VTI: Headwinds Are Building For This Fund

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Uncertain economic environments make investment decisions more challenging.
  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market Exchange Trade Fund (VTI) has performed well but consistently underperformed major indexes.
  • The overall macro growth outlook is deteriorating, prices remain high, and core big cap tech holdings are trading at unrealistic valuation levels.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Uncertain economic environments often make investment decisions more precarious. Finding the right financial strategy when the growth outlook remains fairly clear is obviously easier, but allocating capital in an uncertain market is more challenging.

A more common investment

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.12K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News