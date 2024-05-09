Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Common Units (SPH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Common Units (NYSE:SPH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Davin D’Ambrosio - Vice President and Treasurer
Mike Stivala - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Kuglin - Chief Financial Officer
Steve Boyd - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Jeffrey - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Suburban Propane Partners Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 9, 2024. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Davin D’Ambrosio, Vice President and Treasurer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Davin D’Ambrosio

Great. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me this morning are Mike Stivala, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Kuglin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Boyd, our Chief Operating Officer.

This morning, we will review our second quarter financial results, along with our current outlook for the business. Once we have concluded our prepared remarks, we will open the session to questions.

Our conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, relating to the partnership’s future business expectations, predictions, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. We have listed some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, which are referred to as cautionary statements in our earnings press release, which can be viewed on our website at suburbanpropane.com. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the partnership or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Recommended For You

About SPH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPH

Trending Analysis

Trending News