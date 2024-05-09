Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Raj Denhoy - Chief Financial Officer
Juan Jose Chacon Quiros - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harrison Parsons - Stephens Inc.
Allen Gong - JPMorgan
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Securities
Matt Taylor - Jefferies
Joanne Wuensch - Citibank
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Establishment Labs First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Raj Denhoy

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us. With me today is Juan Jose Chacon Quiros, our Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made by management during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These include statements on Establishment Labs’ financial outlook and the company’s plans and timing for product development and sales. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the principal risk factors and uncertainties that may affect our performance or cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, I encourage to review our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as well as other SEC filings, which are available on our website at establishmentlabs.com.

I’d also like to remind you that our comments may include certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance, including, but not limited to, sales results, which can be stated on a constant currency basis or profitability of the company’s business, which can be stated as EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to

