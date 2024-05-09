European Banks M&A Is Back In Vogue

HarriesAD

By Badis Chibani, CFA

Consolidation in the sector will likely create more disparity between bigger and smaller banks, but also create investment opportunities.

European banks are part of the growing pipeline of merger and acquisition deals in the investment-grade universe. M&A announcements in the region have been picking up lately, with more and more pending transactions. In the last few months, three M&A deals have surfaced, two in the U.K. and one in Spain, with each involving a bigger and better-rated bank buying a smaller and lower-rated one. The rationale is simple: The buyers are willing to increase market share, but also to diversify their sources of revenue.

We expect more regional transactions to emerge in the U.K. and Spain, but also in Italy, where the banking sector is still fragmented. In fact, we have identified several banks that we feel are likely candidates for consolidation within an environment for deal-making supported by generally improved profitability, capital levels and conducive regulation. At the same time, we are cognizant that higher goodwill, limited pressure to sell and unrealized losses on held-to-maturity portfolios could prove to be headwinds. Elsewhere in Europe, we think banks will favor bolt-on acquisitions to bolster their revenues in the regions and products that they are already comfortable with. We also note that the regulators’ dream of a cross-border consolidation in banking has not materialized and seems difficult to achieve, given political hurdles, lack of legal commonality and cultural differences.

In our view, the acceleration of consolidation could create a two-tier sector: (1) large and diversified banks with strong (over 20%) market share, with the firepower needed to invest and modernize their IT systems and the resources to execute their climate transition; and (2) smaller and local banks that are reliant on branch offerings, with outdated IT systems that are more vulnerable to cyber risk, and slower adoption of new environmental, social and governance mandates. This would create more pressure for the remaining players to either merge or accept less favorable deals from acquirers.

The sector now offers opportunities for exposure to banks that are potential candidates for acquisitions by bigger players. In our view, this should lead to convergence of sector bond spreads toward those of the acquirers, while affording the potential for credit-rating upgrades.

