Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Evan Bertrand - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer
Selim Bassoul - President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Mick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel
James Hardiman - Citi
David Katz - Jefferies
Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley
Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Six Flags First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Betsy and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Evan Bertrand, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Evan Bertrand

Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me is Selim Bassoul, President and CEO of Six Flags; and Gary Mick, our Chief Financial Officer.

We will begin the call with prepared comments and then open the call to your questions. Our comments will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements. In addition, on the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Investors can find both a detailed discussion of business risks and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in the company's annual reports, quarterly reports and other forms filed or furnished to the SEC.

While our call today will focus on the results of first quarter 2024, I do want to provide a few updates on the merger process. First, we received overwhelming shareholder approval of

