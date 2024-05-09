10 REITs In Under 5 Minutes

May 09, 2024 7:34 AM ETO, CCI, PLD, AGNC, RC, PMT, BXMT, MAIN, NLY, CSWC, DX, ARCC, NYMT, GPMT, ORC, SLRC, OBDC, IVR.PR.C, IVR.PR.B, EFC.PR.D, CHMI.PR.A, CHMI.PR.B57 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Quick takes on 7 mortgage REITs and 3 equity REITs.
  • We have 5 preferred shares that hit the overpriced level. I'll name all 5.
  • CCI shareholders should reject the campaign by Boots Capital.
  • I do much more than just articles at The REIT Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Dog wearing reindeer antlers at Christmas time

Sally Anscombe

Fast article. Quick takes on each stock.

I also tossed in some preferred shares and BDCs, but that didn't fit in the title. Oh, well.

Mortgage REITs

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Shares still trade at the highest

Get your 2 week free trial subscription today! | InsiderAdvantageGeorgia

You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap.

You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out.

Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.42K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Also active on Twitter. Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI, PLD, RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, CIM-D, RITM-B, MFAN, RCB, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O--
Realty Income Corporation
CCI--
Crown Castle Inc.
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
RC--
Ready Capital Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News