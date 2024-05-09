J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

I've covered a ton of business development companies ('BDC') in the last month, and there aren't many opportunities for attractive price entries in the sector. This is due to the mass price run of many quality BDCs, as they've all thrived in a higher interest rate environment. However, I believe that we have an attractive opportunity with MidCap Financial Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MFIC) as they are currently in the process of completing a merger.

MFIC operates as an externally managed business development company that has a focus on middle market companies. The BDC is managed by Apollo Investment Management. MFIC provides full debt service to these middle market companies by fulfilling acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and providing growth capital. They receive income from the debt investments made within these portfolio companies.

Data by YCharts

We can see that MFIC is a middle of the pack performer in total return when compared against relevant peer BDCs such as SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), Fidus Investment (FDUS), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), and Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN). The current dividend yield is nearly 10% and similar to other BDCs that are comprised of mostly floating rate debt, MFIC was able to raise their distributions as well as provide several supplemental dividends over the last year.

What makes MFIC unique is the ongoing merger process with the Apollo funds: Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). In order to see the potential effects of this merger, we should start by first analyzing MFIC by itself.

Current Portfolio

MFIC's portfolio has an approximate value of $2.35B, encompassing 154 different portfolio companies within. As mentioned, MFIC has a focus on middle market companies, so the median EBITDA at the time of close sits at $47M. They focus on this market because these companies have great growth prospects and there are plenty of businesses that fall within this range to choose from. Throughout their portfolio, their average company exposure sits at $14.7M and these companies produce a weighted average yield of 12.1%.

The portfolio is diverse across many industries as well, which offsets any risk of concentration in a particular sector. We can see that the majority of the portfolio is exposed to investments in the high-tech industry, making up 19.3%. This is closely followed by healthcare and pharma investments, accounting for 17.5% of their portfolio.

MidCap Financial

We can see that MFIC's focus on quality and risk management is clear when we consider that 97% of their portfolio comprises first lien secured debt. In addition, 100% of their portfolio is also made up of floating rate debt investments. This structure offers greater protection as first lien secured debt sits the highest on the capital structure in terms of repayment. Also, the focus on floating rate debt means that MFIC can better capitalize from the higher rate environment.

As interest rates rise, so do the interest payments that these portfolio companies have to make on the debt they owe. This results in higher NII (net investment income) for MFIC. However, the elevated interest rate can also cause financial strain for some of the borrowers, as they might struggle to keep up with debt payments for a longer period of time in an economic environment that doesn't support a surplus of growth or spending. Interest rates remain elevated and inflation continues to be higher than anticipated, so this can translate to lower spending and borrowing. Therefore, MFIC has to carefully assess each potential investment, which results in an average interest coverage ratio of 1.9x across borrowers.

Data by YCharts

As a result of the higher level of cash flow from the higher rates, we've seen the share price of MFIC take off over the last year. We can see how MFIC's price has increased in comparison to some BDC peers, returning over 35% price appreciation in the span of one year. This can possibly be attributed to the fact that most of the exposure is to tech companies, and we've seen tech take off over the last year due to rising valuations.

Financials & Risk Profile

MFIC reported their Q1 earnings this week and the results showed continued growth in NII. NII for the quarter amounted to $0.44 per share. While this NII came in slightly lower than Q1 of 2023's NII of $0.45 per share, the results were still fairly consistent and revenue still managed to grow year over year. Total investment income rose from $67.78M up to $68.33M for Q1. NAV slightly increase up to $15.42 and even though this is only $0.01 higher than the previous quarter, a growing NAV alongside full distribution coverage is always a healthy sign of growth in BDCs.

MFIC Q1 Presentation

In fact, we can see the progressive growth when taking a look at the NAV from Q1 of last year. The NAV progressively increased every single quarter, starting at $15.18 in Q1 of 2023. This can likely be attributed to the continued growth in the portfolio. Gross commitments made in Q1 of last year only totaled $110,331. However, this total has now grown up to $149,270 as of the latest Q1 report. In addition, they've made new investments over the last year that has grown the total amount of portfolio companies. Portfolio companies only amounted to 141 in Q1 of last year.

MFIC's credit quality is solid overall, but the portfolio does have a bit of weakness. Non-accruals are currently 0.9% at cost and 0.6% at fair value. This means that 0.9% of their portfolio companies have debt payments that are delinquent and have stopped paying. This translates to a lower NII received for MFIC as now they do not have as much interest income flowing in. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates for peer BDCs:

Stellus Capital (SCM): 1.3% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): 0.6% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): 1.2% non-accrual at cost.

