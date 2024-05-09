Justin Paget

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) has done well since our last article, where we pointed out that they looked like a bargain trading with cash available for distribution (CAFD) yield of over 10%, most of which was being returned to shareholders via dividends. Since then, shares have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) on a total return basis.

While shares still look decently valued, the big news is that Bloomberg recently reported that there are advanced talks to acquire the company. Based on Seeking Alpha user comments, there is a lot of speculation about what the offer price might be. We have no particular knowledge about the acquisition negotiations other than what was reported by Bloomberg, but what we can do is take a look at historical M&A transactions in the space, and analyze Atlantica's assets in particular, to make an educated guess at what a reasonable offer price could be.

As a reminder, Atlantica delivered FY2023 CAFD of $235 million, or $2.03 per share, which means that at current prices of close to $22 it is trading at a still reasonable multiple of ~11x. Their CAFD guidance for 2024 was relatively wide due to higher than normal uncertainty regarding different parts of the business, but given the mid-point of $245 million there is hope for some growth compared to the previous year. Still, even at the lower end of the range, the dividend should be fully covered, but as we mentioned in the previous article, there is always a risk that management could decide to lower the dividend to help finance the development pipeline.

First Quarter 2024 Results

Atlantica is not starting fiscal 2024 with good numbers, having just reported a significant decline in CAFD and lower renewable energy production. CAFD was $50.9 million, a 17% decrease compared with $61.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 which included $4.1 million from the sale of part of an equity interest in their development company in Colombia. CAFD per share was $0.44, an 11% decrease excluding the equity sale in Colombia. Similarly, production in the renewable energy portfolio decreased by 11.0% for the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023. This was largely the result of the unscheduled outage at the 100 MW Kaxu solar plant, where the company has a 51% interest. Kaxu restarted operations in mid-February 2024. Production also decreased in Spain as a result of significantly lower solar radiation.

Other notable highlights from the company's release included news that it signed a 15-year PPA for a 100 MW solar + storage project in California. It also closed the acquisition of two wind assets in operation in the UK at a 6.6x EV/EBITDA multiple. The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share, and the "Strategic Review" remains ongoing.

Strategic Review Bonuses and Change of Control

We won't go into as much detail as we did in the previous article, but we would like to remind readers that the annual report disclosed "Strategic Review Bonuses" for some members of management and the CEO. These bonuses would be triggered on the closing of a "strategic transaction". It is unclear what exactly would qualify, other than it depends on the Board of Directors' definition.

There is also a "Change of Control" clause, which says that a change of control would accelerate vesting of stock options for company employees, and that they would have 30 days before the options lapse. The takeaway is that management and employees of the company have an important incentive to get a high price in the case of a takeover.

Algonquin Power Management Comments

We know that the strategic review initiated by the company was largely due to its biggest shareholder's desire to sell their stake. It is therefore relevant to see what their executives have been saying regarding Atlantica.

As fellow author Trapping Value pointed out in his March 11th article, Algonquin Power's (AQN) management hinted that a sale announcement in mid-2024 was likely. Below is the relevant part of the earnings call discussion between an analyst and Algonquin's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Nelson Ng [...] So Chris, you mentioned that you'll be making a sales announcement and/or you expect to make a sales announcement in mid-2024. So, just to clarify, are you essentially saying that the renewables sales -- like, do you expect to announce the sale of the renewables division in mid-2024? Or are you saying that an announcement will be made in mid-2024 regardless of whether there is a sale or not? Chris Huskilson What you just described is our target is to announce a sale at '24, that's our target. Nelson Ng Okay, okay and things are tracking well it sounds like. Chris Huskilson No news is good news.

Comparable Transactions

There is an interesting compilation of energy generation asset valuations in M&A transactions compiled by FactSet, with a graph showing the different transactions by year and technology type. Valuations vary from a high of $9,632/kW for a UK offshore wind transaction in 2018, to an $80/kW sale of older fossil fuel assets in Northern Ireland in 2019.

