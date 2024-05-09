Expedia Group Q1: Revenue Performance Encouraging, But VRBO Concern Remains

Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis: I take a long-term bullish view on the stock, but concern over underperformance of VRBO and Hotels.com remains and investors may need to be patient before we see a meaningful recovery from here. In this regard, my updated view on the stock is that in spite of an attractive P/E ratio and continued growth in revenue across the B2B segment - a recovery in the stock is more dependent on VRBO and Hotels.com performance than I had initially anticipated.

In a previous article back in February, I made the argument that Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has the potential for further upside going forward on the basis of impressive growth in gross bookings and adjusted earnings per share, along with the stock trading at an attractive P/E ratio.

Since then, we have seen the stock decline by just over 12%:

In terms of my previous thesis on the stock - we did continue to see impressive revenue growth across the B2B segment, and Expedia Group still appears to be trading at attractive value on a P/E basis. However, my prior thesis underestimated the subsequently weak performance of VRBO and Hotels.com - which has resulted in downward pressure on the stock.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Expedia Group has the capacity for a rebound in upside from here - taking recent earnings performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Expedia Group's Q1 2024 earnings (as released on May 2, 2024), we can see that growth in gross bookings and revenue of 3% and 8% respectively is more modest than the growth of 6% and 10% we saw in Q4 2023 as compared to the prior year quarter.

Expedia Group: Q1 2024 Earnings Release

When looking at gross bookings for Expedia Group, we see that Q1 has continued to see growth, albeit modest - with gross bookings up by 2.6% from that of the prior year quarter.

Figures (in USD millions) sourced from Expedia Group Q4 2019 and Q1 2024 Earnings Releases. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

Expedia Group cites a slower than expected recovery in VRBO following its recent re-platforming as a significant reason behind the modest growth in gross bookings, which has led the company to lower its full-year guidance in spite of some acceleration across B2C.

The slower than expected recovery is a reason why we have seen competitor Booking Holdings (BKNG) outperform that of Expedia Group this quarter.

From a balance sheet standpoint, the long-term debt to net income ratio stands at 7.7x. Here is a trajectory of long-term debt to net income over the past year:

Figures sourced from historical quarterly reports for Expedia Group. Graph generated by author.

We can see that the ratio is down significantly from that of the prior year quarter, with an increase in net income to $807 million as compared to $329 million in the prior year quarter - while long-term debt saw slight growth from $6.243 billion to $6.256 billion over the same period.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I had previously assessed that Expedia Group could see a minimum target price of $188 within the next three-year period.

The valuation was conducted by discounting future earnings - using an assumed terminal P/E ratio of 25x, as well as an assumption of 10% growth per year in earnings per share. A discount rate of 7% was used (as a proxy representing an assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500).

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 EPS @ 10% growth per year 7.61 8.38 9.21 EPS @ 7% discount rate 7.12 7.32 7.52 Discounted EPS * 25x 177.90 182.88 188.01 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's Calculations.

We see that the current P/E ratio of 21.12x remains below that of the assumed terminal P/E ratio, and normalized diluted earnings per share has continued to see growth. For this quarter, the adjusted earnings per share were up to $0.21 as compared to -$0.20 in the prior year quarter.

ycharts.com

I do not make any changes from the valuation in my previous article. I take the view that while there is concern over the performance of VRBO in the most recent earnings release - the market may be overly apprehensive on the stock at this point, which could represent a potential buying opportunity. The stock could have the capacity to rebound to the $170-180 range based on the resilient earnings growth that we have been seeing in the stock.

I had previously made the argument that the growth we were seeing across the B2B segment was encouraging, as any potential slowdown on the B2C side could be counter-acted by the former. When looking at recent performance in this regard, we see that while B2C revenue grew by over 3% as compared to the prior year quarter, B2B revenue was up by nearly 25% over the same period.

Expedia Group: Q1 2024 Earnings Release

In this regard, should we continue seeing strong growth across this segment - then I anticipate that overall revenue growth should continue on an upward trajectory.

The company's strategy going forward hinges significantly on revamping its technology platform to leverage AI in better understanding customer behaviour and tailoring its offerings accordingly. This is one of the main reasons why operations across VRBO, Hotels.com and Expedia have been streamlined - with the aim of developing a personalised experience for customers whereby machine learning algorithms and recommendation systems gain a better understanding of what products and services a customer may be most likely to pay for given their travel plans and interests. By combining different brands under the one platform, this would allow for a more limber and efficient way of understanding customer preferences.

In my view, this is a solid strategy to pursue over the longer-term and has the capacity to significantly boost sales efficiency and revenues going forward. On the flip side, the slower than expected tech platform migration has placed pressure on performance for VRBO and Hotels.com which could hinder success in the short to medium-term.

Risks

In my view, the main risk for Expedia Group at this time is that we continue to see under-performance across VRBO. While the main purpose of the migration is to allow streamlining of operations across VRBO, Hotels.com and Expedia by improving sales efficiency through artificial intelligence - this process will take time to reach its full potential.

In the meantime, VRBO as well as Hotels.com has seen lower than expected performance. In addition, Hotels.com has also spent less on performance marketing globally in recent years which has resulted in underperformance.

While I take the view that the streamlining of these brands has the capacity to pay off over the longer-term, investors are likely to remain concerned about longer-term performance, and this stands to potentially hinder recovery in the stock across the short to medium-term.

Conclusion

To conclude, Expedia Group has continued to see strong performance in revenue and earnings growth, and I take the view that the stock has the capacity to rebound over the medium to long-term. I take a long-term bullish view on the stock, but concern over underperformance of VRBO and Hotels.com remains and investors may need to be patient before we see a meaningful recovery from here