Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is an American fast casual restaurant chain based in New York City. The company maintains operations and services across the US, Europe, and much of Asia, with >403 locations worldwide. SHAK currently offers burgers, Korean foods, fries, etc.

Through these activities, SHAK has recorded Q1'24 revenues of $290.50mn, representing a 14.7% YoY increase, alongside a net income of $2.20mn, contrary to a net loss of $1.60mn the previous year, and a free cash flow of -$2.39mn- an 83.53% increase driven by increased operating cash flows.

Introduction

SHAK's broader strategy remains highly multi-faceted, combining scale and margin expansion through broad-based strategies, such as expansion into more geographies or more localized strategies, such as increasing same-store sales and margins.

Through this mantra, SHAK has successfully grown or maintained its total revenues, system-wide sales, restaurant-level sales, etc. on a YoY basis, something which has become increasingly difficult given declining consumer purchasing power and poorer sentiment.

SHAK's ability to sustainably grow its scale and margins, a moderate undervaluation, and ability to regulate its expenses makes me rate it a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the TTM period, SHAK's stock - up 65.17% - has outperformed both the restaurant industry, represented by the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)- up 18.73%- and the broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 24.61% in the same period.

While the restaurant industry has largely moved in line with the broader market - slightly trailing due to reduced discretionary spending from consumers - SHAK has benefitted from its superior expense management strategy, and consequent earnings expectations beats.

Comparable Companies

The restaurant and food industry is highly fragmented, meaning SHAK competes directly with industry titans such as McDonald's (MCD) as well as mom-and-pop burger shops. Due to this degree of fragmentation, I decided to compare SHAK to similarly-sized restaurant companies, as listed on Seeking Alpha's page for the stock. This group includes the Grants Pass, Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain, Dutch Bros (BROS), the Columbus, Ohio-based fast food hamburger chain, Wendy's (WEN), the Los Angeles, California-based fast-casual salad chain, Sweetgreen (SG), and Dallas, Texas-based parent company of Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy chains, Brinker International (EAT).

As demonstrated above, SHAK has seen the second-best in group performance after Sweetgreen. Despite, this, I believe SHAK is best-positioned to grow, owing to industry-averaging multiples-based value but generally superior growth capabilities.

For instance, although SHAK has poor trailing, forward, and growth P/E ratios, the company maintains averaging or better than average P/S, P/CF, and P/B, representing solid multiples value.

On the other hand, SHAK sustains the second-best ROE, third-best ROA, a balanced debt structure with room for more leverage, and the best-in-class P/B, reducing underlying risk for investors.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the net present value of SHAK should be $122.94, up from a current market price of $102.73, representing a ~19.67% undervaluation.

EV was found using the XNPV of projected cash flows for SHAK; Current Numbers May Be Slightly Different Due to Market Movement (DCF Intrinsic Value)

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 9%, balancing SHAK's lower debt levels with the company's higher beta, and, thus, equity risk. Additionally, I project a continuation of existing margins and a revenue growth rate of 15%, lower than the trailing 5Y arithmetic average of 20.27% owing to increased rates, potentially lower consumer spending, and subsequently lower revenues.

SHAK Seeks to Reduce Expense Base, Expand Brand Awareness

Core to SHAK's extant strategy remains the firm's ability to support greater brand awareness, differentiate from entrenched competitors, and ingrain a unique brand image. SHAK's tactics in this regard are twofold; the company has recently expanded its Korean menu, building on historical performance and carving a unique niche, in addition to enhanced omnichannel marketing strategies aimed at SHAK's Gen Z heavy consumer base.

Parallel to this brand expansion remains SHAK's imperative to reduce costs, given an uncertain demand environment. SHAK has sought to optimize labour costs with novel labour models, expanded digital environments, etc. while seeking to increase profitability with shifting menu pricing strategies and increasing optimized supply chains.

On a more micro level, SHAK forecasts component COGS, such as beef, total food, and paper and packaging to see heavily reduced inflation, from low single digits total inflation in Q1 to potentially flat costs going forward in FY24, meaning there remains significant opportunity for margin expansion and consequent shareholder returns.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts generally reflect my attitude on the company, projecting an average 1Y price target of $112.67, a 10.12% increase.

Even at the minimum estimated price target of $95.00, analysts predict a price decline of 7.14%, a small decrease given SHAK's trailing performance and historic equity volatility.

Risks & Challenges

Higher Rates May Reduce Same Restaurant Spend

As previously mentioned, SHAK has remained relatively insulated from reduced consumer spending on restaurants, given superior margins as a fast-casual firm. Additionally, SHAK is seeing some consumers actually upgrading from fast food, as the price discrepancies between fast food and fast-casual decreasing. However, if poor consumer sentiment is sustained, SHAK may become vulnerable and be in a position to see reduced growth and margins.

Increased Cost of Capital May Slow Scalability

Although SHAK retains relatively low leverage, with a debt/equity of 0.52, the company and franchisees are susceptible to higher rates, particularly when concerned with the lease and rent costs of real estate. As such, with reduced cash flows or increased cost of expansion worldwide, SHAK may not be able to meet projected targets of expansion and see generally slower growth across the board.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, SHAK is well-positioned to capture scale and margin growth through its superior expense-base management and geographic/brand expansion initiatives.