I’ve written about the emergence of offshore wind as a major emerging contributor to decarbonizing the global energy system, but I have been early in my assessments. Perhaps this is not unexpected for new technology investments that require substantial upfront cash. The recent high interest rate environment, combined with supply chain issues resulting from the COVID pandemic, certainly hasn’t helped. There have been several technical innovations (e.g. floating and bigger wind turbines) and geopolitical challenges (Russian invasion of Ukraine) which have meant that there is a new urgency to make offshore wind a, if not the, key contributor to exit from fossil fuels. Here I provide an overview of what's happening and how the major offshore wind developer, Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) is likely to benefit, notwithstanding that its share price has performed poorly over the past 12 months (down 32.9% year-on-year). Europe continues to spearhead this process by getting momentum to build out its offshore wind infrastructure, but this change is by no means restricted to Europe. The US is at last getting into the game, and developments in Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania all look like they will become major. Orsted is the world’s biggest offshore wind developer and recent reports suggest that after a tough 2023 the wind is beginning to blow in a serious way. I think this is a good time to think again about offshore wind as the industry shows signs of recovery. The plan to treble renewable energy capacity by 2030 suggests that a very favorable environment is emerging.

Wide Alpha has just published a detailed commentary on the traditional metrics of Orsted's business, which led to a Strong Buy rating. I refer readers to the latest Orsted quarterly presentation and Q1 2024 earnings call transcript, along with WideAlpha’s coverage for a traditional view of investment information for the company. My focus complements this coverage by providing a bigger picture and qualitative view of the business. Readers will be familiar with my interest in what management says in quarterly reporting, and the latest report from Orsted is no exception.

Emerging areas

AI

CEO Mads Nippers said in the Q&A from Q1 2024 reporting that AI is a huge opportunity that's beginning to become clear. Orsted has 2 GW of capacity for data centers from offshore and onshore renewables already sold. The point is that the companies involved (e.g. Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)) are very committed to decarbonization. This brings into focus a lot of expectations from natural gas suppliers about these customers. Since natural gas is a major greenhouse gas emitter (through CO2 and methane) it will be interesting to see where the balance ends up with these data center customers. This opportunity is both in Europe and the US, with data centers close to the node of offtake for offshore wind. The data centers represent a double-digit portion of Orsted's existing offtake already.

New geographic opportunities

There are a lot of opportunities for Orsted because it has coped better with recent challenges for the industry than many of its competitors. Orsted reports construction and operation of offshore wind farms in Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, Taiwan, the UK and US. It expects to have 20-22 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Currently Orsted has 8.9 GW installed and a further 10.3 GW under construction or awarded. This means that Orsted’s goal of 20-22 GW by 2030 seems pretty certain to be met. It's significantly lower than previous estimates, reflecting the recent tough times for the industry.

Here I note two very recent opportunities that give a flavor of what Orsted’s future pipeline might look like, with huge projects up for grabs. There are many more.

The point is that the outcome of the recent COP28 was a renewables and energy efficiency pledge from 133 countries to treble renewable energy capacity to 11,000 GW and to double the rate of energy efficiency. Note that key countries China and India did not sign this commitment, not because they have trouble about trebling renewable energy by 2030 (they will) but because the dramatic improvement in energy efficiency was a bridge too far for these countries.

The scale of the COP28 pledges is astonishing, and offshore wind is an essential key to success of this commitment.

Australia

Australia has outstanding offshore wind opportunities in Southern Australia and six areas have been defined by the Australian Government, several of which are close by coal power facilities due for imminent closure. Two areas are in Victoria (Gippsland, Southern Ocean), two are in NSW (Hunter, Illawarra), one in Tasmania (Bass Strait) and one in Western Australia (Indian Ocean off Bunbury). These six sites have been chosen because they have strong and consistent winds, are close to areas of high electricity demand, have existing electricity transmission infrastructure, have existing transport and port infrastructure, and industry is interested in these areas.

The above is attractive to Orsted and last week the Australian Government provided a site exclusive feasibility license for an offshore wind site 56-100km from the Southern Victorian coast, with a nearby second license likely. However, its experience concerning the US offshore wind industry has made it cautious and the plan is for project completion (if it proceeds) in the early 2030’s after participation in an auction in late 2025. Victoria has a 9 GW offshore wind target by 2040. Mads Nipper makes clear the learnings from the US experience have been taken on board by the entire offshore wind industry. Orsted views Australia as a substantial long term opportunity for offshore wind.

The points I make above about the six prospective wind zones in Australia are well understood by Orsted and it's considering carefully the challenges of an entirely new market and building the needed supply chain. Mads Nippers made clear Orsted’s interest, but he also stressed that the initial capex to explore the Australian opportunity is quite limited. It's clear that risks involved with new kinds of turbines are front of mind for these long-term projects, getting a good balance between today’s technology and the risks of investing early in tomorrow’s technology.

Denmark

Denmark has opened an offshore wind tender that will be at least 6 GW and could be up to 10 GW (or more!). The scale of this opportunity is clear when one realizes that currently Denmark has just ~3 GW now. This is a massive opportunity that could trigger investment of more than 13 billion Euro. The Danish state plans to take a 20% stake in each wind farm in this project. The goal is to address climate issues and energy security, notably the deficit from absence of Russian oil and gas in the Danish energy mix.

Mads Nipper indicated in the Q1 2024 earnings Q&A that there has been good dialogue between industry and Government concerning this project. When asked about the possibility of delivering this project by 2030, Mads Nipper indicated Orsted doesn’t know enough to assess whether such a tight goal is realistic or not. Clearly, Orsted is the local candidate for a significant role in this development, but it's too early to understand where the project fits in comparison with other international opportunities for Orsted. Note that the Danish Government holds 50.15% of Orsted shares.

