NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.59K Followers

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Valter Pinto – Managing Director-KCSA Strategic Communications
Gordon DuGan – Chairman
Anthony Coniglio – President and Chief Executive Officer
Jarrett Annenberg – Senior Vice President and Head-Investments
Lisa Meyer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Valter Pinto

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome everyone to the NewLake Capital Partners first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I’m joined today by Gordon DuGan, Chairman; Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lisa Meyer, Chief Financial Officer; and Jarrett Annenberg, Senior Vice President and Head of Investments.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made during today’s conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of some of the ongoing risks and uncertainties in the company’s business, I refer you to the press release issued this morning and filed with the SEC on Form 8-K as well as the company’s 10-Q and other reports filed periodically with the SEC.

The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures using the real estate industry to measure and compare

Recommended For You

About NLCP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NLCP

Trending Analysis

Trending News