dem10

Introduction

As we dive into SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) latest financial results and strategic moves, we must look beyond the immediate figures. SoFi, a key player in the fintech world, which recently reported what we consider a great Q1 earnings report. Q2 guidance spoils the party, but despite seeing a dip in adjusted net revenue for the first time since going public, there’s still much to be excited about regarding SoFi's future. Their strategic expansion in product lines and market reach suggests they're thinking big and long-term.

The stock tumbled immediately after the earnings were released. Resulting in a 16% drop in just 2 trading days. In the chart below, you can see that while SoFi has rebounded the stock is still down over 10%.

Data by YCharts

In this analysis, we will dig into SoFi's first-quarter earnings of 2024. We'll look at the challenges and opportunities they’re poised to capture down the road. Guided by CEO Anthony Noto, SoFi is doing more than just banking; it’s building an entire fintech ecosystem.

With strong growth in its member base and some great updates to its Galileo platform, SoFi is shaping up to be much more than your typical bank. As we go through the numbers and the bigger picture, we will highlight what this means for SoFi’s place in a rapidly changing financial world.

Reactions to Q2 guidance are overblown.

The latest financials from SoFi have evoked some debate, some calling it mere short-term thinking and not reflective of where the company is going and its long-term prospects. SoFi reported the first quarter-over-quarter decline in adjusted net revenue since its IPO and guided between $555M and $565M in revenue for Q2 2024. That would make two quarterly declines in a row if these figures pass.

Meanwhile, the adjusted EBITDA should come between $115M and $125M—still moving down from this important profitability metric. That's an outlook not warmly embraced by the market, setting a risky dynamic against SoFi's growing membership base.

SoFi Investor relations

There’s a tendency to zoom in on the next three months rather than considering the full scope of SoFi’s strategic direction laid out by management. Throughout 2023, SoFi consistently beat the odds, delivering positive earnings surprises and boosting forecasts. This impressive track record is likely a mix of CEO Anthony Noto’s conservative estimates and smart strategic moves. On the last earnings call, Noto didn’t just talk about 2024; he outlined a clear vision for reaching $0.55 to $0.80 in GAAP EPS by 2026.

In our opinion, the market might underestimate SoFi’s ambitions, but the first quarter of 2024 showed that their guidance might increase.

By the end of this year, SoFi is expected to hit $2.43B in revenue, which is a 17% increase, along with $600M in adjusted EBITDA and $175M in net income, equating to $0.09 in diluted EPS. SoFi isn’t just on track; it’s poised to expand its profitability significantly, with its adjusted EBITDA margin expected to hit 25%.

We’ll likely see more positive updates as the year unfolds, and we anticipate that SoFi will keep pushing its strategic plan forward, rolling out new products, and capitalizing on key opportunities - just like they have done for several years.

SoFi Investor relations

Despite the tricky economic environment and continuous uncertainty about interest rates, SoFi has taken a cautious yet practical approach to loan origination. Although personal loans, their largest segment, only increased by 11% to $3.3B YoY, the end of the student loan moratorium has seen a surge in this area, with a 43% increase to $752M. The mortgage sector has also seen impressive growth, up 274% YoY to $336M, though there’s still more potential to be tapped in this high-interest-rate environment.

SoFi Investor relations

Financially speaking, SoFi is in a strong position with $3.69B in cash and $973M in long-term investments. Among the company's most recent financials is the issuance of $862.5M in convertible notes due in 2029 and a $600M conversion of notes due in 2026 for shares that have helped fortify SoFi's balance sheet and cut substantially the financing costs. These moves have solidified SoFi’s stability and made them more robust as they navigate a financial landscape that is set to change when interest rates see cuts.

2024 guidance is still as solid as ever.

Although the market did not receive SOFI’s earnings very well, there are many things to like about its Q1 earnings.

