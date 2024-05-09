Brookfield Asset Management: Buying More Of This Dividend Grower Now

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.72K Followers

Summary

  • The future for the alternative asset management industry remains bright and Brookfield Asset Management is still a leading player.
  • The alternative asset manager's distributable earnings were flat during the first quarter, but medium-term growth looks intact.
  • Relative to its size, BAM has an outsized net cash position.
  • Shares of the alternative asset management giant could be priced 8% below fair value.
  • BAM could be positioned for cumulative total returns of approximately 40% through 2026.

Money Stacks Poster Background

$100 U.S. banknotes in stacked bundles.

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

As my investment philosophy, I believe in picking quality businesses operating in industries with trends on their side. That is because, over the long run, such companies tend to deliver revenue and earnings

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.72K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAM
--
BAM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News