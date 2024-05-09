Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a solid year thus far for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) which has recovered after a tough Q1 and is now back to a positive return for the year. Unfortunately, one name that's underperformed severely is B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) which remains down nearly 20% year-to-date on worries about its concentration to Mali with its Fekola operations.

In this update, we'll dig into B2Gold's Q1 results, recent developments, and why the Mali worries that have kept the stock in the penalty box look overblown.

B2Gold released its Q1 results after the close yesterday, reporting quarterly production of ~225,700 ounces of gold (including ~11,400 ounces attributable to its stake in Calibre Mining), translating to a 15% decline from the year-ago period. The lower production in Q1 has left B2Gold sitting at 25% of its annual guidance midpoint (900,000 ounces) and was largely expected for two reasons:

1) B2Gold was lapping extremely difficult comparisons as it mined high-grade Phase 6 Fekola ore in Q1, 2023, contributing to a monster quarter from Fekola of ~165,900 ounces with feed grades above reserve grades at 2.47 grams per tonne of gold.

2) B2Gold had aimed to make it easier to lap these difficult comparisons by constructing a haul road from Bantako North (Anaconda area north of Fekola) to supplement its feed with softer high-grade saprolite ore to top up the Fekola Mill, which would have contributed 80,000+ ounces per year. Unfortunately, it did not receive its exploitation licenses in time, which is what's leading to the lower production year.

B2Gold Quarterly Production, Fekola Quarterly Production & Consolidated AISC (Excluding Calibre Attributable Ounces) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into Fekola, the mine had a softer quarter based on production of ~119,100 (for reasons explained above), processing ~2.46 million tonnes at 1.62 grams per tonne of gold and 92.7% recoveries. The company noted that grades were below budget offset by throughput and recoveries being above budget, with Fekola currently sitting at 24.5% of its guidance midpoint (485,000 ounces). And while all-in sustaining costs spiked to $1,436/oz (Q1 2023: $964/oz), this was related to fewer ounces sold and significantly higher sustaining capital expenditures year-over-year ($67.9 million vs. ~$49.8 million).

As discussed in past updates, this is a very capital intensive year at Fekola, with spending on its solar plant expansion, its warehouse, workshop, fuel depot and offices at Anaconda, new and replacement Fekola equipment, a new tailings storage facility, and much higher stripping costs. The good news is that costs will drop dramatically (more normalized sustaining capital spend, higher ounces sold) in 2025 with higher grades from the Fekola and Cardinal pits, with Fekola likely to produce closer to 580,000 ounces in 2025 or +20% vs. its FY2024 guidance midpoint of 485,000 ounces. It's also worth noting that if its exploitation license for Fekola Regional is received this quarter, it should be able to deliver over 510,000 ounces this year and beat the top end of its Fekola guidance midpoint of 500,000 ounces.

As for the Mali situation, the company noted that it recently held meetings with Government of Mali representatives regarding the 2023 Mining Code and that "the Government of Mali assisted in clarifying the application of the 2023 Mining Code to existing and future projects and also expressed their desire for B2Gold to rapidly progress the development of Fekola Regional and committed to assisting the company in such development." Overall, this suggests that the government continues to support large miners in the country.

Importantly, this is consistent with what we heard from Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) regarding government support and any expropriation worries being unfounded. And with it clear that recent reports were baseless as discussed by the three largest miners in Mali, we should see a significant positive shift in sentiment once B2Gold secures its exploitation license for Fekola Regional (area north of Fekola). Of course, there are never any guarantees on timing of permits, but sentiment surrounding securing this permit was positive with the following comments from B2Gold's CEO, Clive Johnson:

"Well, if we reach an agreement in the near term, which we're hoping to do, then the exploitation license, apparently the government's interested in fast-tracking that. So that could be hopefully a few months potentially, and then we've got some pre-stripping to do. But we're pretty much ready to go. We de-risked the project in the sense that we have built the facilities, we built the roads, and we're ready to go. Three months of stripping and then we'll be over."

