buzbuzzer

As most of my followers have probably noticed it by now, I have been actively covering Global Medical (NYSE:GMRE) since early 2019, when I issued my first bull thesis. GMRE was also my first ever REIT investment and up to this day, it still is the only health care REITs in my portfolio.

The performance of GMRE since then has been quite volatile and due to the massive price correction stemming from the restrictive monetary policy, the total return result has landed at a similar level than for the overall REIT index.

YCharts

In my previous article, I assumed a more conservative stance on GMRE due to essentially the same reason as what has depressed GMRE's Stock price so far. Namely, the higher interest rate environment has sent the cost of debt levels for REITs higher across the board, but for the ones which operate in tertiary markets and do not enjoy the benefit of large-scale operations (i.e., small-cap factor), servicing external debt has become a more pronounced problem.

In GMRE's case in particular, the notion of higher for longer introduces truly unfavorable headwinds as the current AFFO payout is close to 100%, leaving no fresh internal equity to finance new acquisitions. Instead, GMRE is forced to slowly divest some of its higher quality properties to source funds (as tapping the secondary market is way too expensive given where the share price is) and then search for more distressed opportunities that offer higher cap rates than what the first properties were sold at. However, this strategy can work as long as the transaction markets are active, which has clearly not been the case so far.

To put it differently, the motivation behind my more bearish stance on GMRE lies in the elevated risk of a dividend cut, where, in my opinion, it would make sense for the Management to do so in order to capitalize on the high cap rate opportunities in M&A market. Yet, if a dividend cut was announced, the odds are high that GMRE would suffer. Finally, the strengthening of a higher for longer scenario increases the risk of GMRE's cost of financing eventually converging to these aggressive SOFR levels that would percolate through the books as soon as the forthcoming debt maturity wall gets rolled over. Given that the prevailing AFFO payout ratio is close to 100%, chances of a dividend cut look quite tangible.

With that being said, GMRE has just recently circulated its Q1, 2024 earnings deck, which came in better than expected.

Let's now review the key elements of this report and determine how well GMRE is positioned to deliver value going forward.

Thesis review

One of the key metrics, which really matters for GMRE's ability to accommodate the high-yielding dividend and leave some capital for growth is the AFFO component. In Q1, 2024 GMRE generated $16.5 million in AFFO, or $0.23 per share, as compared to $16.0 million, or $0.23 per share and unit, in the comparable prior year period.

Based on this, the annualized AFFO payout ratio is ~91%, which is not that extreme or already indicative of an imminent dividend cut.

If we dissect the underlying driver behind the continued stability in the AFFO generation, we will notice that, at least optically, the sustainability of the dividend has actually strengthened.

First, the interest expense item clearly provided a nice boost to the AFFO generation as the total expense amount for Q1, 2024 came in at $6.9 million compared to $8.3 million in the comparable period of last year. This has to do with GMRE's asset sales during 2023, where the Management directed the received proceeds towards debt reduction activities. Plus, this reduction in leverage ratio has enabled GMRE to incur lower cost of financing from the outstanding debt amount (i.e., the loan contract had an embedded clause, where if the leverage ratio falls below a certain threshold, the cost of financing will drop by ~20 basis points accordingly).

The operating expenses for Q1, 2024 were $7.4 million compared to $7.5 million in Q1, 2023, with the decrease due primarily to previously mentioned dispositions during the last year.

Now, one of the most notable data points from the Q1, 2024 report is clearly the fact that GMRE has finally stepped into the M&A field by entering into a purchase agreement for a 15-property portfolio of outpatient medical real estate for an aggregate purchase price of circa $81 million.

These properties are currently fully occupied and are leased under triple net principle, which goes hand in hand with GMRE's strategy. The deal is still under the due diligence phase, and so there is some probability that it will not go through (albeit the base case is obviously that GMRE will successfully acquire this).

Here it is also important to underscore that the deal is structured via two separate tranches - one tranche during each of the third and fourth quarter of 2024. What this does is it offers the Management a flexibility in calibrating the necessary funding mix depending on market conditions.

As of now, it seems that these tranches will be funded by debt and to some extent equity that will stem from non-core property disposals (although the timing of it is unclear).

With that being said, the fact that GMRE has decided to return to the M&A game could be deemed positive, as it implies that the sellers have finally started to adjust the cap rates to make them more enticing for strategic buyers like GMRE. According to the commentary by Jeffery Busch - Chairman, President and CEO - in the recent earnings call, we can assume that going forward there will be additional M&A activities announced by GMRE.

So, at this point, a lot of the stuff that is trading is in the low to mid-7 caps, and there's increasing numbers of opportunities in the high 7s and I'm beginning to see opportunities also in the low 8s. And I expect that to continue to improve, and I expect increased opportunities for us going forward, just given where things are trending.

Now, in terms of the M&A impact on GMRE's balance sheet, as I outlined above, there will be some temporary uptick in the leverage ratio until the non-core property sales go through.

However, if we take a step back and look at the current state of GMRE's capital structure, we will see that it is rather decently structured. As of Q1, 2024 GMRE's leverage was 44% with a weighted average interest rate of 3.85% and a weighted average remaining term of 2.7 years, which provides the necessary time for conducting refinancing once, hopefully, the SOFR rate comes down a bit.

The bottom line

All in all, Q1, 2024 result came in better than expected. The AFFO remained stable at $0.23 per share despite the strengthening of higher for longer and continued headwinds from rising input cost factor. In this quarter, GMRE also announced that it has stepped into a notable acquisition at a cap rate that revolves around 8%, which will certainly be accretive to the underlying AFFO generation (having an immediate impact on the AFFO due to already fully leased properties). The commentary from the CEO also indicates that going forward we will notice GMRE doing more on the M&A front, as the sellers have finally started to increase the cap rates for their properties.

With that being said, while I still carry GMRE in my portfolio, I would not recommend going long here in a meaningful fashion. The primary reason for this is that despite the AFFO stability, the AFFO payout sits at ~91%, which leaves little margin of safety in the underlying dividend, especially in the context of an unclear interest rate path. For example, if the SOFR remains this high for at least 3 years, it would render GMRE's forthcoming debt refinancing excessively expensive (almost double the current interest expense component). In that case, the dividend converge would certainty shoot over 100%, forcing the Management to make a cut.

For the reasons above, I still keep my hold rating for Global Medical REIT Inc. unchanged.