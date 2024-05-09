ryasick

Nutrien Overview

It's time to talk about one of the most volatile dividend stocks on my radar.

That company is Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), the world's largest producer of potash fertilizer.

This Canadian giant is the result of a massive merger between Agrium and PotashCorp in 2018, which created one of my favorite agriculture companies on the market.

The company is a giant. Not only is it the world's largest producer of potash, but it also has major retail operations and nitrogen fertilizer products.

Despite its very cyclical nature, it has paid a consistently rising dividend since the 2018 merger. Currently, NTR shares yield 3.9%, protected by an EPS payout ratio of almost 8.0%.

Due to its size and transparency, the company is a fantastic source of agriculture intel, which is important for me, as agriculture is a cornerstone of my "big picture" research.

Speaking of intel, my most recent article on the company was written on February 22, when I went with the very bullish title: "Nutrien: I'm Buying Before The Market Finds Out How Cheap It Is."

Back then, the company reported its 4Q23 earnings, which revealed that it was seeing stronger tailwinds in demand and pricing drivers, which made its subdued valuation extremely attractive.

Since then, New York-listed NTR shares have returned 3.4%, beating the 2.0% return of the S&P 500 (SP500) by roughly 140 basis points.

Even better, after a very steep downtrend since the first half of 2022, we are seeing a bottoming process in the company's stock price supported by demand and pricing tailwinds.

In this article, I'll update my thesis using the company's just-released earnings and my view on the "bigger picture."

So, let's get to it!

The One Big Issue Is Pricing

In almost all of my fertilizer articles, I write that conservative investors should stay far away from these stocks. That's mainly due to their cyclical nature.

While I believe that NTR has a very bright future with a high likelihood of significant outperformance, it needs to be said that investors who bought this stock a few years ago have been through a lot.

As we can see below, investors who have owned New York-listed NTR shares since the merger have been through two >50% stock price declines. The first one started when the global economy weakened in 2018 and ended when the first wave of pandemic-related lockdowns ended in 2020. The second sell-off is the one we're currently in.

Now, I'm getting genuinely interested in the stock. Not only have I written a number of Strong Buy articles on NTR since last year, but I also mentioned the company in a recent article titled "Here Are 6 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying For A Generational Market Shift."

Here's a part of what I wrote (emphasis added):

Trading at a blended operating cash flow multiple of less than 6x, I believe this 4%-yielding company is at least 35% undervalued - even in an environment of subdued agriculture commodity prices. [...] it has very attractive tailwinds, including low global grain stocks, a rising population, and a recent decline in fertilizer application, which puts a bigger emphasis on higher growth in the years ahead.

Essentially, fertilizer companies have all been impacted by the same headwinds, as sky-high fertilizer prices have started to normalize after the initial invasion of Ukraine.

Back then, we had peak bullish sentiment fueled by elevated energy prices, strong demand, subdued supply, and a whole new layer of geopolitical concerns.

Looking at the chart below, we see that potash prices have imploded. The good news is that prices are still very strong compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Based on this context, Nutrien just released its 1Q24 earnings, which confirmed all of this.

Looking at its potash results, we see a gross margin decline from roughly $700 million to $455 million. This decline was entirely caused by lower selling prices (-37%), as sales volumes were up 30%, with strong growth in both domestic and international markets.

Moreover, the company saw benefits from mine automation when it comes to the throughput of potash volumes.

Nutrien Ltd.

The same was visible in the nitrogen segment, where the company grew volumes by 6%, supported by 25% lower costs of goods sold. These tailwinds were more than offset by 35% lower realized selling prices, which reduced adjusted EBITDA by 31%.

Nutrien Ltd.

Fortunately, the retail segment (Nutrien Ag Solutions) reported good numbers.

Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”) adjusted EBITDA increased to $77 million in the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gross margin for crop nutrients and crop protection products supported by strong grower demand and a normalization of product margins in North America. - NTR 1Q24 Earnings Release.

Nutrien Ltd.

In general, the company's retail business is a huge benefit, as it provides the company with somewhat of a moat in an otherwise highly "commoditized" industry.

This includes more than 2,000 retail locations in North America, Southern America, and Australia, more than 4,000 crop consultants, and locations that have turned into increasingly efficient one-stop shops for customers.

Nutrien Ltd.

With that said, as good as all of this may sound, the pricing issue needs to be resolved in order for Nutrien to turn into a truly valuable stock.

I See Green Shoots

The situation is improving for Nutrien.

One driver of growth is expected to be a strong planting season in the United States, with roughly 90 million acres of corn and 87 million acres of soybeans in 2024.

Speaking of corn and soybeans, we see that despite the decline in agriculture commodity prices, overall price levels remain above average, supporting farm income.

Nutrien Ltd.

Even more important, despite wet weather causing delays in planting progress and fertilizer application in the Corn Belt, fertilizer application rates have been robust, according to Nutrien.

Meanwhile, Brazilian growers are ending their soybean harvest, with safrinha corn planted areas exceeding initial expectations due to favorable weather conditions.

This matters because it is expected to lead to improved soybean margins and support growth in planted acreage and crop input demand in the second half of 2024.

However, in general, it is difficult to estimate Brazil's total production, as major forecasts differ quite a bit, as we can see in the chart below.

Nutrien Ltd.

The good news continues in other areas of the world.

For example, in Australia, soil moisture conditions vary between regions but are generally supportive for the upcoming growing season, while the Indian monsoon is expected to bring average to above-average precipitation.

