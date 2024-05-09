Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.58K Followers

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Spencer - VP, IR
Jim Foster - Chair, President & CEO
Flavia Pease - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Max Smock - William Blair
Dave Windley - Jefferies
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Dan Leonard - UBS
Casey Woodring - JPMorgan
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Josh Waldman - Cleveland Research
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charles River Laboratories First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Todd Spencer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Spencer

Good morning, and welcome to Charles River Laboratories first quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. This morning, I am joined by Jim Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Flavia Pease, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They will provide comments on our first quarter 2024.

Following the presentation, they will respond to questions. There is a slide presentation associated with today's remarks, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay of this call will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the call today, and can be accessed on our Investor Relations website. The replay will be available through next quarter's conference call.

I'd like to remind you of our safe harbor. All remarks that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated.

During this call, we will primarily discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which

Recommended For You

About CRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRL

Trending Analysis

Trending News