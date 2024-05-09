Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 9, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Attew - President and Chief Executive Officer
Heather Taylor - Vice President Sustainability and Communications
Iain Farmer - Vice President, Corporate Development
Frederic Ruel - Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital
Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities
John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank
Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Osisko Gold Royalties Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. After the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today May 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Today on the call we have Mr. Jason Attew, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Frederic Ruel, Chief Financial Officer & Vice President of Finance; Heather Taylor, Vice President Sustainability & Communications; and Mr. Iain Farmer, Vice President, Corporate Development.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to our host for today's call, Mr. Jason Attew.

[Foreign Language]

Jason Attew

Good morning everybody, and thanks for being on today's call.

I’m Jason Attew, President and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties. Procedurally, I along with Heather Taylor will run you through the presentation and then will subsequently open up the line for questions. For those participating online via the webcast, you can submit your questions in advance through the webcast platform. Today's presentation will also be available and downloadable online through our corporate website.

Please note, there are forward-looking statements in this presentation in which actual results may differ. Also please note, the basis of the presentation will be in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. I'm joined on the call this morning by Frederic Ruel, the

