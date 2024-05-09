Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Conglomerates can be tricky companies. When firms aggregate under one roof, some of the risks that you run into are suboptimal capital allocation and poor management. This can lead to significant inefficiencies that destroy shareholder value. This is why, in recent years, there have been so many conglomerates that have spun off or sold operations. Examples include AT&T (T) and General Electric (GE). But when you have an efficient capital allocation model and quality management, conglomerates can be true cash cows that promote stability.

Probably the most famous example of a healthy conglomerate is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Although I have complained in the past about some changes that I would make to the company, the fact of the matter is that Warren Buffett has succeeded in creating one of the most powerful and enduring businesses in the history of the world. Nobody knows what will happen when he is no longer with us. But for now, the company continues to surprise investors.

As an example, we need only look at recent financial performance reported by management. Although not everything was perfect, the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year demonstrated just how robust the company is during difficult times. And at the end of the day, shareholders have benefited immensely. Since I last reiterated my 'buy' rating on the stock in January of this year, shares have seen upside of 11.5%. That beats out the 8.8% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. And since I first rated the company a 'buy' in May of 2019, the stock has jumped 89% compared to the 78.1% move higher seen by the broader market. While it is true that shares are not exactly cheap, I do believe that the most recent results were reported by management support the view that this track record should continue for the company for the foreseeable future.

The money machine keeps moving

Given the size and complexity of Berkshire Hathaway, it's important that we look at the company through a different lens than most traditional firms. Due in large part to the massive investment gains and losses that the company achieves over the years, traditional metrics may not always be the most appropriate to use. We can see this when looking at financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Total revenue for the company managed to grow from $85.39 billion to $89.87 billion. However, when you move down to the bottom of the income statement and look at net profits, you would see a plunge from $35.50 billion to $12.70 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This would give you the impression that while revenue continues to grow, the company is facing tremendous issues from a cost perspective. But this is not the case. The fact of the matter is that, in the first quarter of 2023, the conglomerate benefited from $34.76 billion worth of investment gains. By comparison, that number was only $1.88 billion in the first quarter of this year. While these are legitimate gains and losses, they have more to do with market fluctuations and good investment decisions than they do the core operations of the enterprise.

Berkshire Hathaway

Unpacking this all without help would be a difficult challenge, particularly for a novice investor. The good news is that Mr. Buffett, in his wisdom, has done so for us. In the image above, you can see the revenue generated by the firm's operating businesses. You can also see, in the image below, the pretax profits of those same firms. While the revenue picture looks identical, the profit picture gives us a very different view of the health of the company. Total pretax profits for the firm's core operations managed to grow from $9.54 billion last year to $12.49 billion this year. What's really interesting, but probably unsurprising, about this is the fact that not every company contributed positively to this. In fact, there were multiple weak spots that investors can zero in on. BNSF, or Burlington Northern Santa Fe, immediately sticks out.

Berkshire Hathaway

For those who might not be terribly familiar with this business, it operates as one of the largest railroad systems throughout North America, boasting over 32,500 route miles of tracks spread across 28 states. It also has operations in three of Canada's provinces. Profits fell from $1.65 billion to $1.52 billion as revenue dropped from $6.02 billion to $5.66 billion. In this particular instance, revenue took a hit because of a 9.9% drop in average revenue per car/unit because of a reduction in fuel surcharges and a shift in product mix toward consumer products and away from coal and industrial products. It helps that total freight volumes at the railroad popped up by 6.6%. But that wasn't enough to offset the negatives.

To be honest with you, we could spend a lot of time picking apart each of these different operations and the contribution that they had to the company's results. But it might be most helpful to touch on what contributed the most to the upside. Simply put, this was the insurance part of the company, with GEICO leading the way. Underwriting profits shot up from $703 million to $1.93 billion. On top of seeing a rise in premiums written and premiums earned, the unit reported a plunge in losses and loss adjustment expenses from $7.99 billion to $7.41 billion. Higher average premiums per auto policy, combined with a reduction in claims frequencies, more than offset other issues like a rise in average claims severities and poor performance involving accident claims estimates from prior years.

To be perfectly honest with you, I find this to be surprising. While I assume that the improvement in supply chain issues would cause some costs to come down when replacing vehicle parts that have been stolen, for instance, the number of vehicles stolen nationwide last year was 1.02 million. That was up 11,973 from the number that was stolen in 2022. I can't find any good data on 2023 when it comes to total vehicle crashes or deaths, but we do know that, in 2022, the US saw its first decline in the number of vehicle related deaths since 2019, with the total number falling 2% compared to the 11% rise seen in 2021 and the 8% increase seen in 2020. So even though thefts are up, it's likely that vehicle crashes are down.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can tell, any one of these parts of the business could deserve a standalone article. Heck, each part of the business could probably warrant multiple standalone articles. The bottom line is that while some parts of the company have shown weakness, the overall trend has been positive. There are other ways in which Berkshire Hathaway is doing well also. For starters, during the first quarter of the year, the company reported cash, cash equivalents, and treasury securities, amounting to $188.99 billion. This is an all-time record for the firm, dwarfing the $167.64 billion reported for the end of 2023.

This increase in cash came about even in spite of the fact that, in January of this year, management paid $2.6 billion to buy up the remaining 20% of Pilot Travel Centers it did not own. And throughout the quarter, management allocated $2.57 billion toward buying back shares. This was all thanks to the fact that operating cash flow for the company rose from $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to $10.6 billion the same time this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a rise from $2.8 billion to $11.3 billion. I would also like to point out that, in my January article, I suggested that Berkshire Hathaway might decide to pay off or refinance what was then about $6 billion worth of debt that came with Pilot because of the 7.2% interest rate that it carried compared to the 4.4% to 5.9% that the other operating businesses of the company, excluding the insurance operations, had to pay. Most of this was around 4.4% to 4.6%. And every 1% reduction would save around $60 million annually. It just so happens that, during the first quarter, Pilot borrowed $5.7 billion from the insurance subsidiaries of the conglomerate in order to do just that.

Another important metric for shareholders when it comes to Berkshire Hathaway is float. This is essentially capital invested on behalf of the insurance business that does not need to be paid out immediately. Although this may not sound like much, it can add up to some tremendous amounts when you have a business this large. From 2018 through 2023, the amount of capital classified as 'float' at Berkshire Hathaway grew from $123 billion to $169 billion. It did decrease just modestly to $168 billion during the first quarter of this year. But I don't see that as terribly problematic.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

From what I can tell, the overall health of Berkshire Hathaway has never been better. The big question, though, is whether or not it makes sense for investors to buy into the company. Given the volatility that I discussed already, I personally believe that both the easiest and most appropriate way to value the company is to look at its price to book multiple and its EV to book multiple. In the chart below, you can see how things stand today compared to how they have looked from 2018 through 2023. While the price to book multiple is at a high point relative to these years, the surge in net cash his brought the EV to book multiple down to within the range of what we have seen in prior years. And even in the case of the price to book multiple, we aren't looking at some big outlier here. This suggests to me that while shares aren't cheap, they certainly aren't priced at levels that don't make sense.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Throughout his life, Warren Buffett, along with the help of those with him like the late Charlie Munger, have turned Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling textile mill into one of the largest publicly traded companies the world has ever seen. By most measures, the firm continues to do incredibly well. Financial performance, while a bit spotty, has grown consistently year over year. Cash has never been higher, and float is very close to an all-time high. Management continues to buy back stock and shares, while not exactly cheap, are priced at levels that likely make sense. Given these factors and in spite of the fact that shares have consistently outperformed the market, I do believe that further upside can be had.