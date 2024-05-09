Verano Holdings: Near-Term Potential Regulatory Change Would Unlock Significant Value

FR Research profile picture
FR Research
1 Follower

Summary

  • The Department of Justice has recommended that cannabis be rescheduled to a Schedule III drug. Rescheduling will nearly double Verano's FCF given the removal of the 280E tax burden.
  • Verano is a leading U.S. cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) and a preferred investment option to benefit from the rescheduling of cannabis given their best-in-class margin profile and undemanding valuation.
  • The lack of institutional capital in the cannabis sector and the dominance of retail investors presents a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on the misunderstood news.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome FR Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

This article was written by

FR Research profile picture
FR Research
1 Follower
Spent nearly 8 years at a generalist L/S global equity focused HF, now trading my own account. Focused on asymmetric opportunities wherever they may arise.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRNO:CA, MSOS, GTBIF, CURA:CA, GTII:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRNO:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRNO:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRNOF
--
VRNO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News