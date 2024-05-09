10 REITs In Under 5 Minutes

Sally Anscombe

Fast article. Quick takes on each stock.

I also tossed in some preferred shares and BDCs, but that didn't fit in the title. Oh, well.

Mortgage REITs

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Shares still trade at the highest price-to-NAV ratio among the mortgage REITs. Using recent estimates for book value, it's about 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): Price-to-book is around 1.01 to 0.97. That's more reasonable. We've seen the gap between AGNC and the others at wider levels in the last year, but historically, it's unusual to see such a large gap.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC): Similar price-to-book ratio. Around 0.98. That seems high for ORC, since ORC is generally one of the weaker agency mortgage REITs.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): Ready Capital has been pretty painful for a while. I still think shares are undervalued, but I'll admit the stock has underperformed our expectations for a while. I didn't think we would see the price-to-book decline so much.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): Earnings were awful. Significant BV loss. We were expecting a material loss, but they managed to lose even more.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT): Big disappointment on earnings. Revising expectations to reflect weaker performance.

If you're evaluating earnings based on Core EPS, make sure you've read our guide on how mortgage REITs can inflate Core EPS.

Preferred Shares

We've got 5 preferred shares that managed to hit the overpriced levels. That's pretty impressive. It's been quite a while since we saw so many shares hitting such high prices.

What's the reason for investors in IVR-C (IVR.PR.C)?

It's one of the higher risk preferred shares. The floating yield looks pretty nice, but the floating rate doesn't kick in until late 2027. That's pretty far off.

Confident shares will rally to trade at $25? I'm not. It could happen, but that's more than 3 years away.

The list of 5 is EFC-D, IVR-B, IVR-C, CHMI-B, and CHMI-A.

Ironically, EFC-D reached the overpriced level while the other 4 preferred shares from EFC are trading at very reasonable valuations (all 4 within 99.8% to 101.3% of target prices).

If you're not an absolute expert on preferred shares, you may want to at least skim our 67-page guide to preferred shares. Don't worry, it includes a short summary.

Equity REITs

Equity REITs can be influenced by NAV (net asset value), but the correlation is much weaker.

Further, we tend to see share prices leading consensus NAV for equity REITs.

Realty Income (O) is a reader favorite. Headlines had a huge revenue beat, but that was a mirage.

I prepared a nice review of Realty Income's latest earnings release.

As you can see, it isn't NAV guiding Realty Income's performance:

TIKR

I think Crown Castle (CCI) has seen more interest from dividend investors.

If investors are interested in the dividends, they should really reject Boots Capital. I looked into the Boots Capital proposal in depth, and I'm strongly against it.

Next up, let's discuss Prologis (PLD).

The huge industrial REIT still looks like a solid bargain.

We bought shares of PLD twice in April:

144 shares on 4/18/2024 at $104.13.

147 shares on 4/30/2024 at $102.39.

We already owned some shares, but that was about $30k in new purchases during April.

I believe we will see industrial rents continue to trend higher over the next decade. There will be some periods of weakness, but they should trend higher because e-commerce requires about 3 times as much space per dollar of sales. That pushes industrial rents higher as we continue to shift towards buying more junk online.

BDCs

Main Street Capital (MAIN), Capital Southwest (CSWC), Ares Capital (ARCC), SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), and Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC): All very close to their 52-week highs. With interest rates rising over the last several years and expectations for higher rates to be maintained, the BDCs have been doing great.

Earnings season has been solid so far. The BDCs that have reported all had BV within 1.3% or our projection. Earnings were also consistently close to projections. BDC shareholders have got to be feeling pretty good about how things have been playing out for them.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT TSLX ORC MFA TPVG ARR MITT OCSL CHMI GAIN IVR GBDC SLRC OBDC TCPC PFLT FSK MFIC PSEC Click to enlarge

If you're looking for a stock that I haven't mentioned yet, you'll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won't find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Conclusion

Kept it short.

Which REITs are your favorites?