Meta Q1: Capex Spend Is Actually Good

May 09, 2024 3:21 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock
Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • Meta's recent earnings report shows strong growth prospects in their AI segment through the newly launched Llama 3 AI model.
  • The company's revenue rose YoY to $36.46 billion in Q1 2024 and expects further growth in the next quarter.
  • Despite concerns over high capital expenditures, Meta's investments in AI technologies make them a strong buy for investors seeking exposure to the AI industry.

Big Tech CEOs Testify At Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I believe that Meta's (NASDAQ:META) recent earnings report reveals their growth prospects with their AI segment through the newly launched Llama 3 AI model, in what, I believe, will be later looked at as a ChatGPT

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.55K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News