Raiffeisen Q1: Still Too Cheap Even Excluding Russia

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • In keeping with recent results, Austrian bank Raiffeisen reported a fairly noisy Q1, albeit with a bottom-line beat driven largely by low loan loss provisioning.
  • Legal provisions relating to Polish mortgages should fade next year, albeit this will be a slight headwind for the rest of 2024 alongside normalizing bad debt expenses.
  • The stock continues to look too cheap relative to earnings power, even when completely writing off its Russian business.
Yellow door adds charm to Raiffeisen Bank buildings facade

Dmitrii Anikin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Austrian bank Raiffeisen (OTCPK:RAIFF)(OTCPK:RAIFY) has been a fairly weak performer since my last update at the end of 2023, with a -12% total return representing over 20ppt of underperformance versus broader European financials (EUFN

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.4K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAIFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RAIFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RAIFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAIFF
--
RAIFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News