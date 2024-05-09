claffra/iStock via Getty Images

A Hold Rating for shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a very positive outlook. Due to robust gold prices coupled with operating consistency, cash flow generation allows projects to focus primarily on resource extension and underground gold deposit deepening. The outlook for the gold price is also very bright as a portfolio hedge against uncertain macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical tensions. This analysis suggests holding shares as in the previous analysis.

In the previous analysis, the "Hold" rating was supported by rising gold prices combined with the improvement in the grade of gold mined, which was driving higher ounces at a lower cost. It was predicted that the expected downturn in the US economy as a result of the Federal Reserve's anti-inflation recessionary signals would trigger strong bullish sentiment towards safe-haven gold and, given the positive correlation with the precious metal, towards HMY shares as well.

According to economist Ben Ayers, the Fed's higher interest rates could still lead to an unexpected economic shock. However, gold prices rose sharply as there was already strong investment demand for gold as a safe haven from abroad, creating favorable tailwinds that also pushed HMY shares higher. This dynamic supports the thesis that HMY stock trades higher when conditions are favorable for the gold rush as a remedy to protect against increased risk and uncertainty.

Also, given the promising growth prospects, the shares of HMY were assessed as not expensive, but a lower price in the near term was also considered possible.

The lower price did not materialize, but the prospects for this stock have risen. Ahead of a possible economic downturn that strengthens gold's safe-haven properties, some headwinds for non-yielding gold due to the Fed's postponement of the rate cut could still lead to more attractive price levels than are currently the case for HMY stock as the HMY stock price and gold price are positively correlated.

A Position in Harmony Gold Mining in the Long Term

Given its performance, a position in the NYSE-listed stock of South African gold producer Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is an effective solution to benefit from long-term uptrends in gold prices. Based on the last 5 years, HMY returned 441.82% along with an 80.45% increase in the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), outperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLB) +63 .35% and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) +79.30%. The last two indices serve as benchmarks for the basic materials sector and the US stock markets, respectively.

This amazing past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but as conditions for its continuation gather momentum, Harmony Gold is better positioned than many of its direct competitors: As a benchmark for all US-listed gold mining and exploration companies VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) +68.69%, lagged significantly behind.

Harmony Gold's Share Price Reflected Its Operating Performance

Responsible for this out-performance is a strong rally that Harmony Gold shares have experienced since their bottom in late 2022, with improving profit margins and free cash flow, supported by rising gold prices, acting as share price drivers. The share price bottom was reached through a very difficult period, during which the following conditions affected production and costs in the financial year 2022 (ended 30 June 2022) and the beginning of the financial year 2023: Headwinds to production and costs came from issues in Papua New Guinea with an overland conveyor failure at Hidden Valley and in South Africa with adverse ground conditions at Moab Khotsong and safety shutdowns at Bambanani (which closed in June 2022 due to increased seismicity risk) and at the Mponeng mine. Profitability for 2022 was also impacted by impairment charges of R4.43 billion resulting from the suspension of the mine life extension project at the Tshepong operation in South Africa following a reserve downgrade that shortened mine life from 19 to 7 years.

However, while the company worked to improve the quality of South Africa's underground operations, the table below shows an increase in average metal grade from fiscal year 2023 (see the "Underground Grade" row), the "enormous, unrelenting" demand from foreign (but not -Western) investors and bets on multiple Fed rate cuts in 2024 continued to push gold prices higher. These factors have provided strong support to HMY's margins and cash flows.

Source of data: Harmony Gold Mining Company Operating and Financial Reports

The greater operational consistency that Harmony Gold discovered to possess following the acquisition of the remaining South African operations of AngloGold Ashanti (AU) in October 2020 made the task easier. After overcoming operational headwinds, the company returned to positive free cash flow.

Source of data: Harmony Gold Company Operating and Financial Reports

The agreement with AngloGold Ashanti, which included the world's deepest Mponeng gold mine, was signed in February 2020. Following the deal, Harmony Gold is now the largest gold producer in South Africa, while AngloGold Ashanti has reduced its portfolio in favor of higher-yielding assets, abandoning gold production in South Africa.

After the management of Harmony Gold Mining emphasized the importance of securing a healthy financial position to maintain operating consistency, free cash flow development is now attracting most of the market's attention for HMY stock. The continued upward phase of the share price since the end of 2022 is related to the improvement in free cash flow (see free cash flow trends in the tables above). Following the whopping 171% YoY growth rate in the group's operating cash flow to 8,774 Rand million (US$468 million) in the first 9 months of fiscal year 2024, further bullish sentiment in the share price can reasonably be expected.

Operational consistency resulted in a 10% year-on-year increase in total gold production to 36,777 kg (1,182,405 ounces) and a 2% year-on-year reduction in the Group's All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") to Rand 877,965/kg ($1,457/oz) in the first 9 months of the financial year 2024.

Production and costs see their chances of sticking to these trends with a more solid economic situation. A balance sheet with a headroom of R11,591 million (US$612 million) in cash and undrawn credit lines, a significant increase from R7,250 million (US$385 million) at the end of the 2023 financial year, will enable the growth projects Harmony Gold aims to further draw advantage of its position as the largest mining company among South African gold producers.

