Bronte Capital - Hibbett: The JD Sports Bid Conundrum

May 09, 2024 12:40 PM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB) StockNKE, NKE:CA, JDSPY, JDDSF
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12K Followers

Summary

  • Hibbett received and accepted a bid from JD Sports.
  • This deal - and the price - brings into question our thesis for Hibbett.
  • We are very unsure about our understanding of sneaker retailing and we did not expect the JD Sports acquisition of Hibbett.

Close up sole of sport shoe in neon colored background

Lazy_Bear/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett is an unusual long for us. It is consumer facing and we rarely own consumer stocks. Secondly, we wrote it up - extensively - recently. As

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
12K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About HIBB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIBB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIBB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News