thamerpic

It's been a while since I last shared my insights on Seeking Alpha, particularly about one of my favorite mining companies, Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLNCY). What makes my connection to Glencore unique is the shared history. Its late founder, Marc Rich, and I both received our commodity education at Philipp Brothers, a company that dominated the raw material markets in the 1970s and early 1980s. Just as I was about to embark on my two-decade career at Philipp Brothers, Marc Rich left to start his own commodities trading company, which eventually became Glencore.

In a July 2021 Seeking Alpha article on Glencore, I wrote:

Commodity prices are trending higher as inflationary pressures rise. Raw materials demand worldwide is booming. Glencore is a leading mining and merchant company with a network of global relationships and assets. I expect GLNCY shares to rise to a new record high over the coming years.

On July 9, 2021, GLNCY shares were trading at the $8.815 level. In May 2024, they were over 30% higher.

A bullish trend since the 2020 low

GLNCY shares experienced a significant drop during the global pandemic, reaching a low of $2.51 per share in March 2020.

Long-Term Chart of GLNCY Shares (Barchart)

Meanwhile, the company's shares have since rebounded, showing a bullish trend. This can be attributed to rising commodity prices, which led to a slightly higher low in 2020 than in early 2016 and, subsequently, higher lows and higher highs. GLNCY shares reached a peak of $14.41 in January 2023, nearly 5.75 times higher than the 2020 low. Although the stock has declined since then, it remains closer to the highs than the 2020 low and is in a bullish consolidation pattern in early May 2024.

Rising commodity prices support mining shares

Glencore’s company profile states:

GLNCY Company Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The company’s diversified commodity portfolio includes metals, minerals, and energy trading, refining, and production.

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Index ETF product (GSG) displays a similar bullish trend since the 2020 low.

Five-Year Chart of the GSG ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart highlights the bullish trend from March 2020 through mid-2022 and consolidation since the June 2022 high. GLNCY has followed a similar path, as rising commodity prices are bullish for Glencore shares.

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades - The highest grade possible in profitability and valuation

In early May 2024, GLNCY’s Seeking Alpha Factor Grades are:

GLNCY Seeking Alpha Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, GLNCY receives the highest possible grades for valuation and profitability. The valuation grade justifies the company’s 16.28 times price-to-earnings ratio. The average P/E of the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), reflecting the diversified S&P 500 Index (SP500), is slightly higher at 17.86.

Growth at a C- has improved from three and six months ago, while momentum has remained at the same level over the past three months. A D- in the company’s revisions is the only red mark on Glencore.

An above-market yield

At the $11.54 per share level, GLNCY pays shareholders a $0.26 dividend, translating to a 2.27% yield. The average yield of the SPY is at the 1.3% level.

GLNCY- Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

While GLNCY receives an A in dividend yield, the safety, growth, and consistency grades are far lower in the D range as analysts are dubious about the company’s ability to continue to pay shareholders at the same level over the coming years.

A commodities super cycle supports a record high in GLNCY shares

At the May FOMC meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept short-term interest rates at 5.25% to 5.50%, citing persistent and nagging inflation levels above the central bank’s 2% target. Higher rates for longer can weigh on commodity prices. However, three compelling factors favor the raw materials asset class, which could push GLNCY shares higher and toward a test of the February 2012 $15.70 all-time high:

At the May meeting, the Fed reduced its QT, taking pressure off interest rates further along the yield curve. Lower long-term rates favor higher commodity prices in an inflationary environment.

Commodity prices are consolidating at higher levels, which could mean the next technical move will be above resistance levels to higher highs.

Given the bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers and a highly volatile and uncertain U.S. election in November 2024, the geopolitical landscape remains highly volatile.

Markets reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes, which remain bullish for commodity prices. Commodity prices have held even as China, the world’s leading raw materials consumer, experiences economic malaise. As the Chinese economy improves, the potential for rising demand and prices increases. GLNCY is one of the world’s leading commodities traders and producers.

Largest Publicly Traded Mining Companies by Market Cao (companiesmarketcap.com)

GLNCY is not only a leading commodity trading company but also ranks as the sixth-largest mining company by market cap, with a value of over $70 billion. This ranking reflects the company's significant presence and influence in the mining industry, which can be a positive indicator for potential investors.

Higher highs in the commodities bull market should propel GLNCY shares higher over the coming months and years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.