Harmony's Strong Position as a Leader in Gold Production in South Africa

Operating as a large mining company offers advantages in terms of costs and operational risks. The gold mines in South Africa are among the oldest and deepest in the world and therefore, on average, mining gold here is more expensive than in many other mining areas in the world. As evidence that HMY mines are more expensive to operate than most operators globally, HMY Group's AISC of US$1,457/oz (R877,965/kg) for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year was well above the following average trends for the global industry of gold mining and exploration activities, although there seem to be more expensive mining locations out there and even in geographies where you wouldn't expect it: In 2022, AISC peaked at $1,276/ounce. AISC then rose further to $1,289/oz in early 2023, driven by increased expensive gold mining and exploration activity across the board. In addition, the average AISC for all global mining companies was $1,315 per ounce in the second quarter of 2023, but the average AISC for all North American mining companies was $1,523 per ounce in the second quarter of 2023. As long as the company acts as an operator of a large mining portfolio, it can remain profitable in South Africa. The size allows the company to significantly reduce the overall risk that a small or medium-sized miner has to bear as a result of some problems in South Africa. These include rolling power outages, consequences of social inequality, and increasing crime of all kinds, including the illegal taking over of derelict buildings in major centers such as Johannesburg to rent to irregular immigrants.

Unlike a small or medium-sized operator who, depending on a limited number of assets, would have a harder time avoiding the consequences of a mining disruption, a large size enables stable mines to compensate for the inconveniences that could occur elsewhere, thus reducing the impact on margin and cash flow.

Furthermore, in terms of cost control, at Harmony Gold Mining, the risk of upward pressure is effectively countered by the following factors:

90% of the company's costs are paid in South African Rand, suggesting that the availability of raw materials, labor, and other production factors is 'within reach'. Because this has a positive impact on transportation, HMY's profit is significantly less exposed to inflationary pressures from rising energy and raw material prices compared to other operators who are less competitive in this regard.

70% of Harmony Gold's total operating costs are labor costs: in this context, it is worth mentioning the five-year collective labor agreement that Harmony concluded on April 4, 2024, with five major miners' unions in South Africa. Harmony will consider salary increases beginning July 1, 2024, and will accept other requests from employees with contract terms through June 30, 2029. Although the new contract allows for an adjustment of wages so that labor costs increase by 6% each year, there should be no risk for the next five years of wage demands or other labor demonstrations that could disrupt or slow mining operations with an impact on the company's bottom line.

Finally, Harmony will be able to resort to strategies such as hedging a certain percentage of gold production (30% in year 1; 20% in year 2; 10% in year 3) if the company considers it very likely to achieve a margin of at least 25% above AISC/ounce. As a benchmark: for the nine months of the financial year 2024 - the period with the group's operating cash flow YoY growth rate of 171% - the AISC margin was 32.3%. Hedging strategies contribute to profit certainty against the risk of gold price decline, which is likely in a highly volatile market such as the gold market. However, the increasingly uncertain global scenario with macroeconomic difficulties and geopolitical tensions in the face of a higher price per ounce means that the demand for gold as a safe haven remains solid. Robust central bank buying and safe-haven inflows amid geopolitical uncertainties supported the Gold Spot Price, which posted three consecutive monthly gains through the first quarter of 2024: LBMA gold price was 10% higher year-on-year and 5% higher quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2024. This intense buying activity by foreign central banks continued after the first quarter of 2024, as gold prices are still rising despite the Fed, ECB, or Bank of England not yet changing their interest rate policies. Among the busiest central banks was the People's Bank of China, which added 60,000 troy ounces to its gold reserves in April, marking its 18th consecutive month of purchases. This dynamic is contributing to the bullish trend in gold prices, which is positive for Harmony Gold's profit margins and cash flows, as well as the execution of its hedging strategies.

Harmony Gold Metallic Projects

The balance sheet currently provides solid support for HMY as a leading gold producer in South Africa and the consistency of its operations is gaining momentum as evidenced by the improvement in the following key operating measures. This is evident from the improvement in average recovered grades at the South African underground operations to 6.16 g/t for 9 months of FY2024 vs. 5.78 g/t for the full FY2023 and vs. 5.68 g/t for 9 months of FY2023. The drivers are coming from the following underground operations.

Mponeng (1.7km south of Carletonville, South Africa) is improving grades as mining progresses towards higher-grade zones. This progress also fuels optimism for the project launch next July 2024 to extend the life of the Mponeng mine from the current 7 years to 20 years. This represents an increase in Mineral Reserves of approximately 2.3 million ounces to add to the current 1.8 million ounces. Mponeng is already the deepest gold mine in the world, with its Ventersdorp Contact Reef accounting for the majority of gold production. In addition to its further exploitation, the Mponeng deepening project is also targeting the Carbon Leader Reef to expand its more limited production contribution. To extend Mponeng, the company needs to allocate R7.9 billion in major capital over the life of the project and R1 billion in additional capex in both FY2025 and FY2026. The rosy long-term outlook for the gold price and Harmony Gold Company's strong position as South Africa's leading gold producer will facilitate the arrival of the financial resources. Mponeng is the largest contributor to Harmony Gold's total gold production, accounting for approximately 16% of total production.

