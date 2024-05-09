Orsted: Getting Back On Track

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.68K Followers

Summary

  • Orsted presented a solid Q1 2024 quarterly report.
  • Pipeline of offshore wind projects is large (7.6 GW under construction) and the 2030 goal is 20-22 GW. Huge opportunities with global goals for trebling renewables by 2030.
  • Concrete opportunities in AI and new geographic areas like Australia and Denmark expansion.
  • Global risks include inflation persisting, supply chain issues, US politics, but fate of LNG industry is a key influencer on the future of offshore wind (and hence Orsted’s prospects).
  • Notwithstanding significant uncertainties, my take is that this is a good time to consider investment in Orsted.
Wind turbines in the ocean

jonathanfilskov-photography

I’ve written about the emergence of offshore wind as a major emerging contributor to decarbonizing the global energy system, but I have been early in my assessments. Perhaps this is not unexpected for new technology investments that require substantial upfront

This article was written by

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.68K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DNNGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNNGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DNNGY
--
DOGEF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News