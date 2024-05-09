Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Allen - Head, IR & Communications
Justin Klee - Co-CEO
Camille Bedrosian - CMO
Jim Frates - CFO
Josh Cohen - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs
Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho

Operator

Good morning. My name is Morgan, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please limit your questions to one with one follow-up. If you have additional questions, you may rejoin the queue. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Lindsey Allen, Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Please proceed.

Lindsey Allen

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2024 Financial results. With me on the call are Josh Cohen and Justin Klee, our Co-CEOs; Jim Frates, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Camille Bedrosian, our Chief Medical Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make or information presented on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are made based on our current beliefs, plans and expectations and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, our plans with respect to AMX0035 and AMX0114, statements regarding current and planned clinical trials, statements regarding regulatory developments and the expected timing thereof, our business strategy and outlook, and our expected financial performance and cash runway.

Recommended For You

About AMLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News