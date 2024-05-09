Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 12:30 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefanie Notaney - Senior Director, Financial Communications
David Baszucki - Co-Founder and CEO
Mike Guthrie - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bernie McTernan - Needham & Company
Drew Crum - Stifel
Omar Dessouky - Bank of America
Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan
Clark Lampen - BTIG
Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good morning. My name is Tamika and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Roblox First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now hand today's call over to Stefanie Notaney. Stefanie, you may begin.

Stefanie Notaney

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Q&A session to discuss Roblox's First Quarter 2024 Results. With me today is Roblox Co-Founder and CEO, David Baszucki, and CFO, Mike Guthrie. As a reminder, our shareholder letter, press release, SEC filings, supplemental slides, and a replay of today's call can be found on our investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. On this call, we will make some brief opening remarks and reserve the rest of the time for your questions.

Our commentary today may include forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations of our business, future financial results, and strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements. A description of these are included in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any obligation to update these

Recommended For You

About RBLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RBLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News