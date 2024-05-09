FAX: With The China Stress Behind Us, Asian Debt Looks Attractive

samxmeg

Thesis

We last wrote an article regarding the abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSE:FAX) closed-end fund roughly two years back, article entitled 'FAX: Just Get Out And Don't Look Back'. The CEF experienced a massive -15% drawdown after our article, before leveling out:

Rating History (Seeking Alpha)

Our original article outlined the significant structural problems within the Chinese economy, and our expectations for more real estate developer defaults in the jurisdiction, which would put pressure on FAX.

With China currently engaged in aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus, we are re-visiting the CEF and outlining for investors why we think today's macro environment makes this fund attractive now.

What exactly is FAX - a debt fund with local currency exposure

FAX is a fixed income closed end fund that invests in EM sovereign and corporate bonds with an Asia focus:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

While a Mexican government bond might be its top holding, when parsing out all its holdings by country of origin, we can see its Asia-focused collateral:

Collateral Country (Fund Fact Sheet)

India is the top exposure at 17.7%, followed by Indonesia and China. Mexico as a whole does not meet the 5% fund threshold to make it to the chart above.

Setting the record straight - you are not getting 12% here

Despite its stated distribution yield of 12%, as an investor, you are not getting 12% from this fund. Let us show you why:

ROC (Section 19 Notice)

As per the CEF's April 2024 Section 19 Notice, the vehicle's interest is only 57% interest income, with the rest being the return of its own principal, or ROC ('return of capital'). This translates into an actual true yield, or roughly 7% for the name.

CEF managers like to 'juice-up' dividend yields using ROC so that they can make funds look more appealing for investors. However, as a retail investor, one needs to understand that a high amount of ROC is long term destructive for a fund's NAV, and more importantly, only supported dividend yields are analytically sound.

China is on the mend

One of our top concerns when we wrote about FAX initially was represented by the real estate crisis in China. Our predictions were validated, with a number of spectacular defaults in the jurisdiction, and the overall economy being dragged down by what had been a top growth engine in the past.

The real estate overhang had been dragging the economy down for the past two years until the forceful intervention by the CCP in 2024. Faced with an ever descending equity market and 'doom and gloom' predictions for its economy, the CCP undertook a number of measures in 2024 to stimulate growth:

cutting compulsory bank reserves

issuing long-dated bonds to inject liquidity

restricting equity short selling and

allocating capital for industrial development

China is pivoting from relying on its real-estate sector to obtaining growth from its industrial complex. Fiscal and monetary stimulus have resulted in a buoyant equity market:

Data by YCharts

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is up 11.4% this year, while the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is up 9.33%. A healthy, performing stock market is what the CCP wants in order to mend consumer confidence. Higher stock prices translate into higher consumer wealth, which in turn boosts consumption and the economy.

Local currency exposure can benefit the fund

Another added benefit for FAX at this stage of the macrocycle is its local currency exposure:

Currency exposure (Fund Fact Sheet)

Only 50% of the fund is composed of dollar denominated bonds, with the rest made up of local currency debentures. As the Fed cuts later in the year, we will yet again see dollar weakness in 2025, which should boost NAV values in dollars for the local currency bonds.

Trading the dollar direction is a very difficult endeavor short term, but long term there are clear directional factors at play, with the USD having benefited in the past three years from higher U.S. risk-free rates:

Data by YCharts

We have mapped in the above chart the Indian Rupee (INR), the Philippine Peso (PHP) and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) against the dollar int he past five years. They are all down significantly. In our opinion, this trend will slowly start reverting towards the end of 2024, as the Fed will be forced to cut rates.

FAX is a cyclical play, and all-in yields now look attractive

After the significant rise in risk-free rates in the U.S., dollar denominated bonds are finally attractive from an all-yield perspective. FAX is not a true buy and hold investment due to its overdistribution and historic volatility for Asian debentures. However, there are cyclical points in time when the fund looks attractive, and now is one of them. With dollar rates at the highs, and an improving fundamental picture for China, the macro picture looks attractive for the name.

Bonds should be bought when rates are high or there is an ongoing fundamental crisis driving prices down. We are now in a high rates environment, with an improving fundamental backdrop. A healthy fundamental picture for the underlying jurisdictions yields a repayment of principal on the bonds, while the current high rates environment ensures a healthy compensation factor via high yields.

The fund will start producing gains via NAV accretion once the Fed starts lowering rates, with the fund's duration of 5.2 years also being able to generate capital gains. All else equal, for every 100 bps decrease in rates, the fund will generate a 5.2% capital gain from price increases in the underlying bonds.

The CEF trades at a significant discount to NAV

Despite the improving fundamentals, the CEF is still trading at a substantial discount to NAV of -13%:

Data by YCharts

We can see a well-defined range in the discount from the above chart, a range which fluctuates from -8% to -16%. We are currently very close to the bottom of the range.

A large discount to NAV can be further arbitraged by utilizing the DRIP feature for CEFs, with a reinvestment of obtained interest payments. As the fundamentals and price performance for the fund improve, the discount should also narrow towards -8% from the current wide levels.

Conclusion

FAX is a fixed income CEF focused on Asia bonds. Half of its holdings are USD denominated bonds, while the rest are local currency bonds. Our last piece on FAX was two years ago, when we were bearish on the name given the dimming fundamental picture in China and the rising interest rate environment. The CEF subsequently experienced a -15% drawdown.

We are now in a different macro environment, with China having used both monetary and fiscal stimulus to boost its economy, efforts which will reverberate across Asian jurisdictions. Furthermore, with U.S. risk-free rates at historic highs, FAX's fixed rate bonds look attractive. We like the CEF's local currency bonds exposure as well, given an expectation of a weaker dollar in 2025. With the fund at a wide -13% discount to NAV currently, FAX is an attractive cyclical play.