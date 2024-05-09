Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 1:25 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.59K Followers

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacey Caravella - Vice President-Investor Relations
Craig Benson - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Fitzgerald - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets
Christopher O'Cull - Stifel
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners
Megan Alexander - Morgan Stanley
Rahul Krotthapalli - JPMorgan
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Joseph Altobello - Raymond James
Maksim Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Planet Fitness First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Stacey Caravella, Vice President of Investor Relations. Stacey, you may begin your conference.

Stacey Caravella

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be interim Planet Fitness Chief Executive Officer, Craig Benson; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Fitzgerald.

Both will be available for questions during the Q&A session following the prepared remarks. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded for replay. Before I turn the call over to Craig, I'd like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release also applies to our comments made during this call. Our release can be found on our investor website along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on the call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

Now I will turn the call over to Craig.

Craig Benson

Thank you, Stacey, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Planet Fitness Q1 earnings call. We ended the first quarter of 2024 with approximately 19.6 million members; same-store sales growth of 6.2%, primarily driven by new member growth; and nearly

