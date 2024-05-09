I'll Stick With Large-Cap U.S. Stocks In The Months Ahead

EschCollection

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader equity market and why I see multiple reasons for continued gains in large-cap US stocks especially. This may seem counter-intuitive given the run this sector has been on, but we have seen an uptick in volatility and a pullback from the highs. This certainly is making some investors cautious, but a holistic view suggests that more gains are likely the base case.

There are a few key reasons for this. One, while the Fed has not moved to rate cutting yet, it is keeping the benchmark rate steady. This "par for the course" mentality is favorable in my view. It means the Fed is content not to rock the boat and suggests that the investment plays that have been winning already in this environment will continue to do so. Two, earnings estimates have been pushing higher for large US companies. While this sector is not cheap by any stretch, history shows us P/E multiples could expand and this will be easier to do if earnings do indeed rise. Three, also related to the Fed, I don't see a compelling story for buying bonds right now. My conclusion here is equities have a relative advantage over bonds and that is something I think more investors will recognize in the short-term.

Stocks Ain't Cheap, But That Might Be Okay

I will say right off the bat that I am by no means declaring this a value market. Stocks are not cheap. Even those that look relatively cheap, such as emerging markets or British shares, are not really cheap given they have been at low comparable valuations for a while now. And large-cap US stocks - as measured by the S&P 500 - have gotten pricey too. With the rise in valuations over the past year and a half, I see the current P/E level as above the long-term average:

Current P/E Ratio (S&P 500) (FactSet)

Of course, this graph all depends on how you want to look at it. Could one argue that stocks are expensive at this level? Absolutely. By contrast, could one say the S&P 500 has a history of trading at much higher multiples and therefore the current level is reasonable? Absolutely. The side of the fence you are on would be a subjective one and I would not presume to tell anyone this is a market you must buy into. The S&P 500 is not in value territory, and whether that matters to someone or not is up to them.

What I would say is that the current valuation may not be as bad as it seems (if one does view it negatively). The reason is that the P/E multiple moves due to two factors - price and earnings. And the earnings piece can keep multiples from moving higher even as prices rise. But this only occurs if earnings are rising fast enough to keep pace with the rise in share prices. Based on forward estimates, that could very well be the case in the second half of 2024:

Forward Earnings Estimates (Bloomberg)

As you can see, forecasters are growing increasingly optimistic on earnings from America's largest companies. This is good both in isolation and also in relatively terms. The graphic also indicates that while expectations are high for large-cap, they are not similarly optimistic for small-caps. That makes the buy case for larger companies all the more compelling at current levels.

**For large-cap US exposure I recommend buying into the major US indices through passive, low-cost ETFs. Three favorites of mine (that I also own) are SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the NASDAQ QQQ ETF (QQQ). I also recommend growth-oriented ETFs, such as the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) or the Schwab Growth ETF (SCHG).

Inflation Isn't Moving Enough For The Fed

The next topic I will tackle is the inflationary environment and why this is keeping the status quo intact. From the Fed's point of view, they aren't going to begin a rate cutting cycle until inflation is at or below their 2% target for a sustained period. With inflation falling, but still above that level, I see Q4 as the earliest possible time for a Fed rate cut (which is farther out than many had expected as 2024 began):

Current Inflation (US) (Charles Schwab)

This may not be "good" for stocks, but I don't see it as alarming either. Inflation has been moving in the right direction for a while and even though it seems a bit stuck now, it isn't at a level that is truly restrictive for the economy.

The point I am making is that the next few months seem to be on track to mirror the last few. Growth has been steady in the US and actually expanding in other global economies as measured by manufacturing activity:

Global PMI (UBS)

This is a bullish indicator even for large-cap US companies because they derive a good percentage of their revenues (and profits) from overseas. So often what is good for the globe is good for the S&P 500. The same can't be said for small-cap US stocks to the same degree.

What I see here is a healthy global environment and that is a tailwind for earnings at home and abroad. Large-cap US stocks make money in both - here and overseas - so they are poised to capitalize on a growing world economy and a moderating US inflationary environment. Seems like a win-win to me.

There Are Other Options

This isn't to suggest that large-cap US stocks are the only game in town. Do I prefer them to small-caps and foreign shares? Yes, at the moment I do. But I do have a bullish view on other assets, specifically gold. I won't go in-depth on this outlook here because I discussed it at length in a recent article. But, just like large-cap US stocks, gold is up strongly this year but has pulled back off its highs recently:

Bullion Price (in USD) (Yahoo Finance)

Again - this is not a "value" play. But my premise here is that those assets that have performed well in 2024 so far should continue to do so because we are not seeing any macro-changes from fiscal and economic policy. The Fed is standing put and growth is chugging along. Large-cap US stocks and gold seem to be doing just fine in that environment so I have a desire to own both for the near term.

**I own the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). I have also suggested to my followers that they consider the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) for those who want access to both metals.

Why I'm Not A Bond Bull

To wrap up this review, I will devote some time to an area I am not buying at the moment. This is fixed-income, which had rallied in late 2023 and performed reasonably well in Q1 2024. But unlike the other sectors I mentioned, I am less optimistic about this arena. The reason is that much of these gains are due to hopes for Fed cuts. Those hopes have been dashed for a while now, but it has finally begun to sink in. While forecasters have continuously predicted multiple moves by the Fed this year (despite the Fed suggesting otherwise), after the May 1 press release the futures market has reacted to pricing in just one interest rate cut by year-end:

Future Market (Bloomberg)

Basically, I don't see a big catalyst for bonds right now. The market has gotten the Fed's more hawkish message and that isn't desirable for bonds. While not overly bearish, I don't see a need to rush into this sector. This is especially true given I see a more compelling investment backdrop elsewhere.

Beyond just Fed speak, I have other concerns. One is that credit spreads have narrowed significantly in the higher yield corner of the debt market. This says that while the outlook is mixed, investors have priced in near perfection for the underlying credit securities themselves:

HY Bond Spreads (S&P Global)

Similar to stocks, this is not a value environment. Yet, unlike stocks, the credit environment is looking weaker, not stronger, than when the year got underway. I say this because defaults have been rising - and could rise more if global economic conditions worsen:

Trailing 12-Month HY Default Rate (Moody's)

This should shed some further light on why I prefer equities at this time. While large-cap US stocks have their challenges, I have to put my money somewhere. Given my concerns with fixed-income - especially in the lower credit quality sector - stocks make more sense. For IG-rated debt, I don't see a strong case either, since the yields are comparable to savings accounts anyway. Stocks just have the better risk-reward proposition in my opinion.

Bottom-line

My portfolio has been dominated by large-cap US stocks for a long time and I am going to keep that strategy in place going forward. There are times when I see a backdrop that favors non-US developed equities and/or bonds, but this is not one of those times. Valuations are favorable, the risk in fixed-income looks elevated (to me), and earnings season is supporting higher share prices going forward. All things considered, I see more risk to being out of this market than in, and suggest that readers give large cap companies the proper respect as we move deeper into 2024.