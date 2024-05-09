US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.59K Followers

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Neese - SVP of Investor Relations
Dave Flitman - CEO
Dirk Locascio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Slagle - Jefferies
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets
Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays
Mark Carden - UBS
Peter Saleh - BTIG
Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the US Foods First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Mike Neese, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mike, you may begin.

Michael Neese

Thank you, Krista. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the US Foods first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On today's call, we have Dave Flitman, our CEO; and Dirk Locascio, our CFO. We will take your questions after our prepared remarks conclude. [Operator Instructions].

Our earnings release issued earlier this morning in today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.usfoods.com. During today's call, unless otherwise stated, we're comparing our first quarter 2024 to the same period in our first quarter fiscal year 2023. In addition to historical information, certain statements made during today's call are considered forward-looking statements. Please review the risk factors in our Form 10-K for a detailed discussion of the potential factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in those statements. During today's

Recommended For You

About USFD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USFD

Trending Analysis

Trending News