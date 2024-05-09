NVDY: Close To Impressing Me, Risks Are Still Too Great

Antonio Bordunovi

Introduction

YieldMax ETFs are known for a few things: single stock covered call exposure, massive yields, and failing to outperform the single stock they follow.

This is no different for the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY), which also follows this trend while trying to produce income from Nvidia Corp's (NVDA) short options.

Lo and behold, NVDY vs NVDA.

Data by YCharts

The very bottom charcoal line is showing the spread between the fuchsia line and the chartreuse line in the top chart, by the way. An average spread of 43% between their returns is incredible and not in a good way for NVDY.

Despite this, interest in the ETF has grown and AUM has driven up past $450M this year.

Data by YCharts

The Strategy

I am always fascinated by how YieldMax structures their ETFs. NVDY operates with a fairly complex strategy designed to maximize its yield potential.

The fund uses AUM to buy short-term treasuries, which it holds with most of its cash. The fund then creates a synthetic long position in NVDA, using a short put and a long call. It does this on margin, using the treasuries as collateral. NVDY then sells calls against this synthetic position to harvest premium (option income). The fund trades these short calls daily, performing intra-day trades consistently and constantly re-positions itself.

In practice, using the current NVDY positions (likely changed by the time this has been published since they trade constantly), we can model the P/L chart.

Positions:

Short 5290 5/17 915p

Long 5290 5/17 915c

The above positions are the synthetic long position, replicating the P/L of long stock.

Short 120 5/10 890c

Short 5170 5/10 920c

The above positions are the short calls intended to produce income.

Figure 1 (OptionStrat)

Just like a traditional covered call set up where long stock is purchase and short calls are sold against that stock, we see the synthetic position create the same payoff. This setup allows NVDY to also generate yield from the treasuries, which are currently paying above 5%.

Here is how the timeline and Greeks look.

Figure 2 (OptionStrat)

As I wrote earlier, these positions may change intraday on the whims of the fund managers, so these are not permanent. This is meant to be an example of how this fund operates.

It's unclear of how the fund managers choose strikes or why they reposition, as they do not provide commentary on their methods. Options selection is a black box, which should be a red flag for investors from the get-go. That fact makes it impossible for investors to truly understand how NVDY works and how it may react to different market conditions or movements in NVDA.

When you compare the fund's strategy to a traditional covered call, using the same strikes with the short calls and replacing the synthetic position with long stock, you get very similar if not identical Greeks with the exception of Rho.

The below chart assumes that the position is long 529,000 NVDA shares to fully cover the calls.

Figure 3 (OptionStrat)

This difference is honestly negligible, as the positive Rho in NVDY's synthetic position is likely offset by its exposure to treasuries.

Volatility & Correlation

One of the factors that brings investors into NVDY is its advertised correlation to NVDA. The idea is that investors can profit off of NVDA's volatility while also profiting off of its rise in price.

Truth be told, NVDA's volatility is definitely higher than the market average, so it is a good candidate to write calls against from an income perspective over a diversified fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Data by YCharts

When we look at how well NVDY actually tracks NVDA, we see something interesting. Despite its underperformance, its movements day-to-day are very close to NVDA's.

We should expect, generally, for NVDY to move the same way NVDA does up or down, especially when considering total return.

Data by YCharts

This discrepancy is likely due to some of NVDA's price gains being missed by NVDY, as they blow past the short call strikes and the fund is forced to roll those calls or close them for a loss. That loss is then made-up in part by the fund's distributions, which come from the premium paid after selling those calls short.

Price Stagnation

One of the largest issues with NVDY, and all of the YM funds, is that their price movements are correlated with NVDA's but are far lesser in magnitude because of the short positions.

Data by YCharts

This means that NVDY's major source of return is its distributions. These have been fairly robust since inception, but are generally very volatile and change month to month erratically.

Data by YCharts

Note: the "D" symbols above represent a time when dividends were distributed.

With an average dividend of $1.14 and a share price of $25 as of the time of writing, investors are looking at a distribution rate of 54% if that average remains through the year.

Risks

The risk of underperformance is always looming, and it still seems better from a total return perspective to own the underlying stocks than the associated YM funds. NVDA still returned more than NVDY and generated far fewer taxable events in that same time. While NVDA pays a very small quarterly dividend, NVDY pays monthly.

Data by YCharts

These monthly distributions are taxable events, and investors must pay ordinary income tax on almost all of the return from NVDY. There is an exception for the gains produced by the treasuries, which are immune from state and local taxes.

By contrast, NVDA's gains are able to be taken by the investor at will and can be held until they qualify for long-term capital gains, the most favorable treatment for most investments. The quarterly dividend from NVDA is mostly negligible for this comparison, as its yield is a steady 0.02%.

Since increased implied volatility harms this position, as shown in Figure 2 with its deeply negative Vega, a drawdown in NVDA would have an extra impact on NVDY. NVDA has been on an uptrend since NVDY's launch, so we are yet to see how bad a full crash in NVDA stock could hurt the fund. That is a risk I do not want to take as I don't want to be the one to find out.

Data by YCharts

Throughout its history, NVDA has fallen to 90% off its high, something that would absolutely destroy NVDY's options positions and harm them worse than long stock, since options come with leverage and volatility exposure.

Conclusion

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is a volatile and dangerous fund that investors should exercise incredible caution with. I would not recommend NVDY over exposure to NVDA proper and do not recommend holding NVDY in any capacity, even in a tax-sheltered account like a Roth IRA.

NVDY has not given investors enhanced exposure to NVDA and has underperformed in total return with an increasingly larger spread despite its massive 50%+ yield. I hope investors seeing these mammoth yields feel that this is too good to be true. It is.

For aggressive income investors, I still recommend they get their short volatility exposure via the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL), which I've written about extensively. You can find my latest coverage of it here, and my past coverage of it on my profile.

Thanks for reading.