In our previous article, we highlighted SOFI's impressive track record of consistently attracting new members to its platform. This trend has continued unabated, with a year-on-year growth of over 40% each quarter. The latest data from SoFi’s earnings presentation underscores this, revealing that the company added a staggering 622K new members in Q1 2024, pushing its total user base past the 8M mark. SoFi has thus managed to double its users in two years, and this user growth is a testament to SOFI's ability to attract and retain customers, a critical positive for potential investors.

In our view, the solid growth in members demonstrates SOFI's ability to attract and retain customers and offers excellent potential for further EPS and EBITDA growth. Despite a slight slowdown in YoY growth since Q4 2022, the mid-40 percent growth SoFi is currently experiencing provides a solid foundation for future growth.

SoFi Investor relations

The slowdown is more prevalent on SoFi’s Galileo platform, where they added 6 million more accounts for a 20% YoY growth. Galileo is a key part of what makes SoFi such a unique company, which makes it more of a hybrid fintech company than just a conventional bank. In short, SoFi’s Galileo platform is a full-stack fintech platform that enables the digital banking and payments ecosystem.

This includes a SoFi tech strategy element: Galileo APIs enable other businesses, from fintechs to financial institutions, to launch and scale a full suite of financial services. Examples are, among others, digital banking, card issuance, and payment processing.

It is designed with the highest flexibility and scalability in mind, as it enables the customization of every imaginable financial product. Galileo assists the client in serving from launch through management stages with accounts, transactional ledgers, and connecting to the payment networks. This platform also handles fraud management and customer service areas, which are key and sensitive in ensuring security and building trust in any digital finance space.

SoFi Investor relations

SoFi's Galileo platform is a big engine for anyone wanting to dive into digital banking and payment services. It’s packed with many APIs that support everything from setting up accounts to processing payments and issuing cards. This makes it handy for developers who want to add financial features to their apps without reinventing the wheel.

In addition, Galileo shines with its Banking as a Service ((BaaS)) capabilities. Companies can use it to offer essential banking features like checking accounts and direct deposits under their brand. And the best part? They don't even need to be licensed banks. The platform handles all the compliance, security, and scalability issues, smoothly handling large volumes of transactions and sticking to regulations.

Galileo steps up the game with its customization options, analytics, and rock-solid reliability. It’s a game-changer for businesses designing financial products that fit their customers like a glove. This platform doesn’t just make operations smoother; it also speeds up getting new products out there. Its scalability and flexibility are perfect for fast-moving companies or any business that wants to ramp up its financial services.

In addition, the insights from Galileo’s analytics and reporting tools are like gold for businesses. They shed light on customer behavior and transaction trends, giving companies the power to refine their services and uncover new areas for growth. By tapping into what Galileo offers, businesses can get an edge in the fierce fintech market, making SoFi much more than another bank.

Returning to SoFi’s recent quarterly performance hasn’t matched the standout results we saw in Q4 2024 regarding adjusted net revenue and EBITDA. However, as the figure below indicates, SoFi has achieved a robust 25% and 26% YoY growth on these metrics, demonstrating continued growth despite fluctuations.

SoFi Investor relations

SoFi’s FY2024 guidance paints a picture of a year packed with growth and efficient operations. They're expecting pretty hefty net revenue growth, particularly in the Financial Services segment. This part of the business is looking at a projected increase of over 75% compared to last year, which suggests they’re planning some bold moves—think launching new products or significantly expanding their market reach.

Meanwhile, the Tech Platform is also doing well, with revenues growing at 20% from last year. This steady growth might indicate that SoFi’s tech solutions are hitting their stride. However, there’s a bit of a twist regarding their lending business. The guidance notes a slight dip in lending adjusted net revenue, down to 92-95% of last year’s figures. This drop could hint at a strategic pivot towards higher-margin products or adjusting to a saturated market. It might also reflect a proactive stance in managing risks, especially given the unpredictable economic climate.

On the financial front, things look robust. SoFi is projecting a GAAP net income between $165 million and $175 million. They’re also expecting adjusted EBITDA to land in the range of $590 million to $600 million, which signals they’re managing operations well and not letting non-cash expenses like depreciation throw them off course. As for earnings per share, they estimate a modest $0.08 to $0.09.

