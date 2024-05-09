NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 6:10 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.56K Followers

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dickerson Wright - Executive Chairman
Edward Codispoti - Chief Financial Officer
Alex Hockman - Chief Executive Officer, NV5, Infrastructure
Ben Heraud - Chief Executive Officer, NV5 Buildings and Technology
Dan Levine - President, Geospatial
Richard Tong - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Chris Moore - CJS Securities
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets
Justin Hauke - Robert W. Baird
Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital
Sam Kusswurm - William Blair
David Marsh - Singular Research
Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss NV5’s Financial Results for the First Quarter 2024 ended March 30, 2024.

Joining us today are Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5; Edward Codispoti, CFO of NV5; Alex Hockman, CEO of NV5, Infrastructure; Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5 Buildings and Technology; Dan Levine, President Geospatial at NV5; and Richard Tong, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at NV5.

I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Tong.

Richard Tong

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to NV5’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we proceed, I would like to notify all participants that today’s presentation can be found on ir.nv5.com, and remind everyone that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company’s future business and financial performance. These are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in today’s presentation slides and in our reports on file with the SEC.

During this call, GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation between the two is available in today’s earnings release and

Recommended For You

About NVEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVEE

Trending Analysis

Trending News