While non-accruals aren't ever a good thing, we can remain calm as MFIC only has three different portfolio companies in this status. I always appreciate transparency in reporting, and MFIC's quarterly reports are very detailed. They listed out these non-accrual investments by name, which isn't very common with BDC reporting.

MFIC Q1 Presentation

In terms of liquidity, MFIC currently has nearly $200M in cash from operations that can help offset any potential headwinds in the future.

Dividend

The latest declared quarterly dividend is $0.38 per share, bringing the starting dividend yield to 9.9%. As previously mentioned, NII for Q1 was reported in at $0.44 per share. This means that NII covers the dividend by over 115%, making this current distribution well-covered at the moment. However, I would ideally prefer a larger margin of coverage going into the merger proceedings, as we do not exactly know how this will play out. A larger cushion of safety would allow investors to feel more confident in the sustainability of the current dividend, and also allow some flexibility in cases where MFIC adopt some less than idea debt investments from the Apollo funds.

MFIC has efficiently taken advantage of the higher rate environment proven by the rising NAV and NII. Shareholders have also been rewarded with a climbing dividend income over time. Even though the yield is near double digits, this growth meant that MFIC was able to implement several supplemental dividends as well as boost the base distribution. Over the last 3 years, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.27%. To be fair, the dividend was reduced in 2020 to preserve capital and accommodate the shrinking NII, but this is completely understandable given the effects the pandemic had on the world.

Portfolio Visualizer

Despite this, your income would have still grown over time when reinvesting dividends and holding. Reinforced by Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how an initial investment for $10,000 would have played out over the last decade, without any additional capital ever being invested into MFIC. Starting in 2013 your dividend income would have only amounted to $993. Reinvesting your dividends through the next decade would have resulted in an annual dividend income of over $2,000 in 2023. Not to mention, your position size would now be valued at over $20,000.

Merger Potential & Valuation

The proposed merger with the Apollo funds aims to create a much stronger BDC through the benefits of the combined efforts and knowledge base. This merger was first announced in November 2023. Management believes the merger will benefit shareholders by being able to create additional value at a greater scale. I tend to agree, as this would also create a much larger portfolio with a much wider base of investments that contributes to a greater sense of diversity. We also received an update on how shareholders will be rewarded when the merger is finalized over the last earnings call.

As a reminder, if one or both of these mergers closed MFIC will pay a one-time cash dividend of $0.20 per share to all stockholders following the closing. The exact record date for this dividend will be determined by MFIC's Board of Directors based on the timing of the closing. We filed a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus related to the mergers on April 4. And the special meeting for the stockholders of all three funds to vote on the merger proposals have been scheduled for May 28. We have officially commenced the proxy solicitation process related to these proposals, and we kindly request that any stockholders of MFIC, AFT or AIF, who have not yet cast their votes on these proposals do so in the coming days. - Tanner Powell, Chief Executive Officer

I lean towards being in favor of the merger taking place. The main benefit that I see is that completion of the merger would add about $330M of additional asset capacity, which can be further used to grow the overall value produced. MFIC would basically gain improved access to capital by obtaining more favorable terms and better pricing. In addition, the merger would likely result in a much higher level of net income per share as additional leverage would be deployed to grow the overall value of investments and reduce expenses.

CEF Data

Just for reference, the price of MFIC has seldom traded at a premium to NAV (net asset value) over the last ten-year history. While there were some periods that it briefly touched fair value, it has mostly traded at a consistent discount between -30% to -10%. However, this could possibly change with the Apollo funds mixed in. This additional boost of capital and investment growth could very well result in the price eventually trading in the premium territory. The price still trades below its pre-pandemic range of $16 - $17 per share, and can easily make its way back to those levels after completion of the merger.

MFIC Merger Presentation

The merger will be completed using additional equity; MFIC has agreed to issue new shares to current AFT and AIF shareholders, as outlined in their merger presentation. The number of shares issued is dependent on the NAV per share for all three funds at the time of closing. AFT and AIF's high-yield bond portfolio will ultimately be repurposed into MFIC's primary portfolio focus of senior secured debt investments to middle market companies. The amount being rotated into MFIC's main business is about $474M, which should contribute to the continued growth of their NAV and NII over time as these new investments begin to grow over time.

Takeaway

The merger process between MFIC and the Apollo funds presents an opportunity to benefit from the future growth of the combined forces. MFIC should ultimately see a nice boost in value because of the repurposed funds that will fuel more growth in their core business of lending. The portfolio companies within should continue to grow and produce high levels of interest income, as rates are likely to remain higher for longer. As a result, we may see some nice NII growth and the price may eventually begin trading in the premium to NAV territory. Additionally, the current high dividend yield of 9.9% remains well-covered, granting the ability for shareholders to continue growing their dividend income over time. Therefore, I am rating MFIC as a buy.