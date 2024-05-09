onurdongel

So much attention is cast upon the mega-cap growth stocks in the growth style of the market. Within the value niche, banks, both big and small, seem to command the spotlight. What has been a stealthy winner over the past 12 months, though, have been MLP stocks and firms that are focused on the storage and transportation of oil and gas.

That slice of the Energy sector remains decently valued, though some analysts have raised concerns about elevated P/Es. But with the prospects of stronger EPS ahead and continuing technical momentum, there are reasons for optimism.

I have a buy rating on The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). I see the $48 billion market cap Energy sector stock as a buy, but am also mindful of its P/E which is now about 20x.

Energy Transport Stocks +34% YoY, Outperforming the S&P 500

Williams is largely a pure-play domestic natural gas infrastructure company. Seeking Alpha notes that WMB operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the US. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.

Earlier this month, Williams reported a solid set of Q1 results. Quarterly non-GAAP EPS verified at $0.59, topping the Wall Street consensus of $0.49. First-quarter revenue of $2.77 billion, down 10% from year-ago levels, was a modest beat too. The firm generated $1.93 billion of Q1 adjusted EBITDA, an 8% increase from the same period last year and a 9% beat on that metric (per BofA), while its dividend coverage ratio clocked in at 2.6x (WMB yields 4.9%). Williams recorded record contracted transmission capacity, and guidance was robust for the balance of 2024.

Williams Q1 2024 Highlights

The Williams Companies IR

Data center power demand doubling to 8% of total US power demand by 2030

BofA

Driving healthy profitability were solid numbers in its Marketing and TGOM (Transco, Gulfstream, and Other Midstream) segments. The management team now expects adjusted EBITDA for the year to come in between $6.95-$7.1 billion, with possible upside. Higher natural gas demand was cited for the rosy outlook, particularly from LNG export activity and the pronounced growth in data center power demand.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling 4% this year but then bouncing back in the out year. Per-share profits are then expected to rise in 2026, potentially topping $2. The current Seeking Alpha consensus forecast calls for a 13% boost in 2025 with continued strong EPS trends through 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to increase about 5% per year, which would likely keep the yield north of 4% for several quarters. While WMB’s P/E is higher than most of its Energy-sector peers, its EV/EBITDA ratio is very tame near 10 while free cash flow of $2.55 per share currently on a trailing 12-month basis results in a high FCF yield.

WMB: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Williams has historically traded with an earnings multiple in the low 20s and an EV/EBITDA ratio just above 10. If we assume a 21 P/E and $2.06 of 2025 non-GAAP EPS, then shares should trade at about $43. Given the bottom-line growth expected, a near-market P/E is reasonable in my view. Also consider that WMB owns one of the leading transmission businesses in the industry, and energy demand for data centers should be a macro tailwind.

The Williams Companies: Not A Cheap Stock, But Strong FCF & Dividend

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, WMB features a weak valuation grade, but I made the case that the valuation premium is warranted today. Its growth history has not been the best, but the quarters ahead appear poised to feature solid earnings growth while current profitability trends are robust. With share-price momentum in the last handful of months and after a string of earnings beats, sellside revisions have been merely mixed in the last 90 days.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Wednesday, July 31. Before that, the management team is slated to present at the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) 21st Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO and Investor Conference 2024 from May 21-24. Shares trade ex a $0.475 dividend on Friday, June 7.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With the stock modestly undervalued and the company spitting out a healthy dividend and high free cash flow, WMB’s technical view is encouraging. Notice in the chart below that shares recently rallied through key resistance just under the $38 mark. That triggered a bullish upside measured move price objective to about $48 based on the $10 height of the rounded bottom pattern that had been ongoing since the middle of 2022. What’s more, the long-term 200-day moving average is upward-sloping, suggesting that the bulls are in control of the primary trend.

Also take a look at where support appears. WMB notched a double-bottom low above $32 earlier this year. Today, following a small bout of negative RSI momentum divergence, there is the chance that a retracement could be in the works toward the 200dma.

Overall, I would like to see a strong breakout and better momentum, but the trend is up with first support in the $37 to $38 range.

WMB: Bullish Rounded-Bottom Breakout Targets $48

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on The Williams Companies. I see its valuation as fair to slightly cheap today, while its earnings growth and technicals appear strong.