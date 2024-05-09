gopixa

Uncertain economic environments often make investment decisions more precarious. Finding the right financial strategy when the growth outlook remains fairly clear is obviously easier, but allocating capital in an uncertain market is more challenging.

A more common investment that individuals have found appealing over the last decade, are exchange-traded funds. These ETFs trade on open exchanges and operate in many cases as substitutes for lower-fee alternatives to mutual funds. One ETF that many investors have found appealing since the fund's inception in the middle of 2001 is the Vanguard Total Stock Market Exchange Trade Fund. (NYSEARCA:VTI).

VTI has done reasonably well over the last decades, but the fund has only consistently underperformed the major indexes during this time frame as well.

VTI has offered investors total returns of nearly 215% since 2014, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of nearly 230% during this same period of time.

Today, I am downgrading VTI to a sell. I last wrote about this fund in August of 2023, when I upgraded the ETF to a buy, primarily because of the improving growth outlook and moderating rate of inflation. There are multiple signs that the overall macro growth outlook is deteriorating, most leading commodity and consumer prices are likely to remain high, and many of the core big-cap tech holdings of this fund are trading at what likely are unrealistic valuation levels. This ETF also has significant exposure to forex moves since the fund focuses on large-cap companies, and the dollar is likely to strengthen against the Euro and other major current for several reasons as well.

VTI has an expense ratio of .03%, $1.6 trillion in assets under management, and a current yield of 1.38%. The fund is invested 29.20% in technology, 12.99% in the financials, 12.42% in health care, 10.56% in consumer cyclicals, 9.58% in the industrial sector, 8.22% in the communication industry. 5.6% in consumer defensives, 4.07% in energy, 2.81% in real estate, 2.39% in basic materials, and 2.16% in the utility sector.

VTI seeks to track the CRSP US total market index and the fund is invested primarily in large-cap companies. The median market cap of the fund is $159.8 billion. The largest holdings of the fund are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN).

The fund has performed well over the last decade primarily because of the ETF's overweight position in the financials and large-cap tech companies. The fund is also heavily underweight the energy and basic material sectors, which make up a combined just 6.46% of the ETF's assets, so this Vanguard investment was not ideally positioned for the inflationary market environment we have seen since early 2021.

Today, the economic consensus is for slow but steady growth of nearly 1% this year, but there are increasing signs that this outlook is deteriorating, and prices are likely to remain high as well for several reasons. Citigroup recently lowered the company's growth outlook, citing a weakening labor market, and the first quarter GDP numbers were disappointing as well. Fitch also recently downgraded the growth outlook for China, citing concerns over debt levels in the country and weakness in the real estate and property sector. The Fed has also stated that inflation rates and price levels remain unacceptable, and Powell has committed to keep rates higher for what looks to be an extended period of time.

VTI has significant exposure to forex moves since the fund is primarily invested in large-cap companies, and the dollar is likely to continue rally against the Euro and other major currencies for multiple reasons.

The dollar has risen consistently since hitting a short-term bottom in January of this year, and the ECB has signaled that the bank is likely to be more dovish, with the market expecting rate cuts in the EU next month. The dollar has continued to rally against the Yen as well, despite repeatedly failed interventions by Japan's Ministry of Finance to lift the country's currency.

Big-cap tech gets nearly 60% of the sector's earnings from outside of the US, and these companies have significant exposure to forex moves. This sector is also trading at historically high valuations. Microsoft is trading at nearly 35x expected forward GAAP earnings estimates, Apple is trading at nearly 28x predicted forward GAAP earnings estimates, and NVIDIA is trading at nearly 39x forecasted forward GAAP earnings estimates. NVIDIA and Microsoft are both trading at premiums to the average 5-year valuation levels of these companies. Apple is also trading at a significant growth multiple, even though analysts are forecasting the tech leader to only grow revenues at 6-7% over the next four years. Large-cap tech also has significant exposure to the Chinese economy, and the consensus is for the second-largest economy in the world to continue to see slower growth this year as well, with recent downgrades to the economic outlook for China's economy.

The price of oil, copper, and many leading commodities, is likely to remain high as well. The expected surplus in the copper market did not materialize this year, and production of the red metal has dropped significantly this year. The War between Russia and Ukraine also shows no signs of ending, and refiner capacity levels have fallen noticeably in both Russia and the US. VTI has very minimal exposure to the energy and basic material sectors, and the fund is negatively impacted by inflation in multiple ways because of rising costs and rates being higher. The continued war between Russia and Ukraine should also continue to put upward pressure on the grain and fertilizer markets as well.

All investment theses have risks, and if Powell were to change the Fed's tone and move to lower rates, the dollar would likely weaken noticeably against major currencies. If prices were to come down, the rate of inflation further moderated, or the growth outlook improved, that would obviously benefit VTI more than most investments as well, since this ETF has more exposure to cyclical industries despite being underweight to the energy and basic material sectors. These scenarios remain unlikely.

VTI has outperformed the S&P 500 since the fund's inception in 2001, and the ETF has also performed well over the last decade. Still, with prices remaining high, the Fed striking a hawkish tone, and big-cap tech trading at what is likely to be unreasonable valuation levels, investors should be able to find better value in the current market environment.