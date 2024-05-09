McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.59K Followers

McEwen Mining, Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert McEwen - Executive Chairman & Chief Owner
Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Chan - Vice President of Finance
William Shaver - Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Spears - Vice President of Corporate Development
Michael Meding - Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper
Carmen Diges - General Counsel & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners
Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to McEwen Mining's Q1 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Present from the company today are Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner; Perry Ing, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Chan, Vice President, Finance; William Shaver, Chief Operating Officer; Stefan Spears, Vice President, Corporate Development; Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper; and Carmen Diges, General Counsel and Secretary. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rob McEwen, Chief Owner. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert McEwen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 conference call. A few moments ago, I looked at our share price and thought, well, what happened? We're down about $2 and I think a lot of it is I think it's overdone, but it's probably due a bit to our accounting policies, the difference between accounting treatment in Canada and in the United States of America. And I'd like to ask Perry Ing, our CFO to talk about that difference.

Perry Ing

Good morning, Rob. So we would like to reiterate the fact that as a U.S. GAAP reporting company, we expense all of our attributable expenses related to the Los Azules copper project in Argentina. So

Recommended For You

About MUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MUX

Trending Analysis

Trending News