Interestingly, it includes the acquisition of Atlantica's COSO Geothermal plant in California, which was done at a low valuation due to the steady decline in geothermal resource output. According to FactSet, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure paid $1,259/kW, a very low multiple for a geothermal plant. They point out that some of the highest valuations have been for renewables like offshore wind, hydropower, and geothermal assets. One relatively recent transaction that could give us some relevant insights was the acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy by Germany's RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY). The portfolio size was roughly 3 GW and mostly made up of solar assets. The transaction took place at a valuation of roughly $2.3 million per MW. RWE also disclosed that the EBITDA for the Con Ed portfolio was $600 million, implying an 11.2x EBITDA multiple.

This is highly relevant for Atlantica, as its portfolio is mainly composed of solar assets too, given the 1,590 MW of solar assets in operation across 23 assets and only 442 MW in operating wind assets (not counting the small recent acquisitions). Most of the company's CAFD comes from renewables, which have approximately a 69% shares, with much of the rest split between efficient natural gas & heat and transmission line concession assets, and a low single digit attributed to a small water utility subsidiary. If Atlantica were to receive a similar offer at a ~11.2 EV/EBITDA multiple, that would imply an enterprise value of $8.9 billion based on its adjusted EBITDA of 794 million delivered in 2023. Atlantica's enterprise value currently stands at roughly $7.6 billion, which implies an additional $1.3 billion in equity value to the current market cap of ~$2.49 billion, or a premium of more than 50% to the current share price. Still, we would be surprised if the company manages to negotiate such a large premium, especially when it is well known that the largest shareholder is a motivated seller, even if shares have traded at a higher multiple before.

That said, a premium is very much expected, given that the company has developed several assets from its development pipeline in recent years, and shares are trading close to the average ten-year enterprise value. It would therefore be extremely difficult for the Board of Directors to justify a sale at a price only slightly higher compared to where shares are currently trading. After all, they have a fiduciary duty to all shareholders, not only their largest one, as desperate as they might be to sell.

Buyout Price Expectations

We see the 11.2 EV/EBITDA multiple referenced above as a very optimistic buyout scenario, especially when the company itself has been able to recently purchase UK wind assets at 6.6x EV/EBITDA multiple. Still, the company has some assets that probably deserve higher valuations, such as its 280 MW Solana solar power plant in Arizona, and its 280 MW Mojave solar power plant in California. We also view the long-term transmission line concessions as highly-valuable, and the company has a healthy balance sheet, which means it is not in desperate need of a new sponsor.

It can also be argued that the company deserves a higher valuation multiple compared to individual assets, given that the development platform should be given some value as well. Especially considered the very significant pipeline that includes ~2.2 GW of renewable energy generation assets and ~6.0 GWh of storage projects.

A good example of the value of a development platform can be found in Orsted's (OTCPK:DNNGY)(OTCPK:DOGEF) 2021 acquisition of Brookfield Renewable's (BEP)(BEPC) Brookfield Renewable Ireland (BRI) subsidiary for €571 million, or roughly $614 million dollars. BRI owned a portfolio of 389 MW in operation and under construction assets, a 149 MW advanced development pipeline, and more than 1 GW development pipeline in Ireland and the UK. Brookfield highlighted the value creation thanks to the development pipeline.

Risks

The biggest risk we see right now with Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is that the price is reflecting to some degree expectations of a sale of the company. If negotiations fail or the results of the "strategic review" prove underwhelming, shares could decrease very significantly. There is also a risk of a dividend cut given the high payout ratio, even if the Board of Directors has approved the next quarterly payment.

Conclusion

We were not impressed by Atlantica's first quarter results, but right now, most investors are more concerned with the potential sale of the company, and what the offer price could be. Based on similar M&A past transactions, an optimistic scenario would be a 50% price premium to current prices, although we see such a high premium as having a very low probability. One of the main issues is the well-known fact that the main shareholder is a motivated seller, as well as the higher interest rate environment.

According to metrics provided by Seeking Alpha, Atlantica is trading with an EV/EBITDA (FWD) multiple of 9.48x, compared to the utilities sector median of 10.87x, or a 12.7% discount. We would therefore see a buyout premium of less than 15% compared to the current price of close to $22 as highly disappointing.