- Q1 2024 Conference Call

B2Gold Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for B2Gold's two smaller operations, Otjikoto and Masbate combined for ~95,200 ounces in Q1 on the back of higher throughput and grades at both operations. Masbate produced ~49,800 ounces at $1,219/oz AISC comparing favorably to ~46,400 ounces at $1,320/oz AISC in Q1 2023 with production above budget according to the company. As for Otjikoto, Wolfshag Underground has continued to contribute meaningfully (mine production of 1,500+ tonnes per day), with Q1 production of ~45,400 ounces at $958/oz AISC at above budgeted grades and industry-leading costs. Both mines are tracking well against their guidance midpoints at 23.9% for Otjikoto and 25.8% for Masbate, confirming my belief that B2Gold is likely to beat its guidance midpoint per usual as it has done with remarkable consistency over the past decade, beating guidance by a median of ~27,000 ounces or ~2.9% since 2016.

Assuming B2Gold delivers even at half of its annual median guidance beat (1.4% vs. 2.9%), this would imply FY2024 production of ~912,000 ounces vs. 900,000 ounces at the midpoint in its guidance.

Moving to the financial results, B2Gold sold ~223,000 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $2,069/oz for ~$461 million in revenue, down from ~249,200 ounces at $1,901/oz or ~$474 million in revenue in Q1 2023. This was largely expected because of the lower guidance year-over-year and while operating cash flow spiked to ~$711 million (Q1 2023: ~$204 million), it was largely flat year-over-year when removing the $500 million gold prepay impact with ~10% of 2025/2026 gold production sold to improve its balance sheet. As for capital expenditures, B2Gold spent ~$117 million on Goose in Q1 and ~$237 million across its portfolio. The company ended the quarter with ~$568 million in cash and the full amount available and undrawn of $700 million on its RCF after a $150 million payment against its RCF during Q1.

Costs & Margins

Looking at costs and margins, B2Gold's Q1 2024 AISC came in at $1,345/oz, a significant increase from $1,060/oz in the year-ago period. However, this was largely to be expected and was below budget because of sustaining capital that was deferred to later in the year. As for why costs came in so much higher, the culprit is ~17% higher sustaining capital expenditures year-over-year because of a capital intensive year at Fekola and the impact of fewer ounces sold. Fortunately, B2Gold still maintained its industry-leading AISC margins in the quarter with AISC margins of $724/oz even without minimal benefit from the gold price with ounces sold at levels ~$250/oz below current spot prices ($2,069/oz vs. ~$2,320/oz).

B2Gold AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart

While the weaker margins might disappoint some investors, it's important to put the bigger picture in context. As highlighted below, B2Gold has long been a low-cost producer in the sector, and this is an abnormal year for the company because of the unfavorable combination of elevated sustaining capex at Fekola and lower production. However, the gold price has come to the rescue and B2Gold should see meaningful margin expansion this year ($880/oz estimates) based on an estimated average realized gold price of $2,270/oz and AISC of $1,390/oz. And looking ahead to 2025 and 2026 and even assuming lower gold prices ($2,220/oz), we should see AISC margins hit record levels at $1,090/oz and $1,120/oz in 2025/2026, respectively, compared to AISC estimates of $1,130/oz in FY2025 and $1,100/oz in FY2026.

B2Gold Annual AISC, Average Realized Gold Price & AISC Margins + Forward Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The take-away here is that the spike in costs in Q1 2024 and 2024 in general is not permanent, and entirely out of the company's control as it worked had to smooth this out but was late on getting permits. Instead, this is primarily a function of the higher sustaining capex with a lower denominator this year, combined with a weaker year for Fekola overall. However, with higher production from Fekola and much lower sustaining capital post-2024 and contribution from a high-grade and high-margin asset in Goose (2026), B2Gold will see a significant improvement in its AISC and AISC margins going forward.

