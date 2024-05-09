Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 10:54 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wina Huang - Head of IR
Shawn Qu - President, Chairman, and CEO
Yan Zhuang - President, CSI Solar
Ismael Guerrero Arias - CEO, Recurrent Energy
Huifeng Chang - SVP and CFO
Xinbo Zhu - Chief Supply and Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Philip Shen - ROTH MKM
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Canadian Solar's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is May, and I will be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Wina Huang, Head of Investor Relations of Canadian Solar. Please go ahead.

Wina Huang

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Canadian Solar's first quarter 2024 conference call. Please note that today's conference call is accompanied with slides which are available on Canadian Solar's Investor Relations website within the Events and Presentation section. Joining us today are Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO; Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's subsidiary, CSI Solar; Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and President of Canadian Solar's subsidiary, Recurrent Energy; Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO; and Xinbo Zhu who will be taking over the CFO position on May 15, 2024. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks.

On this call, Shawn will go over some key messages for the quarter. Yan and Ismael will review business highlights for CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy, respectively, and Huifeng will go through the financial results. Shawn will conclude the

Recommended For You

About CSIQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSIQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News