This supports yield potential and fertilizer demand.

Speaking of fertilizer demand, according to Nutrien, the global potash supply/demand relationship remained relatively balanced, with increased shipments meeting strong demand in the first quarter.

As a result, Nutrien maintains its 2024 full-year potash shipment forecast of 68 to 71 million tonnes, which would make 2024 a strong year after two relatively subdued years in various grower regions.

Nutrien Ltd.

In fact, the company maintained all key points of its 2024 guidance, as we can see below.

Nutrien Ltd.

Going back to the fertilizer comments, the company also sees strong demand in Southeast Asia, supported by low inventories and favorable crop prices, incentivizing farmers to step up fertilizer purchases.

In general, I expect farmers to step up fertilizer purchases if crop prices remain high, as buyers have been holding back recently, causing global crop yields to remain flat since at least 2017.

Nutrien Ltd.

Flat crop yields are a serious issue, as global stocks-to-use ratios (of all major crops) remain at very low levels. Wheat, for example, is seeing the lowest stock/use ratio since 2007.

Nutrien Ltd.

These subdued inventories are also why I'm bullish on most major crops, as any supply headwinds could result in steep price increases.

Moreover:

The U.S. nitrogen supply and demand balance remains relatively tight, mainly for ammonia and UAN, with net nitrogen imports down 21% compared to historical averages.

Phosphate fertilizer prices remained strong in the first quarter due to solid demand, supportive Indian DAP purchases, Chinese export restrictions (see the chart below), and production outages. Unfortunately, prices are softening a bit, driven primarily by lower seasonal demand.

Nutrien Ltd.

What does this mean for shareholders?

NTR Stock Valuation

All signs point to a bottoming process.

Demand/supply dynamics remain strong, boosted by subdued crop stocks, low fertilizer purchases over the past 2–3 years, and stronger weather conditions.

Meanwhile, prices seem to be bottoming, driven by lower supply risks and the aforementioned demand benefits.

This allowed Nutrien to stick to its full-year guidance, as we just briefly discussed.

Analyst estimates reflect this. Through 2026, per-share operating cash flow ("OCF") is expected to be in the high 8% range. Before the pandemic, the company generated no more than $6.30 in per-share OCF.

FAST Graphs

Currently, NTR trades at a blended P/OCF ratio of just 5.7x. A return to 8.1x would indicate that NTR is at least 31% undervalued - based on subdued OCF growth.

Personally, I expect OCF expectations to increase considerably, especially if higher energy inflation works its way to fertilizers.

For example, the chart below compares crude oil (the red line) to CBOT corn futures.

TradingView (ICE Brent, CBOT Corn)

This relationship is mainly caused by energy being a major driver of input costs, and one of the reasons why Nutrien (and its peers) usually do so well when inflation accelerates.

To display this relationship, I'm using the stock price of Mosaic (MOS), a highly correlated peer of NTR that has a much longer stock price history.

As we can see below, fertilizer stocks are an inflation play. The higher the rate of inflation, the higher the stock prices of these companies tend to rise.

TradingView (MOS, U.S. Y/Y Inflation)

The next chart compares the Toronto-listed NTR share price to the year-over-year rate of inflation.

TradingView (NTR, U.S. Y/Y Inflation)

Going back to financial estimates, when I wrote my February article, analysts expected NTR to generate $13.55 in 2026 per-share OCF.

I expect these numbers to be valid, which would imply a fair stock price of roughly 45% above the current price.

Even better, if my longer-term energy thesis turns out to be correct, causing above-average inflation, I expect NTR to rise well beyond its recent highs.

All things considered, I'm likely moving NTR over to my dividend growth portfolio soon. It's currently part of my trading account, which I'm closing.

Although it's not a wide-moat business with a rather horrible volatility profile, I have a lot of faith in this business and believe it's one of the cheapest dividend plays in the market, with the potential to add tremendous value if we remain in a "higher for longer" inflation environment.

As hard as the past two years may have been for investors, the future looks bright.

Takeaway

Nutrien presents an attractive opportunity for investors despite its volatile history.

With a diversified business model covering potash production, retail operations, and nitrogen fertilizers, NTR has shown resilience through cyclical challenges.

Recent earnings reveal a promising trajectory, supported by solid demand and improving pricing tailwinds.

As global agriculture trends favor increased fertilizer usage, NTR stands to benefit.

Meanwhile, analyst projections suggest significant upside potential, especially in light of potential inflationary pressures.

While I'm not a fan of its volatility, I'm considering NTR for my dividend growth portfolio due to its potential to deliver substantial value in the long term, as I believe it's one of the cheapest (dividend) stocks on the market.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diversified Business Model: NTR has a diversified business model covering potash production, retail operations, and nitrogen fertilizer products.

NTR has a diversified business model covering potash production, retail operations, and nitrogen fertilizer products. Strong Demand: Recent earnings indicate strong demand trends across key segments, supported by favorable agricultural conditions globally.

Recent earnings indicate strong demand trends across key segments, supported by favorable agricultural conditions globally. Pricing: Due to inflationary tailwinds and subdued supply growth in an environment of rebounding demand, I expect fertilizer prices to rise again.

Due to inflationary tailwinds and subdued supply growth in an environment of rebounding demand, I expect fertilizer prices to rise again. Attractive Valuation: With a blended P/OCF ratio of just 5.7x, NTR appears undervalued, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.

Cons: