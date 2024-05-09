Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) reported the company’s Q1 results on the 7th of May, showing slightly lower, but healthy revenue growth coupled with a slightly softer margin year-over-year. The stock reacted negatively, posing a -14% return on the day of the Q1 report.

Since my last analysis on the stock published on the 21st of February with a hold rating, First Watch’s stock has had a negative return of -12% compared to an S&P appreciation of 5% as the company has now reported both Q4 and Q1 results in the period. In the previous analysis, I praised the company’s restaurant concept but criticized the stock’s very tight valuation.

Good Financial Performance, But Traffic Slowdown Creates Current Profitability Softness

The company’s recently reported Q1 results were taken negatively by the market. Revenues grew by 14.7% year-over-year, missing analysts’ estimates by a tiny margin. The normalized EPS came in at $0.14, beating estimates by $0.04 but missing previous the Q1’s normalized EPS of $0.17.

First Watch’s same-restaurant traffic was weak in Q1, showing a year-over-year decrease of -4.5% and seemingly being the reason behind the stock reaction. The company has noted that Q2 has continued with quite weak traffic as well due to a more challenging current market. Still, as told in the Q1 earnings call, First Watch managed to outperform the Black Box Casual Dining segment by over a percentage point, showing the company’s continued strong position in the industry. The weak traffic affected margins, as the restaurant level operating margin decreased by 0.4 percentage points year-over-year to 20.8% and the total operating margin decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 5.4%.

As the weak traffic seems to be affecting the whole industry in current conditions, I don’t believe that the softer traffic represents a threat on a longer time period. The industry should eventually bounce back, and First Watch still continues to grow its restaurant footprint and same-restaurant traffic above the industry.

First Watch also reported Q4 results after my previous analysis, showing a strong end to 2023. The quarter has already passed a long time ago, but still matters as a reference point of performance. In the quarter, revenues grew by an impressive 31.7% year-over-year, or by 22.3% when excluding the 14th week in First Watch’s fiscal Q4/2023 that boosts the growth. Margins were also strong, with First Watch showing an operating margin of 3.4%. The margin improved by 1.9 percentage points year-over-year.

2024 Outlook Update

With the Q1 report, First Watch updated the company’s 2024 outlook. The company now anticipates worse same-restaurant sales than before at a growth of 0% to 2% compared to 1% to 3% mentioned in the Q4 report as foot traffic in restaurants has showed recent weakness. As a result, sales are also expected to grow by 17% to 19%, one percentage point below the previous anticipated growth. Notably, though, the adjusted EBITDA outlook was kept the same at $106 million to $112 million despite lower anticipated restaurant traffic.

First Watch's 2024 Outlook (FWRG Q1/2024 Supplemental Information Presentation)

Despite being lowered slightly, the 2024 outlook still looks quite good in my opinion. The company is guiding for good revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin similar to 2023 despite quite a soft Q1 margin.

The company is also proceeding well with restaurant openings and is guiding for 51 to 57 new restaurants in 2024 compared to 51 opened in 2023. The mix of the new restaurants are moving more predominantly to company-owned restaurants, seemingly raising the needed capital expenditures to $125 million to $135 million from $84.5 million spent in 2023.

Current Valuation Reflects Prospects Fairly

I updated the previous DCF model to evaluate the current valuation. After my previous analysis, the company has posted great revenue growth and continues to build out new restaurants; I slightly raised revenue estimates, now representing a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2033. For example, for 2032, I now estimate revenues of $2692.2 million instead of $2302.3 million in my previous DCF model.

At the same time, the margin isn’t quite looking to scale as I anticipated from the growing scale of operations. While the maturation of First Watch’s restaurant base should lift profitability, the growth will slow margin leverage down, and I now estimate an eventual EBIT margin of 7.0% instead of 8.0%. As the company opens up an increasing amount of company-owned restaurants, and guides for high capital expenditures, I’ve adjusted the cash flow conversion downwards for the next couple of years.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates First Watch’s fair value at $19.73, close to the stock price at the time of writing, but 8% below my previous fair value estimate of $21.45. First Watch’s growth story now seems to be valued fairly, and unless the earnings trajectory significantly varies from my expectations, I believe that a significant stock under- or overperformance is unlikely.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 9.57% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, First Watch had $2.6 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, First Watch’s annualized interest rate comes up to 8.27%, up slightly from 7.65% in my previous CAPM. I keep the same long-term debt-to-equity ratio estimate of 10%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.49%, up from 4.28% in my previous CAPM. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. I keep the beta estimate the same at 1.07. Finally, I again add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, creating a cost of equity of 9.91% and a WACC of 9.57%, up by a small margin due to higher interest rates.

Takeaway

After my previous analysis, First Watch reported both Q4 and Q1 results. While Q4 results were great, the recent Q1 saw a hiccup in performance due to weak traffic in restaurants experienced by the segment. While the weak traffic is forecasted to continue and has made First Watch lower the 2024 outlook slightly, the long-term growth story still stands strong. The valuation now reflects the company’s prospects fairly in my opinion, and as such, I keep my hold rating on the stock.