Risks

Natural gas/LNG

There's no doubt that currently there is a huge effort by the oil and gas industry to lock in massive natural gas/LNG projects all over the world. These projects invariably attack/dismiss offshore wind as a credible solution, even as offshore wind is clearly an alternative emissions-free solution, especially throughout Asia as well as in the US, Australia, Europe etc.

Australia is a good example of the battle, with big plans for offshore wind being developed by the Australian Government (see above), but at the same time the oil and gas industry commands Australian Government attention through big Natural gas/LNG projects. There's clearly conflict in government, with a lot of press indicating a big future for natural gas.

In the US the very strong reaction to the Biden administration freeze on new LNG export terminal developments shows the oil and gas industry fighting to ignore the climate implications of massive gas expansion. Europe is part of this discussion, but note (above) Denmark’s plans to escape LNG dependence by massive expansion of offshore wind.

The point about offshore wind is that it avoids the uncertainty of price experienced with LNG. Singapore with 95% dependence on natural gas/LNG for its electricity experienced massive increases in LNG pricing when Russia invaded Ukraine. It isn’t clear to me that Singapore appreciates that LNG produces too many emissions, but the plan to reduce natural gas/LNG from 94.5% to 50% of Singapore’s electricity supply by 2035 clearly indicates where this is going.

Technology

New technology invariably encounters challenges from other new technologies. There's competition for offshore wind from onshore big projects based on wind/solar/batteries as these are the cheapest technologies for 24/7 power, but it's not straightforward as the inland stuff has transmission line challenges. I think there's room for both. Note that Orsted does have inland renewables projects as well as offshore wind, with 1.4 GW of such projects in the US due for completion in 2024.

Politics

In the Q1 2024 earnings Q&A, a question was asked about the political risks in the US in this election year. The point was made that part of the problem of establishing offshore wind in the US was exacerbated by the antagonism of the Trump administration to wind power. Mads Nipper indicated that the company was very aware of potential problems arising from a second Trump administration. Orsted’s approach is to make sure that all relevant permits are in place before November. The company seems comfortable about having this issue under control. Mads Nipper’s view is that, notwithstanding some rhetoric to the contrary, offshore wind is becoming increasingly a bipartisan issue. Both red and blue states are very focused on job creation and offshore wind is seen as a significant job creator in Texas, the Carolinas and the Gulf Coast in general. Orsted is working hard to make these issues concerning job creation visible. The ironic aspect of new job creation is the current program of 800 job cuts… good for the bottom line, but not something to focus on too heavily!

Costs of offshore wind

A question was asked concerning where the cost of construction of offshore wind (globally) has arrived. Mads Nipper made clear that the big issue hinges on interest rates and hence inflation. When asked whether pricing has peaked, he couched his answer on macroeconomic factors especially in relation to inflation. His view was that things may not have peaked, but that inflationary conditions are much flatter than in the recent past. Since offshore wind has big capital costs on construction, after which the costs fall dramatically (as opposed to operating oil and gas which is a continuing cost to harvest, transport and refine), clearly project commencement is a big deal in terms of financing.

What the market thinks

Sometimes I’m puzzled about the world in which I live. Perhaps this reflects the joy of seeing the world from the Australian bush and getting input from furry friends (wombats and kangaroos). Orsted is the company that has most successfully transitioned from the fossil fuel world (it was formerly a major oil and gas company DONG (Danish Oil & Natural Gas) Energy) to being a significant renewable energy company. It's the world’s biggest offshore wind project developer, using its skills from the oil and gas industry in the renewables space.

Seeking Alpha seems in another world because just one author (“strong buy”) has covered the stock in the past 30 days and there's only one Wall Rating (“strong buy”) in the past 90 days. More perplexing is the “sell” from Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating. OK, the company is Danish and the Danish Government has a big influence on the company, but offshore wind is becoming a major part of the energy transition. I don’t understand the absence of coverage nor the metrics that lead to a Quant “sell” rating. Quant works really well for many companies, but companies that are starting out in areas where there are major transitions coming seem to be poorly analyzed by Quant. I’m with the optimistic (but very limited) coverage of the lone Seeking Alpha author and lone Wall Streeter.

Conclusion

The world is off-balance as the fossil fuel industry seeks to expand greenhouse gas emissions by not transitioning to electrification of wheeled transport (Japanese Government and Toyota (TM) have a big role in this) and expansion of oil and gas production (e.g. Exxon Mobil (XOM), Woodside Energy (WDS). Major governments worldwide continue to invest massively in fossil fuel projects at a time when climate science says that new projects are unthinkable. Key scientists agree that the world is heading for a 2.5C increase in temperature at a time when a temperature increase less than 1.5C is causing widespread climate disasters.

Offshore wind is one of the technologies that are now mature enough to make a major contribution to emissions reductions by substituting coal and gas-driven electricity production. After a hiatus caused by high interest rates, COVID-induced supply chain issues and resistance to renewables by governments and the fossil fuel industry, the stars may be beginning to align for a massive expansion of offshore wind. As the world’s biggest offshore wind project developer, Orsted is ready for a major expansion that has to be of interest to shareholders looking for clarity in the energy transition.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the massive changes happening as the world begins to exit fossil fuels and electrify everything. I hope that my perspective is useful to you and your financial advisor as you consider the role of energy investment in your portfolio.

