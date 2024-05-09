Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jalene Hoover - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vineet Nargolwala - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo Securities
Chris Caso - Wolfe Research
Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company
Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho
Mark Lipacis - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Allegro MicroSystems Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker for today, Jalene Hoover, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Jalene Hoover

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss Allegro's fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer Vineet Nargolwala; who will provide highlights of our business, review our quarterly financial performance, and share our first quarter 2025 outlook. Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Derek D'Antilio is not in attendance today due to a personal matter. We will follow our prepared remarks with the Q&A session.

Our earnings release and prepared remarks include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed today are not intended to replace or be a substitute for our GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which is also available in the Investor Relations page of our website at www.allegromicro.com. This call is also being webcast and

Recommended For You

About ALGM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALGM

Trending Analysis

Trending News