-based income playing a lead role with a $257 million increase.

Wealth management is a sustainable-low risk business, and we think perpetual asset base growth is likely as UBS holds a dominant market position. Although concurrent transaction-based revenue isn't guaranteed, fee-based revenue will likely prosper for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, UBS's wealth management division incurred $3 million in credit loss expenses. However, we think this number might increase later this year as global interest rates look set to pivot (interest rates and credit spreads have an inverse relationship). Despite expecting higher credit loss provisions, we think lower operating expenses are inbound due to a less demanding labor market. Sure, Credit Suisse's integration costs might deter this notion, but we consider such costs non-core.

Global Wealth Management (UBS)

UBS's asset management business fell flat in the bank's past quarter as performance fees slumped by 42% quarter-over-quarter, or $22 million in absolute terms. Furthermore, the segment's net management fees remained flat, failing to phase out lackluster performance fees and a $71 million integration charge relating to Credit Suisse's amalgamation.

Management fees account for the bulk of this segment's revenue. As such, we are not too concerned about income-based investment performance. However, disbursements and lower entry-level fees are noteworthy risk factors due to the uncertainty baked into global financial markets.

Lastly, UBS's asset management division reduced its operating expenses to $594 million (a 7% reduction). We think personnel costs will decrease due to a softer labor market, leading to a lower overall cost base (excluding costs related to Credit Suisse's integration).

Asset Management (UBS)

Personal & Corporate Banking

UBS's personal and corporate banking segment underperformed and maintained positive growth in Q1, presumably due to higher fees and high interest rates.

Although the segment performed well in Q1, we are concerned about the slow growth of deposits, which may cause funding liquidity problems.

We think it is critical that UBS scales this segment, as its cost/income ratio of 57% suggests it could be a cash cow. However, we believe the uncertain economic environment paired with global interest rate pivots will detract deposits. Additionally, fee enhancements will be difficult to sustain, given the global disinflationary environment.

Personal and Corporate Banking (UBS)

Investment Banking

Investment Banking was among the focal points in UBS's Q1 earnings report. The segment delivered approximately $2.46 billion in quarterly revenue, a 32% year-over-year increase.

Despite the division's resilient headline numbers, we have reservations.

Much of the segment's momentum derived from the consolidation of Credit Suisse's assets. Moreover, a sluggish IPO and M&A environment will likely resurface as a challenging funding landscape paired with an uncertain economic climate contributes to the existing challenges.

We don't think UBS's investment banking unit will deliver terrific results for the rest of the year.

Investment Banking (UBS)

Asset Base and Liabilities

A glance at UBS's asset-liability relationship speaks volumes.

The bank's loan-deposit ratio is solid, as it is below the generally accepted threshold of 80% to 90%. The ratio conveys that UBS has more than enough deposits to secure its loan book.

Furthermore, as shown in the following diagram, UBS's Q1 issued funding rates decreased since their issuance due to lower spreads. In fact, we think secure overnight funding rates will taper alongside global interest rates, dropping the bank's funding cost even further. A concurrent decrease in asset base spreads might occur, but UBS can increase its asset base's duration in such an event to sustain income.

Lastly, UBS's net secure funding ratio and liquidity coverage ratio are well-placed, allowing it to absorb unanticipated market shocks.

Key Balance Sheet Metrics (UBS)

UBS Stock's Expected Return

Valuation - Residual Income Model

We used a continuous residual income model to value UBS's stock, as we wanted to emphasize the firm's book value. A banking stock's book value is highly emphasized by investors, as most of a bank's asset base is readily quoted.

Our model deems UBS stock overvalued or fairly valued at best. Although the RI model doesn't have a 100% hit rate, it is widely utilized by financial analysts and is often successful.

Author's Work

Herewith are the model's inputs.

The book value was determined by dividing UBS's 7 May closing price by its price-to-book ratio.

The earnings-per-share forecasts were drawn from Seeking Alpha's platform, and the final year was normalized.

The dividend forecasts were obtained from Seeking Alpha's platform and normalized for the final year.

The equity charge and discount rates were derived from Alpha Spread's CAPM tool.

Alpha Spread

Dividends

UBS's dividend profile isn't particularly overwhelming. We don't think its forward dividend yield of 1.48% presents enough substance to justify an income-based investment opportunity unless a special dividend comes into play.

Seeking Alpha

Final Word

Although UBS's first-quarter financial results communicate numerous positives, we remain coy about the bank's prospects. Our skepticism stems from a questionable valuation outlook and lackluster investment banking and depository environments. Moreover, Credit Suisse's costly integration means much of UBS's interim AUM management fee growth is being met with excessive costs.

We hereby assign a hold rating to UBS's stock.