Recent Developments

Moving to recent developments, there was good and bad news related to Goose. The good news is that B2Gold was successful moving all necessary materials to complete construction across the Winter Ice Road as of April 30th (over 2,100 loads completed), ensuring it can complete project construction. The other positive was B2Gold noting that mill construction was on schedule with some items ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, this was offset by B2Gold sharing that open-pit and underground mining was "slightly behind schedule" which will push wet commissioning out until Q2 2025 (Q1 2025 previously) and the ramp up to full production in Q3 2025. The result is that FY2025 Goose guidance has been trimmed from 220,000 to 260,000 ounces to 120,000 to 150,000 ounces, with the delay effectively pushing ~100,000 ounces that were expected in Q4 alone into 2025 into Q1 2026.

B2Gold noted that the delay was related to adverse weather conditions, equipment availability and prioritizing critical path construction activities. Importantly, this does not in any way affect the life of mine plan, and does not impact other areas of the project, with B2Gold noting that staffing tables have been adjusted to ensure that capital is conserved. In addition, B2Gold noted that it will be expanding its existing diesel storage tank farms at the Marine Laydown Area from 25 million liters to 80 million liter capacity, adding three more tanks on site and this expected to be complete to receive the shipment of fuel to suffice from the end of construction and into production in 2025.

The other news out of Goose was that B2Gold is preparing a new review of the total cost to be incurred before wet commissioning, which is due in 2024. The company noted that "the total spend to be incurred before wet commissioning will not differ significantly from previous estimates", but that it's completing a new review based on construction being on schedule/ahead of schedule and changes to the date for wet commissioning with the mining schedule change. As it stands, C$841 million has been spent of a planned $1,050 million updated project construction estimates, with an additional C$200 million to be spent on underground development, deferred stripping and sustaining capital and C$205 million for fuels, reagents and other items to build up site inventory levels given the seasonality of shipping items to site.

Goose Construction Progress - Company Website

While the one quarter push on Goose production is disappointing, this does not affect B2Gold's net asset value materially and, in fact, my estimated net asset value for B2Gold has increased to ~$4.53 billion (6.5% discount rate) given that I am now using a long-term gold price of $2,000/oz vs. $1,850/oz previously. This upgrade in the gold price is based on the fact that I think an $1,850/oz gold price assumption from 2026 forward is far too conservative given the recent move we've seen in the gold price, plus the fact that the three-year average gold price is on its way to $2,000/oz.

It's also important to remember that Goose is one of the best undeveloped gold assets globally that B2Gold scooped up in its Sabina acquisition, with the potential to produce ~320,000+ ounces at sub $980/oz AISC in its peak years. In addition, this is a district scale opportunity with a ~58,000 hectare land package that could mean a second mine down the road and increasing its Tier-1 jurisdictional profile.

B2Gold's Back River vs. Agnico Eagle's Meadowbank - Company Presentation, Meadowbank TR

In fact, George has a ~2.3 million ounce high-grade resource, has 4x the iron formation of Goose, and the Back River Project is permitted for an extra 2,000 tonnes per day (6,000 tonnes per day) vs. 4,000 tonnes per day planned. Hence, B2Gold could look at a second smaller mill. In summary, I don't think it's a stretch that this asset could ultimately see peak production closer to 400,000 ounces if it built a second mill later this decade, which would significantly reduce B2Gold's reliance on Mali. Meanwhile, Gramalote looks like a high-margin mid-scale opportunity in Colombia with the potential for a ~200,000 ounce operation that would further diversify B2Gold that's getting little value in the portfolio.

Hence, whether it pursues an expansion at Back River, a new mine at Gramalote (PEA expected this quarter at Gramalote) or both longer-term (Gramalote build + higher throughput at Back River), it's clear that B2Gold has room for further growth above FY2025 production estimates of ~1.12 million ounces of gold.

