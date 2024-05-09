PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Penn - Founder, Chairman and CEO
Richard Allorto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP
Mark Hughes - Truist
Vilas Abraham - UBS

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. The call will be open for question-and-answer session following the speakers' remarks. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.

Arthur Penn

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's second fiscal quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer.

Rick, please start off by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion about forward-looking statements.

Richard Allorto

Thank you, Art. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. An audio replay of the call will be available on our website.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections and we ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projections.

We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About PFLT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFLT

Trending Analysis

Trending News