Moab Khotsong (20 km southeast of Klerksdorp, South Africa) is also increasing gold grades, contributing to higher production and lower AISC, thus lifting the prospect of cash flow, a key driver of the share price. Moab Khotsong is currently implementing a project called the Zaaiplaats Project to extend the life of the mine to 2044. Moab Khotsong is Harmony's second gold mine, accounting for approximately 15% of total production.

Harmony has optimized the average grade of its portfolio of South African minor deposits, including Tshepong North, Tshepong South, Kusasalethu, and Target 1.

Grades recovered at South African surface operations benefited from higher grades at Mine Waste Solutions, where the tailings storage expansion project is scheduled for completion in FY 2025. The asset processes low-grade tailings 77 km southwest of Carletonville, South Africa, and follows up with reclamation purposes in the Vaal River and Stilfontein areas.

Recovered grades at Hidden Valley (87 km southwest of Lae, Papua New Guinea) have helped cash flow so far, but now they are expected to trade downward.

Looking ahead to the full financial year 2024 Harmony Gold Mining Company is targeting total production of approximately 1,550,000 ounces (up from the previous range of 1,380,000 to 1,480,000 ounces) at an AISC of R920,000/kg, down from the previous R975,000/ kg. The grade is expected to improve to 6g/t, from 5.78g/t in FY 2023. CapEx is expected to be R8 600 million (US$459 million) against the previous guidance of R9 500 million (US$507 million).

As of December 2022, Harmony Gold Mining also owns the Eva Copper Project in the Tier 1 mining district of North West Queensland, Australia. This resource has the potential to turn into low-cost copper production, thereby diversifying Harmony Gold, seeking to take advantage of copper's future, which, like gold, is also promising, but as a key metal for environmentally friendly projects and the electrification of human activities. Harmony conducted a feasibility study for Eva Copper to support the design of a high-grade and sustainable mining operation from a conventional open-cut mine with multiple pits. An extensive resource drilling program has been underway since March 2023 with over 70,000 meters drilled to date to increase the resource, better understand the mine geologically and metallurgically, and evaluate the potential for mine life extension, including an increase in the processing capacity.

Harmony has significantly increased copper and gold mineral resources:

Now the basin contains 354 million tonnes of mineral at 0.42% Cu for 1,492,000 tonnes of copper and 184 million tonnes at 0.07 g/t Au for 431,000 ounces of gold.

Previously, there were 307 million tonnes of mineral at 0.42% Cu for 1,289,000 tonnes of copper and 148 million tonnes at 0.08 g/t Au for 379,000 ounces of gold.

The mine is expected to fit well with Harmony's aim to continue to reduce overall costs, but in a scenario where the realization of the CopperString project opens up great potential in the North West Minerals Province of Queensland, one of the world's richest deposits of critical minerals.

The construction of the mine requires enormous capital. With interest rates still high, this project likely won't accelerate until the Fed drastically cuts borrowing costs.

The Share Price: The Rating is Hold to Take Advantage of Promising Prospects, but a Lower Share Price Is Possible

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited are trading at $8.87 apiece at the time of writing, giving it a market capitalization of $5.48 billion. Shares are currently trading high compared to historical trends, as the share price is much closer to the upper limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of $3.41 to $9.80.

Shares are also significantly above the MA Ribbon.

Given the rosy outlook presented in this analysis, investors may want to continue holding shares of Harmony Gold in their portfolios. The company is strongly positioned to continue to benefit from its gold leadership position in South Africa, bolstered by robust financial conditions and a very promising outlook for gold prices as a safe-haven place amid macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Harmony Gold declared a semi-annual dividend of 147 Rand cents per share, paid on 22/04/2024. It was raised thanks to the support of higher gold prices and mine grades, coupled with higher production and reduced costs. The payment leads to a Yield [TTM] of 1.33% versus an S&P 500 yield of 1.36% as of this writing.

With the RSI at 69.76, suggesting there is less room for upside to overbought levels than downside, shares could pull back a bit as they follow gold price cyclicality before moving further up. Perhaps as the Fed postpones the first interest rate cut later this year, subsequent downward pressure on gold prices - as higher for longer interest rates do not favor zero-yielding bullion - may also drag shares of HMY down. Should they pull back significantly to the lower part of the cycle, the investor may have an opportunity to increase his position. So far, the rating is a Hold one.

Conclusion

South African gold producer Harmony Gold has a rosy outlook: ongoing improvement in grades produces more ounces of gold and lowers the AISC. In the meantime, the price of gold is expected to be driven by demand for safe-haven assets against highly uncertain macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

The positive correlation with the yellow metal prices, driven by strong cash flow generation and robust financial position, puts HMY's stock price right on track with the uptrend in gold prices. Operational consistency, coupled with rising gold prices, is supporting the group's operating cash flow growth, a key driver of share prices.

Shares of HMY are not expensive given the promising growth prospects, although they are trading high compared to historical trends. There is a chance they could be offered at more attractive prices as the Fed delays its first-rate cut.