Mali Worries

There's been no shortage of commentary on the situation in Mali and why this has made B2Gold un-investable according to some investors. However, for those interested in getting their information from the world's largest gold producers actually operating in the country, things don't sound any different than they did last quarter or the quarter before that, which is that producers continue to work with the government on the new 2023 Mining Code and business has continued as usual. Some commentary from these producers' Q1 2024 Conference Calls is shared below:

"Yes, everything is fine. As I mentioned on the call, Jeff and I were there last week. We're in the city there in Bamako. We're out on site. It's calm. It's quiet. I think the good thing is that the -- all the noise with us on the code all died down at the end of last year. We're getting a lot of government support now given the fact that they understand our investment thesis over the next 5 years, are very, very supportive of that. So, we feel we're in a very good position. And in terms of security, we don't see any risk as you know where we are. But with our dealings with the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Finance, it is all quiet from our point of view."

- Resolute Mining Q1 2024 Conference Call

===============================================

"While on Mali, we are aware of press speculation originally reported in Africa last year and recently picked up by the Canadian media about the government's so-called intention to expropriate the Loulo-Gounkoto complex. As we have previously disclosed, we have been in ongoing dialogue with the Government of Mali on several matters that impact our operations. As part of our engagement, the government has recently confirmed to us that they do not intend to expropriate the complex. Like any government, Mali wishes to maximize their benefits from mining and Barrick remains committed to an equitable sharing of those economic benefits with our host country, while protecting our shareholder rights." While on Mali, we are aware of press speculation originally reported in Africa last year and recently picked up by the Canadian media about the government's so-called intention to expropriate the Loulo-Gounkoto complex. As we have previously disclosed, we have been in ongoing dialogue with the Government of Mali on several matters that impact our operations. As part of our engagement, the government has recently confirmed to us that they do not intend to expropriate the complex. Like any government, Mali wishes to maximize their benefits from mining and Barrick remains committed to an equitable sharing of those economic benefits with our host country, while protecting our shareholder rights."

- Barrick Gold Q1 2024 Conference Call

"Our argument is to be careful you don't compromise the benefits to Mali. By taking too much and eroding the value of the ore body that we’ve defined. And it's a complicated debate. And for me to say it's going to be easy, look, we've had some very engaging conversations in Mali over the last 28 years, and that's where we are. But one thing I can tell you is that we've challenged the authority about these rumors, and they have very clearly said to us in writing that they have no intention of expropriating their assets. And that's all I can tell you at the moment. And definitely the Malian authorities are clear that they want to do something that's good for Mali. They're not trying to sort of take Mali. And well, that's certainly what they've told me directly."

- Barrick Gold Q1 2024 Conference Call

================================================

"I can't speak for Barrick or anybody else, but everyone has a difference – everyone has their own particular license and issues and Barrick and others are going to be down there as we will be over the next while to try and finalize the government. But we are in a different situation. So we're the only company in Mali that I know that has something that can quickly turn into more revenue for the company and for our partner. They cover Mali by trucking the ore, and that could be a significant amount of revenue."

- B2Gold Q1 2024 Conference Call

"We're confident with where we sit and we definitely have a good relationship with the government. We're concerned about the 23 code, I guess, in terms of future production for Mali. Mali has been — despite some issues and rumors and stuff that we see out there, Mali has been a very good country to invest in gold mining when you look at Randgold and Barrick and ourselves and others. So the issue there is that the government wants to take too big a piece of the pie in 2023. The big question is who's going to go explore for the next Fekola in Mali, if the economic terms are much less attractive than they have been. Just a reminder, we built the Fekola mine for over US$500 million, 100% of our risk. To date, the government of Mali has realized a little over 50% of the economic benefit of the Fekola mine, with no risk. I think that's a deal anybody would take all day, every day."

- B2Gold Q1 2024 Conference Call

================================================

Reading the above comments from management at the top three miners in Mali should help to calm investors, and it's quite clear that the theme is that government support is there for future operations and expropriation of these large mines (Fekola, Loulo-Gounkoto, Syama) is not a concern. Besides, as I highlighted in a previous update on Barrick, a report stated that there was a risk of Mali's military junta expropriating Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine in Mali, and Russian soldiers have taken control of the Intahaka gold mine in Mali, which is the largest artisanal gold mine.

