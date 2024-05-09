alvarez

Energy Transfer First Quarter Review:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reported another excellent quarter of near across the board growth for the first quarter of 2024. The big picture numbers were:

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion compared to $3.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

$460 million of growth capital expenditure.

Distributable Cash Flow was $2.4 billion compared to $2 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Excess cash flow after distributions of approximately $1.3 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to between $15 billion to $15.3 billion from prior guidance range of $14.5 billion to $14.8 billion to reflect Sunoco's acquisition of the NuStar assets, which closed May 3rd.

Energy Transfer's Q1 earnings presentation does a decent job breaking down quarterly performance capital expenditure plans.

Energy Transfer Performance Summary (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Nearly all of the company's segments showed nice growth.

NGL and Refined Products, the largest segment, produced adjusted EBITDA of $989 million vs $939 million in Q1 2023. Growth came from transportation, fractionation, and terminal operations minus lower gains from hedged NGL inventory. NGL transportation volumes increased 5% thanks to higher volumes from the Permian region on the Mariner East pipeline system and on the Gulf Coast export pipelines. NGL fractionation volumes increased 11%. Total NGL export volumes grew 6% over the first quarter of 2023.

Midstream adjusted EBITDA was $696 million versus $641 million in 2023. Crestwood assets and higher volumes in the Permian Basin drove the growth. Plus, Q1 of 2023 included a one-time positive adjustment of approximately $40 million.

Crude oil delivered adjusted EBITDA was $848 million, compared to $526 million for the first quarter of 2023. Some of this growth was due to a $40 million hedge gain this year versus a $35 million negative adjustment last year. There were also the benefits of the respective acquisitions of Lotus and Crestwood in May and November of 2023. Still, even excluding the Lotus and Crestwood deals, adjusted EBITDA and crude oil transportation volumes increased 47% and 14% year on year respectively on the base business, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Interstate oil was the only segment to see an adjusted EBITDA decline to $483 million compared to $536 million. Higher contracted volumes at increased rates on several pipelines was offset by lower prices on operational sales and unplanned maintenance projects. Q1 2023 also included a one-time benefit related to a shipper bankruptcy.

Intrastate wasn't as good as the headline, either. Adjusted EBITDA was $438 million compared to $409 million last year. This year's quarter saw gains of approximately $250 million that won't repeat.

Taken all together, these primarily fee-based results show continued steady progress

EBITDA Growth and Composition (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Moreover, the company continues to see growth opportunities, led by its LPG export complexes at Nederland on the Gulf Coast and Marcus Hook in Pennsylvania.

Capital Expenditures by Segment (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

NGL Export Facilities (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Valuation:

Energy Transfer units have had a nice run the past few months like much of the MLP/midstream universe, but they still trail comps like EPD and they still trade far below their pre-Covid high. Some reasons exist for this discount, but they are going away as the company reduces leverage, grows its base beyond its capital expenditures, and delivers true distributable cash.

Market Cap (Using $16.25/unit) $54.762 billion Debt $53.222 billion Preferred $5.63 billion Minority Interest $7.86 billion Cash $166 million Enterprise Value $122.3 billion EV/2024 EBITDA ($15.15 billion midpoint) 8x FCF Yield (Using $10 billion estimate) 18% All in FCF Yield (Using $6.5 billion estimate) 12% Click to enlarge

The difference between FCF Yield and All In FCF Yield is growth capital expenditure is taken into account. Either way, these units don't just offer nice current yield, future growth is coming and is being paid for organically, while leverage approaches 3.5x

Risk:

The main risk to owning ET is energy prices. Oil prices affect the units of MLP's even though the 90% fee based nature of the business means cash flows aren't materially affected.

Chairman Kelcy Warren has found religion but represents another risk. He has shown discipline in cap spending and acquisitions, but the old devil of spending beyond his means could rear its head again.

Conclusion:

I turned positive on ET a while ago in my investor group. Fiscal discipline, a huge capital base, and solid assets, particularly the LPG export facilities are really starting to show their promise. Like Enterprise Products (EPD) which I love and have been bullish on for years, I remain very bullish on Energy Transfer and consider it a core part of a portfolio that wants steady growth and income.