Although the earnings per share estimates are modest, they still follow a good upward trend over the past several quarters. Either way, it's clear they're setting up for a year where they aim to balance ambitious growth with smart management.

SoFi Investor relations

The balance sheet and capital strength look solid, and the tangible book value is expected to grow from $800M to $1B. With the above discussion, it becomes clear that the Total Capital Ratio will stand over 16% by the year's end. The figures, therefore, are above the required number for regulation, indicating very good financial soundness in undertaking growth and potential loss in SoFi. These projections are also based on SoFi's assumption that there would be no changes in expenses below the EBITDA line vs. 2023, which would signal continuing effective cost-control actions.

SoFi’s revenue generation strategy seems pretty well-balanced, with the lending arm and the combined revenues of the Tech Platform and Financial Services each expected to chip in about 50%. The full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is looking strong, too, holding steady at an impressive 25%. This suggests that SoFi is not just growing; they're doing it efficiently and now profitably.

For the rest of FY2024, the guidance paints a bullish outlook that underscores growth and efficiency. It emphasizes maintaining high-quality operations while scaling up in Financial Services. They’re keeping a close eye on the lending environment, ensuring they're adapting as needed while pushing forward with cost-efficient strategies in expanding their Financial Services.

Technical analysis

Rounding out the look on SoFi's first-quarter results, we now want to turn to the technicals and see how the price action has lined up.

We'll look at some key points from SoFi's daily chart. Applying Fibonacci retracement from the lows made in November 2023 to the highs experienced in December of the same year reflects that the stock oscillates in the lower zone between the 0 and 0.23 Fibonacci ratios.

This is the 0.23 ratio at $7.37, which aligns with the stock's current trading price of around $7. For the convincing uptrend in the making, this stock has got to move beyond this $7.37 level, as this would prove quite a key hurdle.

Within this space, we get the 13-day and 21-day EMAs. Normally, one would use either the 13-day or 21-day EMAs to gauge short-term support and resistance. Currently, the stock trades below the said EMA lines at $7.19 and $7.26. This could point to the area acting in a resistance role in the short term. Meanwhile, the 100-day and 200-day EMAs would be $7.67 and $7.73, respectively, further resistance for the stock price.

Although the overall chart might be considered bearish, it is worth noticing how there's a tiny bullish divergence on the daily chart between the stock and the RSI, represented by a white line that normally takes place before major up-price movements. Should key resistance levels be broken, this technical analysis would imply some potential upward movement and leave us with a mixed but guardedly optimistic near-term outlook for SoFi's stock.

Stock Info with TradingView

Even so, shares of SoFi plunged a massive 15% after a better-than-expected earnings and guidance print. This could present an amazing opportunity to perhaps start a position in the company. Whether it's the short-term holding trader in you or the long-term investor, establishing a position in SoFi within the $7.00-7.40 area could be a very decent starting point for a position.

Conclusion

To wrap up our look at SoFi’s first-quarter earnings, it’s obvious that they’re navigating some rough waters right now. However, the future looks bright for this fintech powerhouse. Despite a dip in its stock price following the earnings release, SoFi’s commitment to growing its member base and boosting its tech with the Galileo platform shows its grit and vision.

Looking forward, SoFi is gearing up not just to get by but to excel. They’re beefing up their financial services and making their platforms more efficient, positioning themselves perfectly to handle whatever the economy throws their way. Investors and anyone interested in the fintech space should take a close look at what SoFi is building here. They combine powerful technology with a growing range of financial products, setting the stage for major growth and profit in the coming years.

By monitoring both its financial health and its strategic moves, you get a real sense of SoFi’s ambitions. Sure, there are going to be bumps in the road, but it’s on a path filled with opportunities driven by clever strategies and solid growth. In short, SoFi’s story is one of bold change and resilience, and it’s becoming an increasingly interesting chapter in fintech.