However, I think it's a stretch at this stage to assume that was done to a mine that's been disputed by various armed groups and not owned by a large corporation is the same as what would be attempted on a large-scale mine owned two of the world's largest gold companies (Barrick/B2Gold) that have been massive contributors to Mali's tax revenue. In fact, mining makes up ~10% of Mali's GDP, and I would be shocked if the state of Mali chose to kill the proverbial golden goose when it already has a very favorable interest in its mines (20%) and a higher interest on new projects (30% - 35%) expected following changes to the Mali Mining Code last year.

And in terms of Barrick's and B2Gold's discussion on how this could affect future investment in Mali, they are entirely correct. The Mali government has a similar position to a royalty company where it takes all the benefit with no risk and while a share benefit of 20% makes complete sense, trying to take too much could discourage mine expansions/extensions and could certainly discourage greenfields/brownfields exploration which is most important. This is because it's the latter that is going to uncover the next major Malian gold mine and if developers and producers aren't incentivized to spend aggressively to make these discoveries, tax revenue from gold mining in Mali will trend lower and Malian gold production will decline next decade even with the higher interests. And, given that any sensible government knows this, I am quite optimistic that the government will settle on terms that work for all parties.

That being said, B2Gold's Medinandi exploitation permit is under the 2012 Mining Code (subject to 20% Mali interest / 80% B2Gold) and it is only Fekola Regional that is subject to the new 2023 Mining Code with Mali's interests increasing to 30-35%. Hence, with worries about expropriation of mines being unfounded, the new terms affecting new projects and not Fekola Main, and this being a 500,000+ ounce per annum asset at industry-leading costs with a 9.0+ million ounce and growing resource base, the fact Fekola has been effectively wiped out of the valuation for B2Gold is nonsensical, but has created a massive buying opportunity.

Fekola Resource Base & Permits (Medinandi, Bakolobi, Dandoko, Bantako North, Menankoto Sud) - Company Website

The last point worth making is that while everyone's views are different on jurisdictional risk differ, there is zero logic in avoiding an investment in B2Gold because of its operations in Mali when Fekola is no longer in the valuation at all. And this is evidenced by B2Gold sitting at a ~$3.3 billion market cap at a share price of US$2.55. This compares favorably to an estimated net asset value of ~$3.4 billion ($2,000 long-term gold price) excluding Fekola, which is based on Goose (Canada), Otjikoto (Namibia), Masbate (Philippines), Gramalote (Colombia), its equity investment in Snowline (OTCQB:SNWGF) and its 70% stake in the Helmi Project which could bring in ~$100 million. Importantly, this does not include its 22.5% royalty on the Hackett River silver project on the first 190 million ounces of payable silver (12.5% thereafter) picked up in its Sabina acquisition, which is a massive VMS project in Nunavut.

In summary, B2Gold's Fekola operations are not in the valuation today, so any decision to avoid B2Gold due to its Mali exposure is not rooted in any logic. Finally, it's worth noting that if we start using more bullish gold price assumptions like a long-term $2,300/oz gold price and factoring in an optimized mine plan, Goose's NPV (5%) jumps to ~$2.2 billion [US$1.70/share], making up ~67% of B2Gold's current valuation, meaning that investors are getting ~1.0 million ounces of production per annum (Otjikoto, Fekola, Masbate), B2Gold's equity investments/non-core assets (Hackett River royalty, Helmi stake), and its development project in Colombia for just ~$1.2 billion.

And to put in context how insane that level of undervaluation is for this portfolio ex-Goose ($2,300/oz gold, 5% discount rate), this portfolio generated over $700 million in cash flow last year alone at a ~$1,950/oz realized gold price.

