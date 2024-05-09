Olemedia

ALB stock’s EPS outlook

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) faces strong EPS headwinds in the next 1~2 years. More specifically, the chart below shows Consensus EPS estimates for ALB stock in the next 4 fiscal years. As seen, analysts expect ALB's EPS to decline significantly in fiscal year 2024 to $3.38, representing a whopping 84.81% drop from the prior year. This is largely due to the potential short-term headwinds affecting the lithium market. As a reflection of the volatility of this market, analysts project a strong rebound with EPS reaching $8.10 in fiscal years 2025, which would represent a year-over-year growth of almost 140%.

In tandem, the implied forward P/E ratios show extreme swing for ALB. In fiscal year 2024, the forward P/E ratio is estimated to be 38.91x, not cheap by any measure. This ratio is then expected to decline significantly in fiscal 2025 to 16.24x, still not cheap as to be detailed later.

Seeking Alpha

I see good reasons to agree with the above EPS decline in FY 2024 and the extreme volatility in the Lithium market. Although I am not optimistic about the rebound in FY 2025. Thus, I see more downside than upside potential for ALB prices in the next 1~2 years. In the remainder of this article, I will detail my thought process, including both fundamental and technical considerations.

Let me start with the fundamental reasons first. The dramatic fluctuations in ALB's projected EPS highlight the inherent risk of investing in a company overly reliant on a single commodity – lithium. ALB's dependence on lithium prices leaves it vulnerable to swings in supply and demand, which are unpredictable and uncontrollable by ALB. For instance, Lithium prices have tumbled almost 90% since the start of 2023, and almost 17% since the beginning of 2024 (see the chart below). The reason for such extreme lithium price plunge is twofold in my view: global overcapacity and a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles. Today’s EVs predominantly use batteries powered by lithium. I don’t see either headwinds going away in the next 1 or 2 years. The lithium overcapacity is the result of years of overinvestment. Similarly, the current EV sector is also troubled by overcapacity, especially China’s EV overcapacity. As pointed out by a recent Nikkei Asia report,

Electric vehicle production capacity in China continues to expand at breakneck speed despite being vastly larger than domestic demand, fanning fears that manufacturers will export vehicles abroad at cut-throat discounts. The break-even point for factory utilization in the automotive industry is usually around 80%, but the level for new energy vehicles, which includes EVs, is only around 50% in China. Several emerging EV makers have already gone bankrupt due to overcapacity in the industry.

Li price

ALB stock: yet valuation is not cheap

Despite the above risks, the stock’s valuation is not cheap. I’ve already touched on its implied FWD P/E above. Here I want to better contextualize things by comparing ALB stock’s valuation grade relative to the sector median and also its own historical track record.

As seen, ALB's FWD P/E ratio is far above both its sector median and its 5-year average. Admittedly, the P/E ratio does not pain a full picture here, given the extreme swings discussed. I think its dividend yield serves as a more consistent measure, given its long track record of raising dividends (by the way, ALB is one of the dividend champions). As seen, its current dividend yield sits around 1.22%, also far below and sector average (which indicates overvaluation) and on par with its 5-year average (which indicates no valuation discount).

Seeking Alpha

ALB stock prices: I see more downside potential

Besides the above risks in its business fundamentals, I am also seeing technical signs that indicate more downside potential for ADM stock prices in the near future. The figure below shows the price-volume pattern of ALB stock in the 6 months. To start, the stock has been constantly under large selling pressures and the prices were in a downward pattern.

I do not think ALB is likely to break out of this downward pattern in the near future both because of the fundamental headwinds mentioned above and also the technical trading patterns. First, ALB’s current price of $129 is only slightly above its 20-day moving average of $120 as seen thanks to the rallies in the past few days. However, the rallies were not accompanied by strong volumes. On the contrary, the trading volumes have been quite low compared to the shares that exchanged hands during the price plunges as seen.

Secondly and more importantly, I want to focus on the price range highlighted by the orange window shown in the figure. This window represents the price that has attracted the most trading volume in the past 6 months. ALB’s current price of $129 is quite close to this range. For its price to advance, the large number of investors traded in this price range (of around $120 to $125) has to be replaced by new shareholders who are more optimistic. Given my outlook for the persisting overcapacity pressure, I see a low probability for such a replacement in the near future.

StockCharts

Other risks and final thoughts

Another downside risk involves Albemarle’s need to raise cash to fund its capital projects. Recently, ALB issued $2 billion in convertible preferred stock to help finance the completion of lithium construction projects in China and Australia. The convertible preferred, when converted, will dilute the share base.

On the positive side, ALB differentiates itself from other mining companies in a few key ways. And the top factor on my list is that ALB goes beyond simple lithium mining. It positions itself as a lithium solutions provider. The company invests in processing facilities and technology to convert mined lithium into battery-grade lithium compounds, offering a more finished product to its customers in the battery industry. This integrated approach adds value throughout the lithium production chain.

All told, my verdict is that the downside risks are far larger than the upside risks in the near term under current conditions. Thus I rate the sock as a sell. To reiterate, my rating is based on a combination of factors: lithium price sensitivity, overcapacity, and lack of margin of safety.