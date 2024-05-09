Active Or Passive? Seeking Solutions To ESG Confusion

Summary

  • Investors with an ESG focus are increasingly leaning toward passive portfolios, which may seem to offer the simplicity they crave in a complex market landscape.
  • Passive portfolios offer lower fees than active peers and are typically based on a clear index-construction methodology that provides easy access to market returns.
  • In our view, active strategies can function as a standalone ESG portfolio or as a complementary component of a core/satellite construction, for investors who prefer a passive anchor to market returns.

Passive versus Active messages, Lifestyle change conceptual image

stanciuc

By Kate Mead & Amelia Sexton, CFA

Active management can help investors address some of the especially tricky issues in sustainable equity portfolios.

Investors with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus are increasingly leaning toward passive portfolios, which may seem to offer

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