Hackett River Project - Nunavut - Glencore

Consistent Per Share Growth

As I've discussed in past updates on B2Gold, buying a producer cheap is great, but buying an exceptional producer with a high-quality business and a management team one can trust is even better. And when it comes to Clive Johnson and his team at B2Gold, there are few teams that have been more consistent with their growth and most importantly, their per share growth. As the chart below highlights, most major producers are difficult to own as they've gotten to the size where it's difficult to move the needle on production, and they must resort to M&A to grow/maintain production. The result? Poor per share growth, with the exception of Agnico Eagle (AEM).

However, while B2Gold has built itself on M&A, it has done this counter-cyclically like Alamos Gold (AGI) and focused on the best assets where it could significantly increase NAV, contributing to significant per share growth ultimately and creating enormous value for shareholders.

Major Gold Producers - Annual Gold Production 1998-2023 - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Alamos Gold, B2Gold, Endeavour Mining - Annual Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The evidence of this track record of per share growth is shown below, with production significantly outpacing growth in it share count and up ~4x since 2010. Finally, it's also important to remember that B2Gold has consistently run its assets better than expected. Fekola was going to be a 300,000 - 400,000 ounce producer with a 9-year mine life when it merged with Papillon - today it's a 550,000+ ounce producer with peak production over 600,000 ounces and still has an 8 year mine life ahead of it after over 6 years of production with its first gold pour (three months ahead of schedule and on budget) in Q4 2017.

Umwelt High-Grade Drill Results - B2Gold Presentation

As for Goose, this is an asset with triple the grades of Fekola, the potential for a second smaller mine to the north at George longer-term and drilled grades are consistently coming in well above reserve grades from both Sabina and B2Gold, with highlight intercepts like 24 meters at 11 grams per tonne of gold, 17 meters at 17 grams per tonne of gold, 32 meters at 14 grams per tonne of gold, 45 meters at 13 grams per tonne of gold and 15 meters at 22 grams per tonne of gold. Hence, with a better ability to flex grades and potentially optimize this mine plan to pull forward high-grade ounces, this mine ultimately could beat its projections be producing closer to 350,000 ounces in peak years, with longer-term ~400,000 ounce per annum potential if it were to add a second mine at George longer-term.

Valuation

Based on ~1,304 million shares and a share price of US$2.55, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.3 billion. This compares favorably to an estimated net asset value (6.5% discount rate to account for Mali concentration for the time being) of ~$4.53 billion, leaving BTG trading at just 0.73x P/NAV. And while the free cash flow outlook is less robust in FY2025 than I initially expected because of Goose being pushed out by a quarter (updated FY2025 free cash flow estimates of ~$490 million), this still leaves B2Gold trading at just ~6.6x FY2025 free cash flow, roughly one-third of the multiple of AEM and half the multiple of Barrick/Newmont's FY2025 average FCF multiple. Plus, free cash flow surges to ~$670 million in FY2026 with lower capex (build complete) and a full year of high-margin production from Goose, leaving B2Gold trading at ~4.4x FY2026 EV/FCF and a massive discount to its peer group of million-ounce producers.

Summary

B2Gold's Q1 results came in as expected and actually slightly better than my expectations, with the one negative being that Goose has been pushed out by a quarter, which has a significant impact on FY2025 cash flow and free cash flow estimates. However, this is only a one quarter push, does not affect its net asset value in any material way and I continue to see a fair value for B2Gold of US$4.60, pointing to ~80% upside from current levels or ~86% on a total return basis with its industry-leading dividend yield.

For value investors willing to be contrarian, B2Gold is now at its most attractive valuation since I highlighted the stock as a steal in Q1 2016 at US$1.30 per share, yet it has a much stronger portfolio, has added its first Tier-1 jurisdiction asset that should help to expand its multiple, and it's a far more de-risked story today. This is because Fekola is in production and optimized, it has a stronger pipeline with full ownership of Gramalote which it took for a song from AngloGold (AU) and if optimized, Goose could potentially be closer to a 400,000 ounce per annum asset with a second mill vs. the ~310,000 ounce per annum asset envisioned in its first five years today.

In summary, I see this weakness in the stock truly being a gift and I would gladly add to my already overweight position if we see further weakness.